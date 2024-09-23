Fall into Nostalgia!

This fall, the Grand Rapids Public Museum will spotlight the Mighty Wurlitzer organ with a series of concerts featuring this historic instrument. Built in 1928, the Wurlitzer is one of the largest theatre organs ever manufactured and has a rich legacy in the Grand Rapids community.

October Concert Series: Silent Film

On October 18 and 19, internationally renowned silent film organist Dennis Scott will accompany Alfred Hitchcock’s 1927 film The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog. This suspenseful thriller follows a mysterious lodger amid a series of murders targeting blonde women in London. Scott, who began his career accompanying silent films in the 1970s and is now the house organist for Chicago’s historic Music Box Theatre, will enhance the film’s atmosphere with a live score on the Mighty Wurlitzer.

December Concert Series: Holiday Classics

The holiday season will be marked by a festive concert series on December 13 and 14, featuring acclaimed theatre organist Lance Luce. Attendees can expect to hear beloved holiday classics such as “Silent Night,” “Jingle Bells,” and “The First Noel,” all performed on the Mighty Wurlitzer. Luce has an extensive background, including performances at major venues and recognition as Organist of the Year by the American Theatre Organ Society.

Tickets for both concert series are priced at $20, with a discounted rate of $16 for members of the Grand Rapids Public Museum. The concerts will take place at the museum, located at 272 Pearl Street NW. Tickets can be purchased at grpm.org/organ.

The Mighty Wurlitzer organ will be the centerpiece of these events, celebrating its unique place in musical history while providing audiences with an enriching experience.