Women Who Move West Michigan – 2022 – Special Section



SARA LACHMAN

Owner/Founder

LOCATION:

Lachman King, PLC

Real Estate Law & Litigation

161 Ottawa Ave. NW, Ste. 111 | Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | (616) 274-3002

lachmanstuart.com

Sara Lachman, owner of Lachman King, PLC, recently learned that only 3 percent of women business owners ever hit $1M-plus in revenue — and that struck her. Her boutique law firm was able to achieve that in its first year. Lachman credits her firm’s success to a number of factors, each with their own significance.

Talking with Lachman, you can feel her passion for real estate law. Specializing in real estate law allows Lachman King to tailor each client’s experience. Working as a team and taking a client-centered approach, the firm strives to get the best results for those they represent, whether it’s a businesses or an individual.

Lachman is also proud of the phenomenal culture at her firm. She says they’ve built strong relationships based on respect and value for one another — and it shows.