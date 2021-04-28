Clean Origin 1 of 5

Buying an engagement ring can be challenging. Not only will you be wearing this ring for the rest of your life, but you will also need to find something that suits your personality and style.

That’s where your star sign comes in.

Whether you are an avid follower of astrology or you want to pay homage to your birthday, using your zodiac sign as inspiration is a great idea! Here is the engagement ring you should buy based on your zodiac sign.

Aries

Born under this fiery star sign, Aries are among the lucky few who have a diamond as their birthstone and a reputation for being assertive trailblazers. Aries are among those who need a bit of flash for their engagement ring. Opt for a radiant-cut diamond for impressive fire and brilliance.

Taurus

Earth signs are known for their lowkey nature. They aren’t shy, but they tend to keep things simple. Tauruses, the bull sign, appreciate consistency and boldness. Keep things consistent with an earthy yellow gold diamond wedding ring set to match your partner.

Gemini

As the twin sign, Geminis are known for their love of duality. That can make it difficult to choose between the vibrant and the minimalist, that’s why you’ll need a style that toes the line between both. A halo setting is a perfect match for a Gemini.

Cancer

The crab sign is highly mutable. They are deeply attuned to the emotions of others. That said, they appreciate the power of symbolism. Choose a pavé setting to symbolize the value of small acts and infinite love. Cancers’ sensitive nature will appreciate the gesture.

Leo

The bold and powerful Leo is aptly symbolized through its animal counterpart. The lion needs to be seen and will always stand out among the crowd. A unique choice, such as a heart-shaped diamond ring, is reflective of Leos’ individual leadership.

Virgo

Virgos are deeply connected to the earth. As such, they hold the value of simplicity, stability and practicality above all else. Choose a cushion-cut diamond for the Virgo in your life. The beveled edges offer a touch of practicality, while the diamond’s brilliance offers a touch of flash.

Libra

Libras might be the quietest sign of the zodiac, but these peaceful, kind spirits should not be ignored. A minimalist engagement ring suits these fair souls best. Opt for a thin wedding band of yellow or white gold.

Scorpio

The Scorpio should never be underestimated both in personality and style. These passionate individuals will always take a stand for what they believe in. They need a stone that’s as bold as they are. Choose a colorful, bright stone for your Scorpio partner.

Sagittarius

The Sagittarius is known to represent an unsung hero of the Trojan War. The Sagittarius is wise and humble. The perfect engagement ring for the Sagittarius partner is one with a little-known setting, such as the bevel setting.

Capricorn

A lover of the traditional, Capricorns will love the classic choice for their engagement ring. A yellow gold princess-cut engagement ring offers the nod to tradition that a Capricorn would swoon over.

Aquarius

An Aquarius partner is a partner for life, as they are known for their wildly friendly nature. Aquarians are also known for their individuality. Stacked rings allow the Aquarius to show off their entertaining side.

Pisces

As the 12th sign of the zodiac, Pisces are said to hold the weight of the entire zodiac. As such, these sensitive individuals boast a depth of personality and emotion that’s difficult to match. Choose a ring with similar depth — an emerald-cut diamond is a beautiful and fitting choice.

Whether you choose to go with these suggestions or not, it’s important to choose an engagement ring that means a lot to you! If you don’t love it, don’t settle. It may take some time, but you’ll find the right ring for you!