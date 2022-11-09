Long Road rolls out the single-barrel whisky

A Grand Rapids distillery is celebrating the holiday season with a series of single-barrel whiskies.

Long Road Distillers on Tuesday, Nov. 8, began rolling out a series of six whiskies aged in different barrels to help bring out different flavor characteristics and profiles. Along with the special releases throughout November, each week Long Road will host Whisky Wednesdays with drink specials — $8 old fashioneds and Manhattans — discounted pours and the opportunity to buy the bottles of single-barrel whiskies.

The bottles will be available at the tasting rooms in Grand Rapids, 537 Leonard St. NW, and Grand Haven, 18 Washington Ave.

“We’re really excited to show off some of the unique spirits we’ve laid down in barrels over the years,” said Long Road co-owner and co-founder Jon O’Connor. “We’ve always been committed to highlighting the high-quality grains that are grown and malted right here in Michigan, and this series of whiskies really shows off the good work local farmers and maltsters are doing.”

Two of the whiskies are already available: Straight Bourbon Whisky finished in a nocino walnut liqueur barrel and Beer City Whisky Vivant Big Red Malt Whisky. Long Road will release its third bottle, Cask Strength Wheat Whisky, on Wednesday.

The four additional bottles will be released on Wednesdays the rest of the month.

The whiskies are:

Straight Bourbon Whisky (Notes: apple cider doughnut, cinnamon, nutmeg, rich maple, candied pecan)

Beer City Whisky Vivant Big Red Malt Whisky (Notes: Granny Smith apples, banana runts, dried mango, sweet hops)

Cask Strength Wheat Whisky, released Nov. 9 (Notes: brown sugar, butterscotch nougat, creme brûlée cola)

Cask Strength Rye Whisky, released Nov. 16 (Notes: spiced orange, carrot cake with vanilla frosting, black peppercorn)

Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon, released Nov. 23 (Notes: cream of corn, cherry and almond toffee, dried fig, hazelnut, raisin)

Bottled-in-Bond Wheat Whisky, released Nov. 30 (Notes: butterscotch cola, all spice, caramel, sandalwood, black pepper)

Each barrel yielded between 100 and 150 bottles, according to co-founder and co-owner Kyle VanStrien.

“These are truly small-batch, craft whiskies,” VanStrien said. “In our minds, there’s nothing better than warming up with a pour of Michigan-made whisky on a crisp, autumn evening.”