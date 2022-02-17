Women Who Move West Michigan – 2022 – Special Section



MANDY MIEDEMA, Regional Manager

VICTORIA GREY, Clinic Director

MINDY SIMON, Clinic Director

REBEKAH VANZEGEREN, Clinic Director

SUE WESTER, Practice Manager

LEE MCLAUGHLIN, Wellness Coordinator

WENDI CORELLI, Director of Athletic Training Services



LOCATION:

The Center for Physical Rehabilitation

(616) 954-0950

pt-cpr.com

At the Center for Physical Rehabilitation, the patient experience is elevated by the empowerment clients receive from the entire staff, which includes a number of women who serve in leadership and administrative roles. Women who are members of the leadership team include Mandy Miedema, Center regional manager; Victoria Grey, Mindy Simon, and Rebekah VanZegeren, clinic directors; Sue Wester, practice manager; Lee McLaughlin, wellness coordinator; and Wendi Corelli, director of athletic training services.

Each excels in their specialty and seeks out continuing education, while being encouraged by the Center’s mission: “We will create opportunities for our employees, their families, and the community through integrity, in an atmosphere of compassionate care.” These women, all working mothers and one soon-to-be mom, benefit from professional growth while maintaining a balance in their personal lives. The result is a profound level of satisfaction that leads to superior outcomes for the people they serve — and the community as a whole.

The Center has locations in Belmont, Byron Center, Cascade, Downtown, Greenville, Jenison, Kentwood, Okemos and Walker. Clients include people of all ages, from infants to seniors, and treatments and services range from physical, pediatric, and aqua therapy to women’s health care, chronic pain management, sports medicine, wellness facilitation, and community health partnerships.

In addition to these services, the leaders and administrators featured here play key roles in employee and program development, and manage the day-to-day operations of a multi-venue company. They strive for excellence in patient care, business, and themselves — and that makes all the difference.