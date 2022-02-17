Women Who Move West Michigan – 2022 – Special Section



MARIA ZAMBRANO CURTIS AND LINSEY JONES

Co-founders

LOCATION:

LIMA

limaunitedbylove@gmail.com| Instagram: @limaunitedbylove

limaunitedbylove.com

Walk into any boutique or gift shop and you’re likely to encounter a selection of candles. Candles have a way of beckoning shoppers to pause and take a sniff; as gifts, they add a warm, inviting scent to any space. But when is a candle more than a candle?

In the case of LIMA candles, it’s when they’re part of a greater community conversation. LIMA was founded by sisters-in-law Maria Zambrano Curtis and Linsey Jones, both moms with full-time jobs in addition to the candle business. Although they started the endeavor mostly to spend more time together, it quickly grew into something much more meaningful. Today, just two years after its inception, LIMA has become a force to unite, empower, and give back through its thoughtful candles and gifts — and to cultivate kindness, one candle at a time.

The company’s mission has been achieved thanks to a series of campaigns to support local, women-founded nonprofits. The first campaign, in March 2020, benefited the YWCA. Since then, LIMA has engaged in several more campaigns, donating all profits to organizations such as Beautiful You by Profile, i understand, and Grace’s Table. To date, the company has sold 20,000-plus candles stocked by nearly 40 retailers, and raised about $30,000 for causes Curtis and Jones care deeply about.

“What we’re most proud of, above the quality and appeal of our products themselves, is that our candles are recognized as instruments of kindness and love,” Curtis says. “They bring people together and inspire area businesses to come to us to get involved.”