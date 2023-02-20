New bike race embraces winter weather

The City of Kentwood will host a fat tire bike relay on March 4.

The “Frozen Frenzy” will begin at 10 a.m. at Covenant Park, 3724 Shaffer Ave. SE, and feature teams of two and four cyclists. Prizes will be awarded to the three fastest teams in each group that complete the most number of laps around a 2-mile course in the park in 90 minutes.

The event will conclude with an awards ceremony held at Railtown Brewing Company, 3595 68th St SE.

“Fat tire biking embraces Michigan’s winter weather and provides a fun recreational opportunity during the colder months,” said Shelby Henshaw, recreation program coordinator. “We’re looking forward to hosting this event for the first time and welcoming the local biking community to our city for a friendly relay.”

The cost to participate in the Frozen Frenzy Fat Tire Bike Relay is $35 per person through March 3 or $40 on race day. Online registration is available at this link until March 3.

Volunteer opportunities also are available for this event. Volunteers will help with racer check-in and registration, event setup and trail marking. Volunteer registration is available here.