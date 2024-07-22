City sets date for annual Wag ‘n’ Wade

Dog owners, mark your calendars for the yearly event that really makes a splash with dogs that love the water. That’s right, the City of Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department will once again host its pawsome annual dog swim event, Wag ‘n’ Wade, on Sunday, August 18, at Richmond Park Pool, 1101 Richmond St. NW.

From noon to 4:45 p.m., our four-legged friends will have the pool all to themselves to make a splash and close out the 2024 pool season in style. This fur-tastic event will feature four one-hour swim sessions tailored for dogs of all sizes and ages. Small dogs (under 35 pounds) can make waves from noon to 1 p.m., while large dogs (over 35 pounds) have two slots to choose from: 1:15 to 2:15 p.m. or 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Older dogs (ages 8 and up) will have their special hour from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. With each session accommodating up to 120 dogs, there’s plenty of room for everyone to have a barking good time.

Registration is required, so be sure to sign up your furry pals at this link: Wag ‘n’ Wade Dog Swim Registration. Remember, only two dogs per household can participate, and proof of rabies vaccination is a must. For the safety and health of all attendees, only dogs are allowed in the water—sorry, humans! But don’t worry, there will be plenty of fun on the sidelines with local pet vendors offering giveaways, information, and activities. The Parks and Recreation Department will provide tennis balls, drinking water for the dogs, and dog waste cleanup bags.

Owners are encouraged to bring a leash, towels, paw booties, and dog life jackets to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable experience for their pets. This is the tale of dogs who will have a tail-wagging good time, so mark your calendars and prepare for a day of wet and wild fun. It’s the perfect way for your pups to take paws and enjoy the dog days of summer in Grand Rapids. Don’t miss out on this barking good time!