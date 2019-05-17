Grand Rapids Magazine’s
exclusive list of top doctors
This page contains the doctors in adult and pediatric specialties, as voted by their peers.
Disclaimer: Top Doctors are nominated exclusively by M.D.s and D.O.s in Kent, Ottawa, Allegan and Muskegon counties. Winning physicians are not selected by any member of the Grand Rapids Magazine staff. Doctors’ names and specialties are taken from an online survey submitted by physicians. Professional Research Services (PRS), located in Troy, MI, tabulates the votes and fact-checks names and affiliations of winners.
Addiction Medicine // Adolescent Medicine // Allergy and Immunology // Anesthesiology
Cardiac Surgery // Cardiology // Colon and Rectal Surgery // Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Ear, Nose and Throat // Emergency Medicine // Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism
Gastroenterology // General Surgery // Genetics // Geriatric Medicine // Gynecologic Oncology
Hand Surgery // Hematology and Oncology // Hospice and Palliative Medicine
Infectious Disease // Internal Medicine // Interventional Cardiology
Neonatal and Perinatal Medicine // Nephrology // Neurology // Neurosurgery
Obstetrics & Gynecology // Ophthalmology // Orthopedic Surgery
Pain Medicine // Pathology // Pediatric Cardiology // Pediatric Critical Care Medicine // Pediatric Dermatology // Pediatric Endocrinology // Pediatric Gastroenterology // Pediatric Hematology and Oncology // Pediatric Infectious Disease // Pediatric Nephrology // Pediatric Neurology // Pediatric Neurosurgery // Pediatric Surgery // Pediatric Urology // Pediatrics (General) // Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation // Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery // Podiatry // Preventive Medicine // Psychiatry
Radiation Oncology // Radiology // Reproductive Endocrinology / Infertility // Rheumatology
Sleep Medicine // Sports Medicine
Thoracic Surgery // Trauma Surgery
Vascular / Interventional Radiology // Vascular Surgery
Addiction Medicine
Springer, Bruce C., M.D.
Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services
Poland, Cara, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Adolescent Medicine
Kowal, Elizabeth, M.D.
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Lowery, Lisa M., M.D.
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Allergy and Immunology
Miller, Thomas, M.D.
Allergy Associates of Western Michigan
Townley, Richard, M.D.
Allergy Associates of Western Michigan
Dubravec, Vince, M.D.
Allergy/Asthma Specialists W. MI
Asthma & Allergy of Western Michigan
Millar, Mark M., M.D.
1179 E. Paris Ave. SE, Suite 150
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616.957.1912If you suffer from allergies or asthma, look to our experienced staff for help. Every patient is different — we provide personalized care for each individual. Our office has served West Michigan patients for over 30 years. Our physician Dr. Mark Millar is board certified in allergy & immunology. Dr. Millar has additional experience as an asthma specialist. We evaluate and treat children, adolescents, adults and seniors. Contact us today at 616.957.1912 to start on the road to allergy relief!
Gell, Karyn, M.D.
Grand Rapids Allergy PLC
Schafer, Christine, M.D.
Grand Rapids Allergy PLC
Uekert, Sara, M.D.
Grand Rapids Allergy PLC
Kelbel, Theodore, M.D.
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Gonzalez, Raymond, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Hartog, Nicholas, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group and Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Anesthesiology
Armstrong, Matthew, M.D.
West Michigan Anesthesia PC
Baudo, Andrew, M.D.
West Michigan Anesthesia PC
Chalifoux, Laurie, M.D.
West Michigan Anesthesia PC
Getz, Keith, M.D.
West Michigan Anesthesia PC
Hendrick, Scot W., D.O.
West Michigan Anesthesia PC
Jaklitsch, Paul, M.D.
West Michigan Anesthesia PC
Larson, Eric L., M.D.
West Michigan Anesthesia PC
Reynolds, Matthew, M.D.
West Michigan Anesthesia PC
VanTimmeren, J, M.D.
West Michigan Anesthesia PC
Breast Surgery
Keto, Jessica, M.D.
Mercy Health Comprehensive Breast Center
Paulson, Jayne, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
App, Colleen A.C., M.D.
The Breast Health & Wellness Center, PC
Cardiac Surgery
Timek, Tomasz A., M.D.
Spectrum Health
Boeve, Theodore, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Heiser, John, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Murphy, Edward, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Willekes, Charles, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Cardiology
Grand Rapids Cardiology
Vander Laan, Ronald Lee, M.D.
1310 E. Beltline Ave. SE, Suite 130
Grand Rapids, MI 49506
616.717.5141
At every visit and during each procedure or test, we strive to make you feel welcome, cared for and comfortable. At Grand Rapids Cardiology, we understand it’s not just about heart health — it’s about you, your family and your lifestyle. That’s why we provide high-quality cardiovascular care with an empathetic, personalized approach. As our patient, you’re not just anybody, you’re somebody we get to know and fully support through focused care, aggressive treatment and individualized health management.
Sevensma, Matthew W., D.O.
Heart & Vascular at Metro Health Village
Chalfoun, Nagib, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Dickinson, Michael, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Elmouchi, Darryl, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Fermin, David, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Fritz, Timothy, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Gauri, Andre, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
McNamara, Richard, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Wohns, David H. W., M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Merhi, William, D.O.
Spectrum Health Meijer Heart Center
Colon and Rectal Surgery
Dujovny, Nadav, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Figg, Ryan, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Hoedema, Rebecca, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Kim, Donald, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Luchtefeld, Martin, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Asgeirsson, Theodor, M.D.
West Michigan Surgical Specialists PLC
Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Barnes, Terrance W., M.D.
Metro Health Pulmonology
Daum, Timothy E., M.D.
Metro Health Sleep Disorders Center
Fitch, Stephen, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
McClelland, Marc, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Schmidt, Shelley, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
VanOtteren, Glenn, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Dermatology
Ashack, Richard J., M.D.
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Gerondale, Brian J., M.D.
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Jansen, Rebecca M., M.D.
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Lamberts, Robert J., M.D.
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Miner, John E., M.D.
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
Emery, Michelle M., M.D.
Dermatology at MidTowne PC
Patel, Dipa S., M.D.
Dermatology at MidTowne PC
Strikwerda, Amy, M.D.
Dermatology at MidTowne PC
Green, Bridget A., M.D.
Dermatology Center of Grand Rapids
Hammond, David E., M.D.
Forefront Dermatology
Stawiski, Marek A., M.D.
Marek A. Stawiski Dermatology
Yurko, Mary A., M.D.
Mary A. Yurko, MD, Dermatology PLC
Ang, Gina C., M.D.
West Michigan Dermatology
Dekkinga, Jack A., M.D.
West Michigan Dermatology
Winstanley, Douglas A., D.O.
West Michigan Dermatology
Freeland, Ryan, M.D.
Wolverine Dermatology
Ear, Nose and Throat
Kosta, John M., M.D.
Ear Nose & Throat Center PC
Sprik, Sherman A., M.D.
Ear, Nose and Throat Center PC
Artz, Gregory, M.D.
Grand Rapids Ear Nose & Throat
Meleca, Robert J., M.D.
Grand Rapids Ear Nose & Throat
Taylor, Joseph, M.D.
Grand Rapids Ear Nose & Throat
Hollander, Harold N., D.O.
Metro Health
Afman, Chad, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Hart, Francis, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Heaford, Andrew, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Postma, Keith, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Weinman, Eric, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Emergency Medicine
Lake Michigan Emergency Specialists
Suidinski, Heidi E., D.O.
1700 Clinton St.
Muskegon, MI 49442
231.728.4601LMES is a dynamic group of emergency medicine specialists that provide exemplary care to our patients. We are a physician-owned and operated, fully democratic group that currently provides services in the West Michigan region. Our staff of physicians and APPs all specialize in the care of medically urgent and emergent conditions. We have physicians with our group who have been practicing in our locations for over 30 years. Our turnover is low and engagement is high. The advanced practice providers (APPs) who work alongside our physicians are respected members of the team and play an integral role in the care of our patients. You will find that LMES is distinct within the house of emergency medicine.
Offman, Ryan, D.O.
Mercy Health Muskegon
Johnson, Kenneth S., M.D., FACEP
Spectrum Health
Hoffelder, David, M.D.
Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
Johns, Jeremiah, M.D.
Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
Taylor, Melissa, M.D.
Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
Afman, Marc A., D.O.
West Michigan Heart PC
Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism
Battan, Ruggero, M.D.
Mercy Health Physician Partners Diabetes and Endocrine Center
Kryshak, Edward J., M.D.
Metro Health
Deines, Gregory, D.O.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Pomeroy, Nathan, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Notman, Douglas, M.D.
Thyroid Center of West Michigan PC
Family Medicine
Agerson, Kirk, M.D.
AF Associates Family Medicine
Tobolic, Timothy, M.D.
Byron Center Family Medicine
Wright, Terrence, M.D.
Family Medicine Specialists PC
Baker, Bruce, D.O.
Kentwood Family Physicians, P.C.
Ayashi, Maha, M.D.
Mercy Health – Family Medicine Residency Center
Stanford, Barbara, M.D.
Mercy Health Family Medicine Residency Center
Bouwens, Eric Charles, M.D.
Mercy Health Physician Partners
Daum, Laurie, M.D.
Mercy Health Physician Partners
Durfee, Gerald, M.D.
Mercy Health Physician Partners
Banka, Michael, M.D.
Mercy Health Physician Partners
Charnley, Iain, M.D.
Mercy Health Physician Partners
Hazle, Gregory L., M.D.
Metro Health
Kornoelje, Edwin T., D.O.
Metro Health
Hinkley, Brian J., D.O.
Metro Health Cascade
Armstrong, Erica, M.D.
Root Functional Medicine
Holman, Harland, M.D.
Spectrum Health Family Medicine Residency Center
Barnes, Christopher, D.O.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Begrow, Lee, D.O.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Fabian, Allison, D.O.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Lundeen, Peter, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Weirich, Angela, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
gastroenterology
Gastroenterology
Azeem, Asif, M.D.
Digestive Diseases Specialists PC
Serini, John D., D.O.
Gastroenterology Consultants PLC
Papp, John, M.D.
Gastroenterology Specialists PC
Janardan, Srinivas K., M.D.
Grand River Gastroenterology
Hamby, Ryan D., D.O.
Metro Health Gastroenterology
Kaufman, Lia, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Meisner, Randall, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Puff, Michael, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
General Surgery
Sevensma, Karlin E., D.O.
Karlin E Sevensma DO, PC
Chapman, Alistair, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Chung, Mathew, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Gawel, Jeffrey, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Rodriguez, Carlos, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Scheeres, David, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Schram, Jon, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Wolf, Andrea, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Yang, Amanda, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Beane, Jaret, D.O.
West Michigan Surgical Specialists PLC
Borreson, Daniel, M.D.
West Michigan Surgical Specialists PLC
Sherman, Stanley R., M.D.
West Michigan Surgical Specialists PLC
Genetics
Hiemenga, Judith, M.D.
Spectrum Health Hospitals
Geriatric Medicine
Duemler, Ronald, M.D.
Mercy Health St. Mary’s
Riekse, Robert, M.D.
Mercy Health St. Mary’s
Foley, Kevin, M.D.
Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences
Boettcher, Iris, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Bates, Mark, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group – Home-Based Primary Care
Gynecologic Oncology
Brader, Kevin R., M.D.
Metro Health OB/GYN
Harrison, Charles, M.D.
Spectrum Health Hospitals
Seamon, Leigh, D.O.
Spectrum Health Hospitals
Zakhour, Mae, M.D.
Spectrum Health Hospitals
Hand Surgery
Condit, Donald P., M.D.
Condit Hand Clinic
Ford, Ronald D., M.D.
Elite Plastic Surgery
Burgess, Scott, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Do, Viet, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Kuz, Julian, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Maupin, B. Kent, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Naum, Steven, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Hinkelman, Levi, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Jebson, Peter, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Lovell, Randy, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Hematology and Oncology
Brinker, Brett T., M.D.
Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan, P.C.
Campbell, Alan D., M.D.
Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan, P.C.
Chen, Yuanbin, M.D.
Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western
Michigan, P.C.
Lakhani, Nehal, M.D.
Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan, P.C.
Vander Woude, Amy C., M.D.
Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan, P.C.
Santos, Eric, M.D.
Mercy Health Lacks Cancer Center
Williams, Stephanie, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Dublis, Stephanie A., D.O.
The Cancer Center at Metro Health Village
Zakem, Michael H., D.O.
The Cancer Center at Metro Health Village
Hospice and Palliative Medicine
Mulder, John A., M.D.
Faith Hospice/Holland Home
Hemker, Bradd, M.D.
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Roe, Gretchen, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Infectious Disease
Egwuatu, Nnaemeka, M.D.
Mercy Health St. Mary’s
Olson, Bruce, M.D.
Mercy Health Muskegon
El Mortada, Mohamad E., M.D.
Metro Health Infectious Disease
de Sanctis, Jorgelina, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Lampen, Russell, D.O.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Petroelje, Brian, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Sullivan, Liam, D.O.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Internal Medicine
Green, Randall, M.D.
Christian Healthcare Centers
Woo, Jeffery, M.D.
Christian Healthcare Centers
Drumm, Daniel R., M.D.
Grand Valley Medical Specialists, P.L.C.
Humphries, Gary N., M.D.
Grand Valley Medical Specialists, P.L.C.
Ice, Melonie S., M.D.
Grand Valley Medical Specialists, P.L.C.
Lang, Robert, M.D.
Grand Valley Medical Specialists, P.L.C.
Pelkey, Leslie, M.D.
Heart of the City Health Center
Gadekar, Aparna V., M.D.
Holland Hospital
App, Michael, M.D.
Internal Medicine and Pediatrics West Michigan
Nwankwo, Uchebike, M.D.
Mercy Health Physician Partners
Saier, Rick, M.D.
Mercy Health Physicians Partners
Baer, William, M.D.
Mercy Health Physicians Partners Concierge Medicine
McCully, Mike, D.O.
Mercy Health St. Mary’s
Rasikas, Kyle, M.D.
Mercy Health St. Mary’s
Banister, Jody, M.D.
Mercy Health Internal Medicine and Residency Center
Gonzalez, Therese, M.D.
Mercy Health Physician Partners
Triesenberg, Steven, M.D.
Mercy Health Physicians Partners Concierge Medicine
Wolfe, Adam T., D.O.
Metro Health Cascade
Wiltrakis, Michael R., D.O.
Metro Health Hospital
Qadir, Sohail, M.D.
Spectrum Health Internal Medicine Residency
Academic Medicine Associates Practice
Divic, Josip, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Gale, Matthew, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Garibaldi, Karen, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Giovannucci, Sam, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Horn, Benjamin, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Kassis, Rami, D.O.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Koepnick, Kurt, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Riley, Robert, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Sall, Jordan, D.O.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Interventional Cardiology
Madder, Ryan, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Wohns, David H. W., M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Maternal and Fetal Medicine
Colombo, David, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Fricke, Erin, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Romero, Vivian, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Neonatal and Perinatal Medicine
Doctor, Benedict, M.D.
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Prentice, Jeannette, M.D.
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Nephrology
Ahmed, Imad M., M.D.
Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C.
Filippova, Kseniya, M.D.
Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C.
Legault, Daniel J., M.D.
Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C.
Mohamed, Bonita A., M.D.
Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C.
Visser, James, M.D.
Renal Associates of West Michigan, P.C.
McKenna, Joseph P., M.D.
West Michigan Nephrology
Neurology
Farooq, Muhammad, M.D.
Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences
Hedeman, Jessica, D.O.
Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences
Neuman, Leslie, M.D.
Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences
Sullivan, Herman, M.D.
Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences
Taylor, Melanie, M.D.
Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences
Abbas, Shan, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Burdette, David, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Coleman, R. Ross, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Haykal, Mohamad, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Sriram, Ashok, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Thoits, Timothy, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Visser, John, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Neurosurgery
Clark, Justin C., M.D.
Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.
Figueroa, Bryan E., M.D.
Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.
Keller, John F., M.D.
Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.
Vogel, Todd D., M.D.
Great Lakes Neurosurgical Associates, P.C.
Klafeta, Steve, M.D.
Mercy Health Hauenstein Neurosciences
Marquart, Christopher Louis, M.D.
Mercy Health Physician Partners
Neuroscience Specialists
Elisevich, Konstantin, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Googe, Moises, D.O.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Mazaris, Paul, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Patra, Sanjay, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Singer, Justin, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Vitaz, Todd, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Gary, Monica, M.D.
Grand Rapids Women’s Health
Hubbard, Robyn, M.D.
Grand Rapids Women’s Health
Klyn, Michelle, M.D.
Grand Rapids Women’s Health
Mattson, Sarah, M.D.
Grand Rapids Women’s Health
Elderkin, Renee J., M.D.
Metro Health OB/GYN at Metro Health Village
Caldwell, Rebecca, M.D.
Spectrum Health
Johnson, Melinda, M.D.
Spectrum Health
Bitner, Diana, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Colombo, David, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Dood, Jeffrey, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Fricke, Erin, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Lalley, Jessica, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Leary, Elizabeth, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Romero, Vivian, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
West, Suzanne, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Ophthalmology
Moleski, Mark O., M.D.
Cascade Ophthalmology, P.C.
Meldrum-Aaberg, Melissa, M.D.
Eye Plastic & Facial Cosmetic Surgery
Barrett, David, M.D.
Grand Rapids Ophthalmology
Gindzin, Yosef, M.D.
Grand Rapids Ophthalmology
Piippo, Laura, M.D.
Grand Rapids Ophthalmology
Habekovic, Marko, M.D.
Marko Habekovic MD PLLC
Benninger, Richard H., M.D.
Michigan Street Optical
Droste, Patrick J., M.D.
Pediatric Ophthalmology P.C.
Westhouse, Scott, D.O.
Retina Specialists of Michigan
Renucci, Ann M., M.D.
Verdier Eye Center
Siebert, Karl J., M.D.
Verdier Eye Center
Verdier, David D., M.D.
Verdier Eye Center
Zheutlin, Jeffrey D., M.D.
Vitreo-Retinal Associates
Orthopedic Surgery
Anderson, John, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Bielema, David, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Endres, Terrence, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Malvitz, Thomas, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Russo, Scott S., M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Ringler, James R., M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon
Henne, Timothy D., M.D.
River Valley Orthopedics PC
Jebson, Peter, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Karek, Matthew, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Squires, Jason, D.O.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Steensma, Matthew, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Thiel, James, D.O.
Spectrum Health United Hospital
Roberts, Karl, M.D.
West Michigan Orthopaedics
Wierks, Carl, M.D.
West Michigan Orthopaedics
Pain Medicine
Chu, YiJia, M.D.
Javery Pain Institute
Javery, Keith, D.O.
Javery Pain Institute
Suderman, Joshua, M.D.
Javery Pain Institute
Hudson, James D., M.D.
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital
Juska, Mark, M.D.
Michigan Pain Consultants, PC
Winston, Stephen, M.D.
Michigan Pain Consultants, PC
Czuk-Smith, Diane, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Hinshaw, Carl, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Singh, Harpreet, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Pathology
Hegstrand, Linda, M.D.
Complete Wellness Center
Booth, Alyson M., M.D.
Spectrum Health
Kubat, Anthony J., M.D.
Spectrum Health
Walsh, Meggen, D.O.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Pediatric Cardiology
Sowinski, Heather, D.O.
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Grifka, Ronald G., M.D.
Metro Heart & Vascular – Women’s Health Center of West Michigan
Malcolm, Donald D., M.D.
Metro Heart and Vascular
Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
DeMarco, Alicia, M.D.
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Fitzgerald, Robert, M.D.
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Hackbarth, Richard, M.D.
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Sanfilippo, Dominic, M.D.
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Pediatric Dermatology
Yurko, Mary A., M.D.
Mary A. Yurko, MD, Dermatology PLC
Laarman, Rachel, M.D.
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Pediatric Endocrinology
Appiagyei-Dankah, Yaw, M.D.
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Pediatric Gastroenterology
Cloney, Deborah, M.D.
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Conrad, Harold, M.D.
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Cox, Ryan, M.D.
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Freswick, Peter, M.D.
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Pediatric Hematology and Oncology
Axtell, Richard, M.D.
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Cornelius, Albert, M.D.
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Dickens, David, M.D.
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Foley, Jessica, M.D.
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Kurt, Beth, M.D.
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Mitchell, Deanna, M.D.
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Smith, Sharon, M.D.
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Pediatric Infectious Disease
Fogg, George, M.D.
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Olivero, Rosemary, M.D.
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Pediatric Nephrology
Quiroga, Alejandro, M.D.
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Steinke, Julia, M.D.
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Pediatric Neurology
DeRoos, Steven, M.D.
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
DeVries, Seth, M.D.
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Fain, Daniel, M.D.
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Hernandez, Angel, M.D.
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Umfleet, Jason, M.D.
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Pediatric Neurosurgery
Madura, Casey, M.D.
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Szymczak, Artur, M.D.
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Pediatric Surgery
DeCou, James M., M.D.
Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan, P.C.
Durkin, Emily, M.D.
Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan, P.C.
Schlatter, Marc G., M.D.
Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan, P.C.
Schneider, John G., M.D.
Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan, P.C.
Uitvlugt, Neal D., M.D.
Pediatric Surgeons of West Michigan, P.C.
Pediatric Urology
Barber, Theodore D., M.D.
Urologic Consultants, PC
Pediatrics (General)
Haskin, Brian, M.D.
Brookville Pediatric & Internal Medicine
Jereb, Greg, M.D.
Cascade Pediatrics
Downs, Joan, M.D.
Forest Hills Pediatric Associates
Meindertsma, Michael, M.D.
Forest Hills Pediatric Associates
Stratbucker, William, M.D.
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Vander Laan, Karen, M.D.
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Peterson, Joanne, M.D.
Kent Pediatrics PC
Baker, Shauna, M.D.
Pediatrics Partners PLC
Gagin, Lana, M.D.
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Haw, Marcus, M.D.
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Kessenich, Jeri, M.D.
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Veenema, Robert, D.O.
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Chakrabarty, Anjan, D.O.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Veenema, Jeremy, D.O.
Western Michigan Pediatrics PC
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
Armstrong, Kelly, M.D.
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital
Bruinsma, Benjamin J., M.D.
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital
Morelli, Christopher, D.O.
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital
VandenBerg, Christian, M.D.
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital
Vollmer, Carolyn, M.D.
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital
Wheaton, Michael W., M.D.
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital
Ellis, James, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Palmitier, Randal, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Russo, Randolph, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Deshpande, Aashish, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Distler, Michael, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Mullan, Patrick, D.O.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
Bengtson, Brad, M.D.
Bengtson Center for Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery
Ringler, Steven L., M.D.
Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery
Centre for Plastic Surgery
Leppink, Douglas, M.D.
Rechner, Benjamin, M.D.
2060 E. Paris Ave. SE, Suite 150
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616.454.1256Personalized care begins with an unhurried, interactive consultation between you and any one of our Grand Rapids cosmetic surgeons regarding the procedures you’re interested in. Doctors Brundage, Leppink or Rechner will discuss the available options, recommended procedures and anticipated results with you, ensuring that you are knowledgeable, comfortable and confident with your personal cosmetic decision.
Armstrong, Shannon, M.D.
Elite Plastic Surgery
Cullen, William T., M.D.
Elite Plastic Surgery
Ford, Ronald D., M.D.
Elite Plastic Surgery
Zonca, Stephen N., M.D.
Muskegon Surgical Associates, PC
Do, Viet, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Naum, Steven, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Hammond, Dennis, M.D.
Partners in Plastic Surgery of West Michigan
Plastic Surgery Associates
West Michigan’s premier surgery center and medspa
220 Lyon St. NW, Suite 700
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616.451.4500
Plastic Surgery Associates (PSA) physicians are trained specialists with comprehensive experience in cosmetic and reconstructive surgical procedures. Committed to delivering the finest care possible to every patient, PSA surgeons have achieved extensive post-graduate training and contribute nationally to cutting-edge research. Located in the Amway Grand Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids.
Renucci, John D., M.D.
Plastic Surgery Associates
Dr. Renucci had distinguished himself in the field of plastic and reconstructive surgery with both his academic achievement, extensive training experience and his breadth of clinical exposure.
He has over 18 years in prestigious residency programs, fellowships and clinical practice. His areas of specialty include aesthetic breast surgery, body contouring and facial cosmetic surgery.
Dr. Renucci is board certified by both the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery.
Vander Woude, Douglas L., M.D.
Plastic Surgery Associates
Dr. Douglas Vander Woude offers his cosmetic surgery patients a unique combination of experience, knowledge and personal attention.
With nearly 20 years of experience in the field of plastic surgery, his areas of specialty include aesthetic facial cosmetic surgery, body contouring and breast surgery.
Dr. Vander Woude is board certified by both the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery.
Sackeyfio, Robyn, M.D.
R. Sackeyfio Plastic Surgery
Mann, Robert, M.D.
Spectrum Health – Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
Mishra, Mithilesh, M.D.
West Michigan Plastic Surgery Clinic
Podiatry
Decker, Joshua R., D.P.M
Foot & Ankle Specialists
Hulst, Timothy J., D.P.M
Foot & Ankle Specialists
Meyer, Patrick J., D.P.M
Foot & Ankle Specialists
Preventive Medicine
Champion, Laura, M.D.
Calvin College Health Services
Psychiatry
Van Haren, James, M.D.
Forest View Hospital
Cunningham, Curt, D.O.
Hope Network Neuro Rehabilitation
Krause, Carey, D.O.
Mercy Health Saint Mary’s
Achtyes, Eric D., M.D.
Michigan State University College of Human Medicine
Plattner, Aaron, M.D.
Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services
Sanders, William, D.O.
Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services
Taylor, Kiran, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Radiation Oncology
Packard, Matthew, M.D.
Lakeshore Area Radiation Oncology Center
Johnson, Nina F., M.D.
Mercy Health Johnson Family Cancer Center
Buth, Eric, M.D.
Spectrum Health
Fabrizio, Patrick, M.D.
Spectrum Health Hospitals
Kastner, Brian, M.D.
Spectrum Health Hospitals
Mahacek, Michael, M.D.
Spectrum Health Hospitals
Forstner, Julie M., M.D.
The Cancer Center at Metro Health Village
Radiology
Frost, Jamie, D.O.
Advanced Radiology Services PC
Luttenton, Charles, M.D.
Advanced Radiology Services PC
Moriarity, Andrew, M.D.
Advanced Radiology Services PC
Mulderink, Todd, M.D.
Advanced Radiology Services PC
Therasse, Christopher, M.D.
Advanced Radiology Services PC
Vollmer, Stuart, M.D.
Advanced Radiology Services PC
Reproductive Endocrinology / Infertility
Dodds, William G., M.D.
The Fertility Center
Shavell, Valerie I., M.D.
The Fertility Center
Young, James E., M.D.
The Fertility Center
Rheumatology
Birmingham, James, M.D.
Metro Health Rheumatology
Hylland, Robert, M.D.
Robert Hylland, MD, FACR
West Michigan Rheumatology PLLC
Eggebeen, Aaron, M.D.
Head, Andrew, M.D.
Martin, Richard, M.D.
1155 E. Paris Ave. SE, Suite 100
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616.459.8088West Michigan Rheumatology feels that it is an honor to be trusted to participate in your care. We take this confidence seriously and promise to place your interests first. We will coordinate with your primary care team, do our best to integrate your care and always seek out the highest quality resources to advance your health.
Sleep Medicine
Coles, Jason, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Marmion, Lee, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
VanOtteren, Glenn, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Waters, Kelly, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Sports Medicine
Kornoelje, Edwin T., D.O.
Metro Health
Hedlund, Erik, D.O.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Jabara, Michael, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Matelic, Thomas, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Theut, Peter, M.D.
Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan
Healey, Jack H., M.D.
River Valley Orthopedics PC
Henne, Timothy D., M.D.
River Valley Orthopedics PC
Hamilton, Kendall, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Lebolt, James, D.O.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Wierks, Carl, M.D.
West Michigan Orthopaedics
Thoracic Surgery
Heiser, John, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Murphy, Edward, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Willekes, Charles, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Trauma Surgery
Chapman, Alistair, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Gibson, Charles, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Iskander, Gaby, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Urology
Brede, Christopher, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Lane, Brian, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Pimentel, Hector, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Anema, John G., M.D.
Urologic Consultants PC
DeHaan, Alexander P., D.O.
Urologic Consultants, PC
Casamento, Jeffrey B., M.D.
Urology Associates of Grand Rapids, P.C.
Ratchford, Erik M., D.O.
Urology Associates of Grand Rapids, P.C.
Stone, Kevin T., M.D.
West Shore Urology PLC
Vascular / Interventional Radiology
Doherty, Michael, M.D.
Advanced Radiology Services PC
Knox, Michael, M.D.
Advanced Radiology Services PC
MacFarlane, Jarrod, D.O.
Advanced Radiology Services PC
Mustert, Bryan, M.D.
Advanced Radiology Services PC
Varma, Manish K., M.D.
Advanced Radiology Services PC
Sanchez, Guillermo R., M.D.
Metro Health Hospital – Radiology
Vascular Surgery
Greenberg, Joshua I., M.D.
Mercy Health Physician Partners
Vascular and Vein Specialists
Morris, John, D.O.
Mercy Health Physician Partners
Vascular and Vein Specialists
Cuff, Robert, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Mansour, M. Ashraf, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Slaikeu, Jason D., M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group
Wong, Peter, M.D.
Spectrum Health Medical Group