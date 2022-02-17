Women Who Move West Michigan – 2022 – Special Section



MICHELE FOLKEMA, Director of Accounting

SARAH THOMPSON, Director of Information Technology

JESSICA COOPER, Director of Operations



R3 Continuum

For more than 30 years, Grand Rapids-based R3 Continuum (R3c) has been providing gold standard, behavioral health-focused disruption response to businesses in West Michigan and across the globe. This has been entirely possible because of the company’s mission-driven employees, who embody R3c’s core purpose: making tomorrow better than today by helping people thrive. Three such employees are Jessica Cooper, Sarah Thompson, and Michele Folkema, key members of R3c’s senior leadership team who have been a driving force in delivering on the company’s mission — something that’s been especially apparent throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

These three women each played key roles in making it possible for R3c to be able to seamlessly handle increased caseloads, ultimately ensuring that more companies — many of which are right in their backyard, and whose people needed mental health support following a workplace disruption — were able to get it. Cooper, R3 Continuum’s director of operations, ramped up her department’s capacity to impact as many affected people as possible. Thompson, director of information technology, quickly worked to optimize all of R3c’s systems to handle more cases and allow employees to work remotely and provide virtual support. Folkema, director of accounting, ensured the company’s finances kept pace with the additional work.

The pandemic meant R3c needed to shift parts of its business in new directions. Cooper, Thompson, and Folkema used their innovative and collaborative leadership styles to quickly adjust existing processes and effectively manage an average of more than 2,500 cases each month through seamless, end-to-end service delivery.