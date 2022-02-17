Women Who Move West Michigan – 2022 – Special Section



NAI WISINSKI OF WEST MICHIGAN



LOCATION:

NAI Wisinski of West Michigan

100 Grandville Ave. SW, Ste. 100 | Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | (616) 776-0100

naiwwm.com

NAI Wisinski of West Michigan (NAIWWM) was founded in 2011 after the merger of NAI West Michigan (founded in 1989) and The Wisinski Group (founded in 1986). The merger represents collaboration, rich traditions, innovative technologies, unique cultures, and a diversity of skills and specialties — all of which ultimately benefit its clients. The focus is simple: building client relationships for life by offering market-appropriate advice, and then executing.

NAI Wisinski of West Michigan is proud to be the largest commercial real estate firm in West Michigan. It also has the highest number of female agents and property managers in West Michigan. Its team of female brokers and property managers are market leaders in experience, knowledge, and service. The women of NAIWWM have created a rare and insightful competitive edge for the company as they lead the way for generations to come. Their strength provides inspiration and encouragement for young women looking to enter what was once regarded as a male-dominated industry.

Mother, wife, entrepreneur, real estate agent — the women at NAI wear many hats and proudly work through the unique challenges and barriers faced by women in the commercial real estate world. They think differently and take a different approach to problem-solving and conducting business. More women today are in the C-suite or are business owners, so having a team of women as commercial real estate advisers is an advantage. The women of NAIWWM bring a new dimension to commercial real estate that adds value to their team and clients.