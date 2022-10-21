18,000-square-foot commercial space engulfed by fire

A structure fire that disrupted traffic this morning in the 800 block of Hall St. S.W. and Godfrey Avenue has been contained.

The busy east-west thoroughfare was shut down due to the fire and need for hydrant connections to supply water to the fire engines.

According to press release from City of Grand Rapids Media Relations Manager Steven Guitar, the the incident was reported at at 06:19 and Grand Rapids Fire Department’s Engine Company #2 from the Martin Luther King station arrived within four minutes to find an active fire in a large storage facility.

Firefighters immediately deployed hose lines to attack the fire that had advanced into the walls and attic space in the northwest corner of the 18,000 square foot building.

“This was a privately owned commercial structure, validation of ownership is being obtained,” said Captain William Smith, Public Information Officer for the Grand Rapids Fire Department.

The incident commander opted to strike a second alarm, bringing the total amount of firefighters to 35 with 12 apparatus. While fire attack was underway, additional crews were assigned to search the building for occupants and fire extension.

The fire was brought under control.

“Our firefighters did a heck of a job keeping this fire contained and saving adjacent building areas,” said Deputy Chief Brad Brown. The Grand Rapids Fire Department extends their appreciation to the motorist that called 911 alerting the fire department to the fire.

Crews will remain on scene assisting the fire investigator assigned to find the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.