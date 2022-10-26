There’s been a lot of hype about The Søvengård in recent years. The “New Nordic/farm-to-table restaurant” (owner’s description) is currently on hiatus until it opens up at its new location, 1232 Bridge St. NW., Grand Rapids.

I never had the pleasure of crossing the threshold when it was in its old location (now occupied by Broad Leaf Brewery’s additional new taproom, slated to open any day now) so I’m burning with curiosity and anticipation of its impending arrival back on the Bridge Street scene.

I reached out to owner Rick Muschiana to find out when we can expect this GR Gem to resurface.

Lisa: How’s the new building coming along?

Rick: Unfortunately, the process has been much slower than even we anticipated due to a host of factors. We’re trying to be patient but very excited about the design, our new neighborhood and the expanded capabilities this new building will bring…Attached is a photo of the inside during the demolition phase.

Lisa: Wow, that looks like quite a big space.

Rick: We’re hoping it feels a little more spacious, but are planning to really push some of the cozy “hygge” (a quality of coziness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment or well-being (regarded as a defining characteristic of Danish culture)) elements that are essential to our brand of hospitality. The interior is approximately 5,000 sq. ft. with a 3,000 sq. ft. outdoor biergarten in the back of the building.

Lisa: What were some of the challenges?

Rick: After nearly a year long search, our initial destination for Sovengard’s new home fell through due to cost, supply chain issues and size restrictions, however our amazing development partner, Ben M. Muller Realty Co., happened to have the space across the street under contract. Even though this cost a lot of time, it’s really turned out to be a silver lining. The new spot at 1232 Bridge will have more space, have a better parking situation (we’re leasing space from the church on Valley St.), and expanded culinary and event capabilities. We’re also pumped for the sustainability aspects of reusing an old building.

Lisa: So, can you give us a date?

Rick: I think we’re safe to say right now that we’ll be well past the holidays for a potential opening, but don’t yet have a month dialed in. We’ll definitely be hosting a few opening parties and inviting the media out, so feel free to follow along with our social pages or directly with me anytime

Lisa: I’m in!