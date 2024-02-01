Holland event puts spotlight on ice sculpture

A cool annual event will return to Holland this Friday, Feb. 2 and Saturday, Feb. 3.

At the LG Energy Solutions Holland on Ice event, visitors are invited to witness the creation of ice sculptures commissioned by local businesses, while perusing the 100+ locally owned boutiques, shops, galleries, breweries, restaurants and cafés that line the streets of the quaint city’s downtown area.

“We look forward to this exciting family-friendly winter event in downtown Holland,” said Charles Hyun of LG Energy Solutions, the title sponsor of the event. Hyun, who is the Michigan President of the company, added that the company is a “proud community partner” of the event, which boasts that nation’s “best professional ice carvers” will be present, transforming more than 10,000 pounds of ice into an incredible large-scale works of art.



Visitors can play frozen games made out ice, pose for photos with interactive ice sculptures, and stroll throughout Downtown Holland to check out the ice sculptures on display that have been commissioned by the downtown’s Holland businesses. On Friday, Feb. 2, sculptures will be on display beginning at 4 p.m. Live carving will take place in GDK Park on 8th Street between Central and River Avenues from 4 – 7 p.m. On Saturday, Feb. 3, folks can get a gander of the process again from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Downtown Holland will also host the popular Meltdown Sale on Feb. 2 and 3 as part of the two-day winter festival. Downtown Holland shops and restaurants will be offering amazing deals all weekend long as they clear the shelves to make room for spring merchandise, along with hosting fun winter-themed giveaways and promotions! Downtown Holland’s popular social district will also be open during the event, allowing patrons ages 21+ to purchase an alcoholic beverage from over 15 participating establishment to enjoy while strolling throughout Downtown Holland.

And to add to the festivities, Downtown Holland and Holland Parks and Recreation are also partnering together to host the first ever Holland on Ice Snowmelt 5K Race and Kids’ Mini Melt the morning of Saturday, Feb. 3. The entire 5K course for this all-new family-friendly fun run/walk will take advantage of Downtown Holland’s snowmelt system, allowing racers a rare opportunity to compete in a winter race without worrying about snow and ice along their route. Children ages 7 and under are invited to join the fun by participating in the Kids’ Mini Melt at 9 a.m. that morning. The Mini Melt will be a .2-mile non-competitive dash down Eighth Street Market Place and back.

Advanced registration for the Holland on Ice Snowmelt 5K and the Kids’ Mini Melt is required online. The race begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3 at the Eighth Street Market Place outside of the Holland Civic Center (150 West 8th Street). Packet pick-up will be held on Friday, Feb. 2 from 4 – 7 p.m. at Gazelle Sports in Downtown Holland (24 West 8th Street) and on Saturday morning beginning at 7 a.m. at the Holland Civic Center.