Women Who Move West Michigan – 2022 – Special Section



JOANNA CHULICK

Owner/COO

KENDRA HIGGINS

Director of Marketing & Client Experience

LOCATION:

GreenCup Digital

Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | (616) 929-0181

greencupdigital.com

Being a woman-owned business, especially in the tech realm, is part of what attracts many clients to GreenCup Digital.

The digital marketing agency, owned by Joanna Chulick, sets itself apart in a number of ways. Chulick and her team cover everything under the digital marketing umbrella, from SEO and social media to web development, content marketing, and more to support clients throughout their entire marketing strategy. They also approach each project with the goal of positive empowerment, enabling clients to confidently take the reins when a project is complete.

Finally, the team at GreenCup Digital collaborates with its clients as realistic dreamers. This is an area where Kendra Higgins, director of marketing and client experience, shines. Partnering with their clients to provide innovative, creative solutions with real-world practicality is a balance GreenCup Digital strikes expertly.