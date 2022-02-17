Women Who Move West Michigan – 2022 – Special Section



AMY YOUNG

President/Owner

LOCATION:

Destination Consultants, LLC

220 Lyon St. NW, Ste. 212 | Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | (616) 805-3057

destinationconsultants.com

Amy Young, founder of Destination Consultants, didn’t know if her travel-based event business would survive the pandemic. Faced with the possibility of losing everything, and concerned about the livelihoods of her staff, she did the only thing she could: get creative.

It’s that tenacity, along with the ingenuity of her exceptional, all-female team, that kept her business alive — and helped many organizations continue to hold their events, whether virtually, in person, or hybrid.

Destination Consultants, event management experts, specialize in conventions, conferences, incentive trips, and more in Grand Rapids and around the world. From site selection to on-site implementation, they handle it all. As a testament to Young’s determination and the steadfast partners she and her team serve, Destination Consultants is thriving.