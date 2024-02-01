Comedy show honors Black History Month

The Sunday Night Funnies second annual Black History Month show will take place in Wyoming, Michigan on Sunday, Feb. 4.

Weekly live stand-up comedy performances known as Sunday Night Funnies typically feature a variety of comics from Michigan and around the country, and take place locally at the Spectrum Entertainment Complex. This Sunday, the show’s lineup will be special.

“I wanted to celebrate the contribution black comedians have brought to the show through the years and what better time to do that than Black History month,” said Sunday Night Funnies founder Brian Borbot, who also emcees the show. “The Sunday Night Funnies has always been a diverse show. When putting together the lineup each week I try and have a good mix of comedians– be it race, gender, [or] age-range. I think that our audience appreciates that as well.”

The special Black History month performances will feature six “extremely funny” comics stepping into the spotlight, including Brianna Blackburn, a “local favorite” who has been a part of several LaughFest shows. Other comedians on the docket are JT Motley, Marcus Cusic, and Silas Haley all who’ve been finalists in past Sunday Night Funnies’ Kingpin of Comedy competitions, Borbot said. Dionte Allen from Ohio and Michael Chandler, who Brian describes as “a relative newcomer to the local scene,” will be part of the lineup.

What’s next for Sunday Night Funnies? Borbot says he has a “big 2024″ planned, with a Women’s History month show on March 3, followed by a special LaughFest on March 10.

All Sunday Night Funnies shows start at 7:30 p.m. and are performed at the Spectrum Entertainment Complex in Wyoming, 5656 Clyde Park SW in Wyoming, MIchigan. Admission is free.