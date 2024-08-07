12 Cool Michigan Airbnbs and VRBOs

From sprawling forests and thousands of lakes to bustling cities with plenty of amenities and things to do, there’s no shortage of reasons to explore the Mitten State — and no shortage of short-term rentals either. Kick your next visit (or staycation!) up a level by booking one of these cool and unique Airbnbs and VRBOs throughout the state.

Barn of Three Oaks in Three Oaks

A 90-year-old barn has been renovated and turned into a vacation rental that features a full kitchen, washer and dryer, three bedrooms, and two and a half baths. Located between Three Oaks and New Buffalo, guests who stay in the barn are nearby Lake Michigan as well as area restaurants, distilleries, wineries, breweries, and shops. In the barn, guests will find a variety of books, games, puzzles, a selection of records, a television, a wood-burning fireplace, shuffleboard and more. Guests have the entire barn to themselves. Pets are allowed. Book through Airbnb for $290 a night on average; thebarnthreeoaks.com.

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Eppstein House in Galesburg

This mid-century modern house was designed by American architect, designer, writer and educator Frank Lloyd Wright, and has been updated after 20 years of neglect. It can sleep up to five people in three bedrooms that have four beds and two bathrooms. Other amenities include floor heating, fire pit, two living rooms, a kitchen, laundry room, dedicated workspace, three terraces, washer and dryer, and garden and park views. This rental is not suitable for kids under 12. With the exception of a few private closets, guests will have access to the entire house. Book through Airbnb for $475 a night on average.

Serenity Now Treehouse in Whitehall

This intimate treehouse is built in four oak trees and can sleep two guests with one bedroom and bath. To ensure guests are getting relaxation, there’s no Wi-Fi, but there is Direct TV, a full kitchen, a gas grill, and games. There’s lake access and a rowboat is available on site so that guests can float down the creek. Book through Airbnb for $225 a night on average.

Harbor Springs A-Frame

This cozy rental makes the list of Moody Cabin Girl’s favorite Michigan vacation rentals. It offers two bedrooms, one bathroom, and can sleep up to four people. It’s located just five minutes from downtown Harbor Springs, and 15 minutes from Petoskey, so there’s plenty of recreational opportunities and a chance to drive through the famous “Tunnel of Trees.” The A-frame has recently been renovated and offers a living and dining room, wood-burning stove, a full kitchen, washer and dryer, a large front porch, and a firepit out back. Book through Airbnb for $192 a night on average.

The Outpost Tent in Sawyer

Four guests looking for a glamping experience will find it here. The tent is located on a five-acre property just four minutes from Lake Michigan and within walking distance from downtown Sawyer. Guests will be sleeping in a tent that offers a queen bed, a water supply for showering and cooking, a propane grill, pots, pans, and more. Guests will need to bring firewood, groceries, ice, drinking water and bug spray. There’s a portable outdoor toilet near the shower and a rooster, chickens barn cats, ducks, pigs, and a dog named Bubba. Board games are also available. Book through Airbnb for $130 a night on average.

Historic 1850 Lighthouse on Lake Superior in Copper Harbor

Staying in a lighthouse is cool enough, but the 1200-square-foot deck and four-season sunroom that overlooks Lake Superior puts this rental over the top. It features three bedrooms, which means it can sleep up to six people, along with two full bathrooms, one half bathroom, a kitchen, and a living room. Find everything that you need including linens, cooking equipment, and books. Book through VRBO for $500 a night on average.

A Pebble in Rock City: A “Tiny Home” in Detroit

Don’t let the exterior fool you, this tiny home offers everything you need for a quality stay including a kitchen, bathtub, television, washer, and dryer, and even a backyard. It’s built in what looks like a train car and can sleep up to four guests in two bedrooms. There are also chickens cooped on the property that provide fresh eggs. The owner has some belongings in the space above the bathroom, but all other spaces are free to use. Book through Airbnb for $68 a night on average.

The Art Gallery in the Art House in Suttons Bay

Enjoy original works by living international artists on display at this rental. Most of the building guests stay in is 140 years old and is just a 5-minute walk to the nearest swimming beach and about 40 minutes to Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore Park. Guests will enjoy new luxury bedding, a private attached bath, a mini-fridge, television, wi-fi and more. Wake up to house-made fudge bedside or grab a coffee from the Keurig. The suite includes a complimentary drink in the bar downstairs. Sleeps up to two guests. Book through Airbnb for $175 a night on average.

Northwind Llama Retreat “Farm House”

The farmhouse can sleep up to six guests in two fully-furnished bedrooms with five beds and two bathrooms and a full kitchen. It’s located just half a mile from Warren Dunes State Park and 15 minutes from New Buffalo and St. Joseph. Guests will have access to the entire home and five-acre private park with firepits, a pond, meditation area, and because the farm is a working llama farm, you can even add some time with the llamas to your experience. Book through Airbnb for $305 a night on average.

Riverfront Cabin in Thompsonville

This 1700-square-foot cabin features three bedrooms that can sleep up to 12 as well as three bathrooms, a kitchen, living room, and a patio. The cabin sits on the Betsie River and provides some great views and a supply of games for any rainy days you might have. It’s also nearby the Freddie B. Sport Fishing Charters, Iron Fish Distillery, and Crystal Mountain Resort. A hot tub and wood-burning fireplace, too. Book through VRBO for $377 a night on average.

Historic Stone Schoolhouse Condos in Suttons Bay

The condominiums are inside a schoolhouse that is more than 100 years old that blends seamlessly into nature. With two bedrooms and two baths, each condo can sleep up to 4 people. It is located just a five-minute walk to area restaurants, shops, and biking and hiking trails, and the beach is only two blocks away. Other amenities include a kitchen, an indoor fireplace, washer and dryer, a television with cable, children’s books and toys, Wi-Fi, and more. Book through Airbnb for $285 a night on average.

Chameleon House in Northport

This rental is a unique contemporary home featuring prefabricated steel construction. The design allows the home to blend into or reflect the colors of the surrounding landscape, hence the name. With three bedrooms, five beds, and three and a half bathrooms, the Chameleon House can host up to six guests. There is a washer and dryer, Wi-Fi, kitchen area, patio, and even a newly-installed hot tub. This home has not one, not two, but nine floors. Book through Airbnb for $352 a night on average.

