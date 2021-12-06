If you think The Exercise Coach is just another garden-variety workout facility, think again. Known around the country as a “smart fitness studio,” the franchise concept incorporates real-time exercise technology that, combined with expert coaching, provides a personalized and highly efficient regimen of two 20-minute workouts per week.

Franchisees Tom Shrader and Mary Frances Cline opened The Exercise Coach’s first Grand Rapids studio mid-February at 820 Forest Hill Ave SE, Suite A. At over 1,700 square feet, the studio offers customizable, one-on-one personal and small group training.

The heart of the offerings is the Exerbotics machine. The equipment is data-driven and uses artificial intelligence to respond to a person’s strengths and weaknesses in real time. They provide constant feedback during the entire range of motion, so as a result, the machines are efficient. Exerbotics are designed on hydraulics resulting in a safe and joint-friendly workout. The coaching is personalized to help meet each person’s individual goals.

Workouts are perfect for the individual who is too busy to spend a great deal of time at the gym or people who don’t like the gym scene or don’t enjoy working out. Additionally, because the workout is so customizable and no-impact, it attracts people who are working through an injury or are afraid of getting hurt.

The Exercise Coach method is designed to guarantee a user will get optimal results and

reach full physical fitness potential. To do so, it provides a tool that maximizes muscle recruitment to measure accurate force output from each user. The outcome isn’t dependent on the amount of time one spends exercising but on the quality of the work being performed. Effective strength training enables people to get maximum, total body benefits in much less time than more traditional approaches. The emphasis is on muscle quality versus movement quantity.

Client Amy Robertson said, “The 20-minute workout is perfect for me. The staff is friendly and supportive, they motivate me to push myself every session. Since joining I feel stronger and have so much more energy. I feel like I have found the perfect workout.”

Workouts are designed to be done twice a week and still make room for everything else people in West Michigan love to do, such as skiing, snowshoeing, golfing, tennis, hiking, biking or boating. The Exercise Coach has clients as young as 25 and as old as 81.

To experience this workout, sign up for two free sessions at exercisecoach.com.