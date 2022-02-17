Women Who Move West Michigan – 2022 – Special Section



JACLYN BRUSSEE

Vice President of Sales

LOCATION:

Lighthouse, An Alera Group Company

56 Grandville Ave., Ste. 300 | Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | (616) 698-7373

lighthousegroup.com

Jaclyn Brussee, vice president of sales for Lighthouse, An Alera Group Company, brings energy and a spirit of fun to an industry that outsiders often see as mundane. She understands the importance of building good personal relationships with clients, and maintaining a positive and upbeat working culture. Brussee has a dynamic personality that inspires and empowers, focusing on celebrating successes as well as challenging her staff members to go big. With eight years in leadership at Lighthouse and 10 years in the insurance field, she confidently and competently leads a 40-person sales team, supporting them in their goal of offering the most innovative insurance options available.

Lighthouse, An Alera Group Company, is a full-service insurance agency offering comprehensive solutions in personal protection, commercial insurance, and employee benefits. It maintains local services and relationships backed by Alera Group’s national pool of industry-leading resources.

Brussee, who attributes much of her professional success to her mentor, Tom Helmstetter, founder of Lighthouse, ensures her team is growing and developing new skills, and has paved the way for female leaders in what has traditionally been a male-dominated industry. Through Brussee and others, Lighthouse has become known for promoting women; 50 percent of its executive leadership team are women, and the company overall is 65 percent female.

Outside of the office, Brussee volunteers with 100 Women Who Care and Special Olympics of Michigan. She’s also an MSU fan and loves the LA Rams — she says she’d love to see them go to a Superbowl!