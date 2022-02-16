Women Who Move West Michigan – 2022 – Special Section



FELICIA STEIMEL

Owner

LOCATION:

Ageless Beauty

1144 Wealthy St. SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49506 | (616) 706-6292

agelessbeautygr.com

There are feel-good spa facials that focus on relaxation and a short-term glow, and there are specialized, medically-backed treatments that give noticeable results with a more lasting effect.

Felicia Steimel, owner of Ageless Beauty, which she opened in 2012, wants you to know that there’s a difference — and the services you receive at her spa can give you the change in your skin you’ve been seeking.

In her 18-plus years as a master esthetician, Steimel has continuously sought out the knowledge, training, and certifications in the services her clients are asking about, whether it’s chemical peels, acne treatments, filler enhancements, or nonsurgical face-lifts. She’s the only certified acne specialist and the only Plasma Fibroblast Skin Tightening provider in Grand Rapids, and the only dual-certified specialist — Face Reality and MBK Acne Detective — in Michigan. She’s also one of the few who offers new-to-the-industry Neuramis® hyaluronic pen treatments.

More than just offering services clients can’t get anywhere else, Steimel also uses medical-grade ingredients and equipment — and it’s those, along with her exclusive training, that truly create a visible transformation. Whether it’s a teenager struggling with acne, an adult experiencing hormone-related flare-ups, or anyone — including men — who desires more attractive skin, Steimel will design an individualized plan.

“I want people to come to me with their skin issues, concerns, and vulnerabilities and have a safe space where they’re heard and listened to,” Steimel says. “I’m where I am today because when people invest in me, they get the results they’re looking for.”