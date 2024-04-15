Free fitness in parks and public spaces

The City of Grand Rapids will host the ninth annual summer of free outdoor fitness in parks and public spaces across the city.

“Thanks to our partners and instructors, we continue to expand this free series and create community connection by getting active in our parks and public spaces,” said David Marquardt, the City’s Parks and Recreation director. “We’re excited to welcome the return of this nearly decade-long summer tradition.”

The 16 dance, cardio, and yoga classes are made possible through the City’s community partners Priority Health and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. Classes will run weekly from May 13 to Aug. 22, 2024.

Classes will be held weekly, Monday through Thursday.

Mondays, May 13 through Aug. 19 (no class May 27)

Basic Yoga at Mulick Park (1632 Sylvan Ave. SE) from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

SoulfulMOTION at MacKay-Jaycees Park (2531 Kalamazoo Ave. SE) from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.

Zumba at Rosa Parks Circle (135 Monroe Center St. NW) from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.

Tuesdays, May 14 through Aug. 20

Barre on The Blue Bridge from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.

30 Minute HIIT at Lookout Park (801 Fairview Ave. NE) from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m.

Glute Aerobics at 555 Monroe Ave. NW from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.

Sunset Yoga at Lookout Park (801 Fairview Ave. NE) from 7 to 7:45 p.m.

Wednesdays, May 15 through Aug. 21

Sunrise Yoga at Indian Trails Golf Course (2776 Kalamazoo Ave. SE) from 6:30 to 7:15 a.m.

Pumped Up Strength at Cherry Park (725 Cherry St. SE) from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

African Dance at 555 Monroe Ave. NW from 7 to 7:45 p.m.

WERQ at Highland Park (700 College Ave. NE) from 7 to 7:45 p.m.

Thursdays, May 16 through Aug. 22 (no class July 4)

Basic Yoga at Sixth Street Park (647 Monroe Ave. NW) from noon to 12:45 p.m.

POUND on The Blue Bridge from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.

HIGH Low Fitness at Calder Plaza west end (320 Ottawa Ave. NW) from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

Basic Yoga at MLK Park (1200 MLK Jr. St. SE) from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

Line Dancing at Roosevelt Park (1200 MLK Jr. St. SE) from 7:15 to 8 p.m.

All classes are free of charge, no registration required. Cancellations due to weather will be announced on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page and on the department’s cancellation hotline at 616-456-3699.

More information can be found on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page or on the City’s recreation web page HERE.