Women Who Move West Michigan – 2022 – Special Section



AMANDA BRAND

Vice President

LOCATION:

MINDSCAPE

331 Glenwoods Ct. NE | Rockford, MI 49341 | (616) 818-7100

wearemindscape.com

With a background in health care, education, leadership, and business development, Amanda Brand brings a wealth of experience to her role as vice president of MINDSCAPE, where she leads the team’s sales division and provides strategic direction and vision as a member of the company’s leadership team. When prospective clients reach out to MINDSCAPE, Brand is their first point of contact. In these initial consultations, she calls on her varied experience to get to the root of what the client is trying to achieve.

“It’s like investigative reporting,” Brand says. “Through my natural inquisitiveness, I’m able to walk them back to the actual problem and determine how an updated website can be a tool to solve that problem.”

When Brand joined MINDSCAPE five years ago, she brought to the business a number of strengths, including open mindedness, a love of business, and an instinct for process and procedure. The company was once known for its beautiful website designs, coupled with intentional user experience path planning. Over the past 20 years, however, it has matured beyond just websites, as it realized the significant impact of having a clearly defined and executed end-to-end digital marketing strategy.

In addition to being the only female leadership team member at MINDSCAPE, Brand sits on the board of Family Promise of Grand Rapids and is a trustee at the Rockford Education Foundation. She appreciates the flexibility and time afforded her to serve in other areas that are meaningful to her and to the community.