24 Hour Theater preparing Halloween Edition

A group of writers, directors and actors will create and perform five short Halloween-themed plays in 24 hours downtown.

For 24 Hour Theater – Halloween Edition, five writers will work through the night to prepare for the arrival of five directors and actors the next morning.

From there, the directors and actors will spend the entire day rehearsing the brand-new plays for their premier that night, at 8 p.m., Oct. 26, at the Dog Story Theater, 7 Jefferson Ave. SE.

Tickets are $10.

Directors and actors interested in participating should send a message through the 24 Hour Theater Facebook page.

