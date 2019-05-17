Grand Rapids Magazine’s

exclusive list of top doctors

This page contains the doctors in adult and pediatric specialties, as voted by their peers.

Disclaimer: Top Doctors are nominated exclusively by M.D.s and D.O.s in Kent, Ottawa, Allegan and Muskegon counties. Winning physicians are not selected by any member of the Grand Rapids Magazine staff. Doctors’ names and specialties are taken from an online survey submitted by physicians. Professional Research Services (PRS), located in Troy, MI, tabulates the votes and fact-checks names and affiliations of winners.

Addiction Medicine // Adolescent Medicine // Allergy and Immunology // Anesthesiology

Breast Surgery

Cardiac Surgery // Cardiology // Colon and Rectal Surgery // Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease

Dermatology

Ear, Nose and Throat // Emergency Medicine // Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism

Family Medicine

Gastroenterology // General Surgery // Genetics // Geriatric Medicine // Gynecologic Oncology

Hand Surgery // Hematology and Oncology // Hospice and Palliative Medicine

Infectious Disease // Internal Medicine // Interventional Cardiology

Maternal and Fetal Medicine

Neonatal and Perinatal Medicine // Nephrology // Neurology // Neurosurgery

Obstetrics & Gynecology // Ophthalmology // Orthopedic Surgery

Pain Medicine // Pathology // Pediatric Cardiology // Pediatric Critical Care Medicine // Pediatric Dermatology // Pediatric Endocrinology // Pediatric Gastroenterology // Pediatric Hematology and Oncology // Pediatric Infectious Disease // Pediatric Nephrology // Pediatric Neurology // Pediatric Neurosurgery // Pediatric Surgery // Pediatric Urology // Pediatrics (General) // Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation // Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery // Podiatry // Preventive Medicine // Psychiatry

Radiation Oncology // Radiology // Reproductive Endocrinology / Infertility // Rheumatology

Sleep Medicine // Sports Medicine

Thoracic Surgery // Trauma Surgery

Urology

Vascular / Interventional Radiology // Vascular Surgery

Addiction Medicine

Springer, Bruce C., M.D.

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services

Poland, Cara, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Adolescent Medicine

Kowal, Elizabeth, M.D.

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Lowery, Lisa M., M.D.

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Allergy and Immunology

Miller, Thomas, M.D.

Allergy Associates of Western Michigan

Townley, Richard, M.D.

Allergy Associates of Western Michigan

Dubravec, Vince, M.D.

Allergy/Asthma Specialists W. MI

Asthma & Allergy of Western Michigan

Millar, Mark M., M.D.

1179 E. Paris Ave. SE, Suite 150

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616.957.1912 If you suffer from allergies or asthma, look to our experienced staff for help. Every patient is different — we provide personalized care for each individual. Our office has served West Michigan patients for over 30 years. Our physician Dr. Mark Millar is board certified in allergy & immunology. Dr. Millar has additional experience as an asthma specialist. We evaluate and treat children, adolescents, adults and seniors. Contact us today at 616.957.1912 to start on the road to allergy relief!

Gell, Karyn, M.D.

Grand Rapids Allergy PLC

Schafer, Christine, M.D.

Grand Rapids Allergy PLC

Uekert, Sara, M.D.

Grand Rapids Allergy PLC

Kelbel, Theodore, M.D.

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Gonzalez, Raymond, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Hartog, Nicholas, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group and Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Anesthesiology

Armstrong, Matthew, M.D.

West Michigan Anesthesia PC

Baudo, Andrew, M.D.

West Michigan Anesthesia PC

Chalifoux, Laurie, M.D.

West Michigan Anesthesia PC

Getz, Keith, M.D.

West Michigan Anesthesia PC

Hendrick, Scot W., D.O.

West Michigan Anesthesia PC

Jaklitsch, Paul, M.D.

West Michigan Anesthesia PC

Larson, Eric L., M.D.

West Michigan Anesthesia PC

Reynolds, Matthew, M.D.

West Michigan Anesthesia PC

VanTimmeren, J, M.D.

West Michigan Anesthesia PC

Breast Surgery

Keto, Jessica, M.D.

Mercy Health Comprehensive Breast Center

Paulson, Jayne, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

App, Colleen A.C., M.D.

The Breast Health & Wellness Center, PC

Cardiac Surgery

Timek, Tomasz A., M.D.

Spectrum Health

Boeve, Theodore, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Heiser, John, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Murphy, Edward, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Willekes, Charles, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Cardiology

Grand Rapids Cardiology

Vander Laan, Ronald Lee, M.D.

1310 E. Beltline Ave. SE, Suite 130

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

616.717.5141

At every visit and during each procedure or test, we strive to make you feel welcome, cared for and comfortable. At Grand Rapids Cardiology, we understand it’s not just about heart health — it’s about you, your family and your lifestyle. That’s why we provide high-quality cardiovascular care with an empathetic, personalized approach. As our patient, you’re not just anybody, you’re somebody we get to know and fully support through focused care, aggressive treatment and individualized health management.

Sevensma, Matthew W., D.O.

Heart & Vascular at Metro Health Village

Chalfoun, Nagib, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Dickinson, Michael, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Elmouchi, Darryl, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Fermin, David, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Fritz, Timothy, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Gauri, Andre, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

McNamara, Richard, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Wohns, David H. W., M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Merhi, William, D.O.

Spectrum Health Meijer Heart Center

Colon and Rectal Surgery

Dujovny, Nadav, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Figg, Ryan, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Hoedema, Rebecca, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Kim, Donald, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Luchtefeld, Martin, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Asgeirsson, Theodor, M.D.

West Michigan Surgical Specialists PLC

Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease

Barnes, Terrance W., M.D.

Metro Health Pulmonology

Daum, Timothy E., M.D.

Metro Health Sleep Disorders Center

Fitch, Stephen, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

McClelland, Marc, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Schmidt, Shelley, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

VanOtteren, Glenn, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Dermatology

Ashack, Richard J., M.D.

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Gerondale, Brian J., M.D.

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Jansen, Rebecca M., M.D.

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Lamberts, Robert J., M.D.

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Miner, John E., M.D.

Dermatology Associates of West Michigan

Emery, Michelle M., M.D.

Dermatology at MidTowne PC

Patel, Dipa S., M.D.

Dermatology at MidTowne PC

Strikwerda, Amy, M.D.

Dermatology at MidTowne PC

Green, Bridget A., M.D.

Dermatology Center of Grand Rapids

Hammond, David E., M.D.

Forefront Dermatology

Stawiski, Marek A., M.D.

Marek A. Stawiski Dermatology

Yurko, Mary A., M.D.

Mary A. Yurko, MD, Dermatology PLC

Ang, Gina C., M.D.

West Michigan Dermatology

Dekkinga, Jack A., M.D.

West Michigan Dermatology

Winstanley, Douglas A., D.O.

West Michigan Dermatology

Freeland, Ryan, M.D.

Wolverine Dermatology

Ear, Nose and Throat

Kosta, John M., M.D.

Ear Nose & Throat Center PC

Sprik, Sherman A., M.D.

Ear, Nose and Throat Center PC

Artz, Gregory, M.D.

Grand Rapids Ear Nose & Throat

Meleca, Robert J., M.D.

Grand Rapids Ear Nose & Throat

Taylor, Joseph, M.D.

Grand Rapids Ear Nose & Throat

Hollander, Harold N., D.O.

Metro Health

Afman, Chad, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Hart, Francis, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Heaford, Andrew, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Postma, Keith, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Weinman, Eric, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Emergency Medicine

Lake Michigan Emergency Specialists

Suidinski, Heidi E., D.O.

1700 Clinton St.

Muskegon, MI 49442

231.728.4601 LMES is a dynamic group of emergency medicine specialists that provide exemplary care to our patients. We are a physician-owned and operated, fully democratic group that currently provides services in the West Michigan region. Our staff of physicians and APPs all specialize in the care of medically urgent and emergent conditions. We have physicians with our group who have been practicing in our locations for over 30 years. Our turnover is low and engagement is high. The advanced practice providers (APPs) who work alongside our physicians are respected members of the team and play an integral role in the care of our patients. You will find that LMES is distinct within the house of emergency medicine.

Offman, Ryan, D.O.

Mercy Health Muskegon

Johnson, Kenneth S., M.D., FACEP

Spectrum Health

Hoffelder, David, M.D.

Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital

Johns, Jeremiah, M.D.

Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital

Taylor, Melissa, M.D.

Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital

Afman, Marc A., D.O.

West Michigan Heart PC

Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism

Battan, Ruggero, M.D.

Mercy Health Physician Partners Diabetes and Endocrine Center

Kryshak, Edward J., M.D.

Metro Health

Deines, Gregory, D.O.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Pomeroy, Nathan, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Notman, Douglas, M.D.

Thyroid Center of West Michigan PC

Family Medicine

Agerson, Kirk, M.D.

AF Associates Family Medicine

Tobolic, Timothy, M.D.

Byron Center Family Medicine

Wright, Terrence, M.D.

Family Medicine Specialists PC

Baker, Bruce, D.O.

Kentwood Family Physicians, P.C.

Ayashi, Maha, M.D.

Mercy Health – Family Medicine Residency Center

Stanford, Barbara, M.D.

Mercy Health Family Medicine Residency Center

Bouwens, Eric Charles, M.D.

Mercy Health Physician Partners

Daum, Laurie, M.D.

Mercy Health Physician Partners

Durfee, Gerald, M.D.

Mercy Health Physician Partners

Banka, Michael, M.D.

Mercy Health Physician Partners

Charnley, Iain, M.D.

Mercy Health Physician Partners

Hazle, Gregory L., M.D.

Metro Health

Kornoelje, Edwin T., D.O.

Metro Health

Hinkley, Brian J., D.O.

Metro Health Cascade

Armstrong, Erica, M.D.

Root Functional Medicine

Holman, Harland, M.D.

Spectrum Health Family Medicine Residency Center

Barnes, Christopher, D.O.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Begrow, Lee, D.O.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Fabian, Allison, D.O.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Lundeen, Peter, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Weirich, Angela, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

gastroenterology

Gastroenterology

Azeem, Asif, M.D.

Digestive Diseases Specialists PC

Serini, John D., D.O.

Gastroenterology Consultants PLC

Papp, John, M.D.

Gastroenterology Specialists PC

Janardan, Srinivas K., M.D.

Grand River Gastroenterology

Hamby, Ryan D., D.O.

Metro Health Gastroenterology

Kaufman, Lia, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Meisner, Randall, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Puff, Michael, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

General Surgery

Sevensma, Karlin E., D.O.

Karlin E Sevensma DO, PC

Chapman, Alistair, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Chung, Mathew, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Gawel, Jeffrey, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Rodriguez, Carlos, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Scheeres, David, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Schram, Jon, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Wolf, Andrea, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Yang, Amanda, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Beane, Jaret, D.O.

West Michigan Surgical Specialists PLC

Borreson, Daniel, M.D.

West Michigan Surgical Specialists PLC

Sherman, Stanley R., M.D.

West Michigan Surgical Specialists PLC

Genetics

Hiemenga, Judith, M.D.

Spectrum Health Hospitals

Geriatric Medicine

Duemler, Ronald, M.D.

Mercy Health St. Mary’s

Riekse, Robert, M.D.

Mercy Health St. Mary’s

Foley, Kevin, M.D.

Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences

Boettcher, Iris, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Bates, Mark, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group – Home-Based Primary Care

Gynecologic Oncology

Brader, Kevin R., M.D.

Metro Health OB/GYN

Harrison, Charles, M.D.

Spectrum Health Hospitals

Seamon, Leigh, D.O.

Spectrum Health Hospitals

Zakhour, Mae, M.D.

Spectrum Health Hospitals

Hand Surgery

Condit, Donald P., M.D.

Condit Hand Clinic

Ford, Ronald D., M.D.

Elite Plastic Surgery

Burgess, Scott, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Do, Viet, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Kuz, Julian, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Maupin, B. Kent, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Naum, Steven, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Hinkelman, Levi, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Jebson, Peter, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Lovell, Randy, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Hematology and Oncology

Brinker, Brett T., M.D.

Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan, P.C.

Campbell, Alan D., M.D.

Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan, P.C.

Chen, Yuanbin, M.D.

Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western

Michigan, P.C.

Lakhani, Nehal, M.D.

Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan, P.C.

Vander Woude, Amy C., M.D.

Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan, P.C.

Santos, Eric, M.D.

Mercy Health Lacks Cancer Center

Williams, Stephanie, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Dublis, Stephanie A., D.O.

The Cancer Center at Metro Health Village

Zakem, Michael H., D.O.

The Cancer Center at Metro Health Village

Hospice and Palliative Medicine

Mulder, John A., M.D.

Faith Hospice/Holland Home

Hemker, Bradd, M.D.

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Roe, Gretchen, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Infectious Disease

Egwuatu, Nnaemeka, M.D.

Mercy Health St. Mary’s

Olson, Bruce, M.D.

Mercy Health Muskegon

El Mortada, Mohamad E., M.D.

Metro Health Infectious Disease

de Sanctis, Jorgelina, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Lampen, Russell, D.O.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Petroelje, Brian, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Sullivan, Liam, D.O.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Internal Medicine

Green, Randall, M.D.

Christian Healthcare Centers

Woo, Jeffery, M.D.

Christian Healthcare Centers

Drumm, Daniel R., M.D.

Grand Valley Medical Specialists, P.L.C.

Humphries, Gary N., M.D.

Grand Valley Medical Specialists, P.L.C.

Ice, Melonie S., M.D.

Grand Valley Medical Specialists, P.L.C.

Lang, Robert, M.D.

Grand Valley Medical Specialists, P.L.C.

Pelkey, Leslie, M.D.

Heart of the City Health Center

Gadekar, Aparna V., M.D.

Holland Hospital

App, Michael, M.D.

Internal Medicine and Pediatrics West Michigan

Nwankwo, Uchebike, M.D.

Mercy Health Physician Partners

Saier, Rick, M.D.

Mercy Health Physicians Partners

Baer, William, M.D.

Mercy Health Physicians Partners Concierge Medicine

McCully, Mike, D.O.

Mercy Health St. Mary’s

Rasikas, Kyle, M.D.

Mercy Health St. Mary’s

Banister, Jody, M.D.

Mercy Health Internal Medicine and Residency Center

Gonzalez, Therese, M.D.

Mercy Health Physician Partners

Triesenberg, Steven, M.D.

Mercy Health Physicians Partners Concierge Medicine

Wolfe, Adam T., D.O.

Metro Health Cascade

Wiltrakis, Michael R., D.O.

Metro Health Hospital

Qadir, Sohail, M.D.

Spectrum Health Internal Medicine Residency

Academic Medicine Associates Practice

Divic, Josip, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Gale, Matthew, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Garibaldi, Karen, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Giovannucci, Sam, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Horn, Benjamin, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Kassis, Rami, D.O.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Koepnick, Kurt, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Riley, Robert, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Sall, Jordan, D.O.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Interventional Cardiology

Madder, Ryan, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Wohns, David H. W., M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Maternal and Fetal Medicine

Colombo, David, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Fricke, Erin, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Romero, Vivian, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Neonatal and Perinatal Medicine

Doctor, Benedict, M.D.

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Prentice, Jeannette, M.D.

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Nephrology

Ahmed, Imad M., M.D.

Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C.

Filippova, Kseniya, M.D.

Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C.

Legault, Daniel J., M.D.

Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C.

Mohamed, Bonita A., M.D.

Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C.

Visser, James, M.D.

Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C.

McKenna, Joseph P., M.D.

West Michigan Nephrology

Neurology

Farooq, Muhammad, M.D.

Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences

Hedeman, Jessica, D.O.

Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences

Neuman, Leslie, M.D.

Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences

Sullivan, Herman, M.D.

Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences

Taylor, Melanie, M.D.

Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences

Abbas, Shan, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Burdette, David, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Coleman, R. Ross, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Haykal, Mohamad, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Sriram, Ashok, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Thoits, Timothy, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Visser, John, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Neurosurgery

Clark, Justin C., M.D.

Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.

Figueroa, Bryan E., M.D.

Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.

Keller, John F., M.D.

Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.

Vogel, Todd D., M.D.

Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.

Klafeta, Steve, M.D.

Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences

Marquart, Christopher Louis, M.D.

Mercy Health Physician Partners

Neuroscience Specialists

Elisevich, Konstantin, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Googe, Moises, D.O.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Mazaris, Paul, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Patra, Sanjay, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Singer, Justin, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Vitaz, Todd, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Gary, Monica, M.D.

Grand Rapids Women’s Health

Hubbard, Robyn, M.D.

Grand Rapids Women’s Health

Klyn, Michelle, M.D.

Grand Rapids Women’s Health

Mattson, Sarah, M.D.

Grand Rapids Women’s Health

Elderkin, Renee J., M.D.

Metro Health OB/GYN at Metro Health Village

Caldwell, Rebecca, M.D.

Spectrum Health

Johnson, Melinda, M.D.

Spectrum Health

Bitner, Diana, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Colombo, David, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Dood, Jeffrey, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Fricke, Erin, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Lalley, Jessica, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Leary, Elizabeth, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Romero, Vivian, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

West, Suzanne, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Ophthalmology

Moleski, Mark O., M.D.

Cascade Ophthalmology, P.C.

Meldrum-Aaberg, Melissa, M.D.

Eye Plastic & Facial Cosmetic Surgery

Barrett, David, M.D.

Grand Rapids Ophthalmology

Gindzin, Yosef, M.D.

Grand Rapids Ophthalmology

Piippo, Laura, M.D.

Grand Rapids Ophthalmology

Habekovic, Marko, M.D.

Marko Habekovic MD PLLC

Benninger, Richard H., M.D.

Michigan Street Optical

Droste, Patrick J., M.D.

Pediatric Ophthalmology P.C.

Westhouse, Scott, D.O.

Retina Specialists of Michigan

Renucci, Ann M., M.D.

Verdier Eye Center

Siebert, Karl J., M.D.

Verdier Eye Center

Verdier, David D., M.D.

Verdier Eye Center

Zheutlin, Jeffrey D., M.D.

Vitreo-Retinal Associates

Orthopedic Surgery

Anderson, John, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Bielema, David, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Endres, Terrence, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Malvitz, Thomas, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Russo, Scott S., M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Ringler, James R., M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon

Henne, Timothy D., M.D.

River Valley Orthopedics PC

Jebson, Peter, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Karek, Matthew, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Squires, Jason, D.O.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Steensma, Matthew, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Thiel, James, D.O.

Spectrum Health United Hospital

Roberts, Karl, M.D.

West Michigan Orthopaedics

Wierks, Carl, M.D.

West Michigan Orthopaedics

Pain Medicine

Chu, YiJia, M.D.

Javery Pain Institute

Javery, Keith, D.O.

Javery Pain Institute

Suderman, Joshua, M.D.

Javery Pain Institute

Hudson, James D., M.D.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

Juska, Mark, M.D.

Michigan Pain Consultants, PC

Winston, Stephen, M.D.

Michigan Pain Consultants, PC

Czuk-Smith, Diane, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Hinshaw, Carl, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Singh, Harpreet, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Pathology

Hegstrand, Linda, M.D.

Complete Wellness Center

Booth, Alyson M., M.D.

Spectrum Health

Kubat, Anthony J., M.D.

Spectrum Health

Walsh, Meggen, D.O.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Pediatric Cardiology

Sowinski, Heather, D.O.

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Grifka, Ronald G., M.D.

Metro Heart & Vascular – Women’s Health Center of West Michigan

Malcolm, Donald D., M.D.

Metro Heart and Vascular

Pediatric Critical Care Medicine

DeMarco, Alicia, M.D.

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Fitzgerald, Robert, M.D.

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Hackbarth, Richard, M.D.

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Sanfilippo, Dominic, M.D.

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Pediatric Dermatology

Yurko, Mary A., M.D.

Mary A. Yurko, MD, Dermatology PLC

Laarman, Rachel, M.D.

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Pediatric Endocrinology

Appiagyei-Dankah, Yaw, M.D.

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Pediatric Gastroenterology

Cloney, Deborah, M.D.

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Conrad, Harold, M.D.

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Cox, Ryan, M.D.

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Freswick, Peter, M.D.

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Pediatric Hematology and Oncology

Axtell, Richard, M.D.

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Cornelius, Albert, M.D.

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Dickens, David, M.D.

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Foley, Jessica, M.D.

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Kurt, Beth, M.D.

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Mitchell, Deanna, M.D.

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Smith, Sharon, M.D.

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Pediatric Infectious Disease

Fogg, George, M.D.

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Olivero, Rosemary, M.D.

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Pediatric Nephrology

Quiroga, Alejandro, M.D.

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Steinke, Julia, M.D.

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Pediatric Neurology

DeRoos, Steven, M.D.

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

DeVries, Seth, M.D.

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Fain, Daniel, M.D.

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Hernandez, Angel, M.D.

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Umfleet, Jason, M.D.

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Pediatric Neurosurgery

Madura, Casey, M.D.

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Szymczak, Artur, M.D.

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Pediatric Surgery

DeCou, James M., M.D.

Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan, P.C.

Durkin, Emily, M.D.

Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan, P.C.

Schlatter, Marc G., M.D.

Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan, P.C.

Schneider, John G., M.D.

Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan, P.C.

Uitvlugt, Neal D., M.D.

Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan, P.C.

Pediatric Urology

Barber, Theodore D., M.D.

Urologic Consultants, PC

Pediatrics (General)

Haskin, Brian, M.D.

Brookville Pediatric & Internal Medicine

Jereb, Greg, M.D.

Cascade Pediatrics

Downs, Joan, M.D.

Forest Hills Pediatric Associates

Meindertsma, Michael, M.D.

Forest Hills Pediatric Associates

Stratbucker, William, M.D.

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Vander Laan, Karen, M.D.

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Peterson, Joanne, M.D.

Kent Pediatrics PC

Baker, Shauna, M.D.

Pediatrics Partners PLC

Gagin, Lana, M.D.

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Haw, Marcus, M.D.

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Kessenich, Jeri, M.D.

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Veenema, Robert, D.O.

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Chakrabarty, Anjan, D.O.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Veenema, Jeremy, D.O.

Western Michigan Pediatrics PC

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Armstrong, Kelly, M.D.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

Bruinsma, Benjamin J., M.D.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

Morelli, Christopher, D.O.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

VandenBerg, Christian, M.D.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

Vollmer, Carolyn, M.D.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

Wheaton, Michael W., M.D.

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

Ellis, James, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Palmitier, Randal, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Russo, Randolph, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Deshpande, Aashish, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Distler, Michael, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Mullan, Patrick, D.O.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Bengtson, Brad, M.D.

Bengtson Center for Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery

Ringler, Steven L., M.D.

Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery

Centre for Plastic Surgery

Leppink, Douglas, M.D.

Rechner, Benjamin, M.D.

2060 E. Paris Ave. SE, Suite 150

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616.454.1256 Personalized care begins with an unhurried, interactive consultation between you and any one of our Grand Rapids cosmetic surgeons regarding the procedures you’re interested in. Doctors Brundage, Leppink or Rechner will discuss the available options, recommended procedures and anticipated results with you, ensuring that you are knowledgeable, comfortable and confident with your personal cosmetic decision.

Armstrong, Shannon, M.D.

Elite Plastic Surgery

Cullen, William T., M.D.

Elite Plastic Surgery

Ford, Ronald D., M.D.

Elite Plastic Surgery

Zonca, Stephen N., M.D.

Muskegon Surgical Associates, PC

Do, Viet, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Naum, Steven, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Hammond, Dennis, M.D.

Partners in Plastic Surgery of West Michigan

Plastic Surgery Associates

West Michigan’s premier surgery center and medspa

220 Lyon St. NW, Suite 700

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616.451.4500

Plastic Surgery Associates (PSA) physicians are trained specialists with comprehensive experience in cosmetic and reconstructive surgical procedures. Committed to delivering the finest care possible to every patient, PSA surgeons have achieved extensive post-graduate training and contribute nationally to cutting-edge research. Located in the Amway Grand Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids.

Renucci, John D., M.D.

Plastic Surgery Associates



Dr. Renucci had distinguished himself in the field of plastic and reconstructive surgery with both his academic achievement, extensive training experience and his breadth of clinical exposure.

He has over 18 years in prestigious residency programs, fellowships and clinical practice. His areas of specialty include aesthetic breast surgery, body contouring and facial cosmetic surgery.

Dr. Renucci is board certified by both the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery.

Vander Woude, Douglas L., M.D.

Plastic Surgery Associates

Dr. Douglas Vander Woude offers his cosmetic surgery patients a unique combination of experience, knowledge and personal attention.

With nearly 20 years of experience in the field of plastic surgery, his areas of specialty include aesthetic facial cosmetic surgery, body contouring and breast surgery.

Dr. Vander Woude is board certified by both the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery.

Sackeyfio, Robyn, M.D.

R. Sackeyfio Plastic Surgery

Mann, Robert, M.D.

Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Mishra, Mithilesh, M.D.

West Michigan Plastic Surgery Clinic

Podiatry

Decker, Joshua R., D.P.M

Foot & Ankle Specialists

Hulst, Timothy J., D.P.M

Foot & Ankle Specialists

Meyer, Patrick J., D.P.M

Foot & Ankle Specialists

Preventive Medicine

Champion, Laura, M.D.

Calvin College Health Services

Psychiatry

Van Haren, James, M.D.

Forest View Hospital

Cunningham, Curt, D.O.

Hope Network Neuro Rehabilitation

Krause, Carey, D.O.

Mercy Health Saint Mary’s

Achtyes, Eric D., M.D.

Michigan State University College of Human Medicine

Plattner, Aaron, M.D.

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services

Sanders, William, D.O.

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services

Taylor, Kiran, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Radiation Oncology

Packard, Matthew, M.D.

Lakeshore Area Radiation Oncology Center

Johnson, Nina F., M.D.

Mercy Health Johnson Family Cancer Center

Buth, Eric, M.D.

Spectrum Health

Fabrizio, Patrick, M.D.

Spectrum Health Hospitals

Kastner, Brian, M.D.

Spectrum Health Hospitals

Mahacek, Michael, M.D.

Spectrum Health Hospitals

Forstner, Julie M., M.D.

The Cancer Center at Metro Health Village

Radiology

Frost, Jamie, D.O.

Advanced Radiology Services PC

Luttenton, Charles, M.D.

Advanced Radiology Services PC

Moriarity, Andrew, M.D.

Advanced Radiology Services PC

Mulderink, Todd, M.D.

Advanced Radiology Services PC

Therasse, Christopher, M.D.

Advanced Radiology Services PC

Vollmer, Stuart, M.D.

Advanced Radiology Services PC

Reproductive Endocrinology / Infertility

Dodds, William G., M.D.

The Fertility Center

Shavell, Valerie I., M.D.

The Fertility Center

Young, James E., M.D.

The Fertility Center

Rheumatology

Birmingham, James, M.D.

Metro Health Rheumatology

Hylland, Robert, M.D.

Robert Hylland, MD, FACR

West Michigan Rheumatology PLLC

Eggebeen, Aaron, M.D.

Head, Andrew, M.D.

Martin, Richard, M.D.

1155 E. Paris Ave. SE, Suite 100

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616.459.8088 West Michigan Rheumatology feels that it is an honor to be trusted to participate in your care. We take this confidence seriously and promise to place your interests first. We will coordinate with your primary care team, do our best to integrate your care and always seek out the highest quality resources to advance your health.

Sleep Medicine

Coles, Jason, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Marmion, Lee, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

VanOtteren, Glenn, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Waters, Kelly, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Sports Medicine

Kornoelje, Edwin T., D.O.

Metro Health

Hedlund, Erik, D.O.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Jabara, Michael, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Matelic, Thomas, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Theut, Peter, M.D.

Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan

Healey, Jack H., M.D.

River Valley Orthopedics PC

Henne, Timothy D., M.D.

River Valley Orthopedics PC

Hamilton, Kendall, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Lebolt, James, D.O.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Wierks, Carl, M.D.

West Michigan Orthopaedics

Thoracic Surgery

Heiser, John, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Murphy, Edward, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Willekes, Charles, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Trauma Surgery

Chapman, Alistair, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Gibson, Charles, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Iskander, Gaby, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Urology

Brede, Christopher, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Lane, Brian, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Pimentel, Hector, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Anema, John G., M.D.

Urologic Consultants PC

DeHaan, Alexander P., D.O.

Urologic Consultants, PC

Casamento, Jeffrey B., M.D.

Urology Associates of Grand Rapids, P.C.

Ratchford, Erik M., D.O.

Urology Associates of Grand Rapids, P.C.

Stone, Kevin T., M.D.

West Shore Urology PLC

Vascular / Interventional Radiology

Doherty, Michael, M.D.

Advanced Radiology Services PC

Knox, Michael, M.D.

Advanced Radiology Services PC

MacFarlane, Jarrod, D.O.

Advanced Radiology Services PC

Mustert, Bryan, M.D.

Advanced Radiology Services PC

Varma, Manish K., M.D.

Advanced Radiology Services PC

Sanchez, Guillermo R., M.D.

Metro Health Hospital – Radiology

Vascular Surgery

Greenberg, Joshua I., M.D.

Mercy Health Physician Partners

Vascular and Vein Specialists

Morris, John, D.O.

Mercy Health Physician Partners

Vascular and Vein Specialists

Cuff, Robert, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Mansour, M. Ashraf, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Slaikeu, Jason D., M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group

Wong, Peter, M.D.

Spectrum Health Medical Group