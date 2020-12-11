Special Advertising Section

The research for the Top Lawyers list was created by PRS (Professional Research Services) and is based on an online peer-review survey sent out to the certified lawyers within the Grand Rapids area. Many votes were cast honoring excellence in the legal field. Inclusion in Grand Rapids Magazine’s Top Lawyers list is based solely upon one’s standing within their peer group. Listings in Top Lawyers cannot be purchased.

Top Lawyers 2021

Appellate Law

Aaron Lindstrom

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Ste. 1000

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-742-3931

aaron.lindstrom@btlaw.com

btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Ste. 1000Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-742-3931

John J. Bursch

Bursch Law PLLC

Caledonia Ronald M. Redick

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids

Greg Timmer

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5132

gtimmer@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5132

Conor B. Dugan

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-752-2127

conor.dugan@wnj.com

wnj.com Warner Norcross + Judd LLP150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-752-2127

Matthew T. Nelson

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-752-2539

mnelson@wnj.com

wnj.com Warner Norcross + Judd LLP150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-752-2539

Lee T. Silver

Silver & Van Essen P.C.

Grand Rapids

William W. Jack Jr.

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge

100 Monroe Center St. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-458-6243

wjack@shrr.com

shrr.com Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge100 Monroe Center St. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-458-6243

Banking & Creditors Service Rights

Daniel R. Kubiak

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids

Banking & Financial Service Law

Michael Campbell

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Ste. 1000

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-742-3975

michael.campbell@btlaw.com

btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Ste. 1000Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-742-3975

Brian E. Kersey

Bodman PLC

Grand Rapids Daniel F. Gosch

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Grand Rapids Leslee M. Lewis

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Grand Rapids Trent J. Taylor

Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids

David Bevins

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5130

debevins@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5130

Peter Lozicki

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5113

lozicki@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5113

Hal Nelson

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5223

henelson@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5223

Peter Rhoades

Rhoades McKee PC

11377 James St.

Holland, MI 49424

616-233-5237

pdrhoades@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC11377 James St.Holland, MI 49424616-233-5237

Kimberly A. Baber

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6851

kababer@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6851

Jeffrey A. Ott

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-752-2170

jott@wnj.com

wnj.com Warner Norcross + Judd LLP150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-752-2170

Bankruptcy and Creditor/Debtor Rights Law

Steve Bylenga

Chase Bylenga Hulst, PLLC

Grand Rapids Mike Hanrahan

Chase Bylenga Hulst, PLLC

Grand Rapids April Hulst

Chase Bylenga Hulst, PLLC

Grand Rapids Daniel F. Gosch

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Grand Rapids

Scott Hogan

Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC

1700 E. Beltline NE, Ste. 200

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-726-2207

shogan@fosterswift.com

fosterswift.com Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC1700 E. Beltline NE, Ste. 200Grand Rapids, MI 49525616-726-2207

A. Todd Almassian

Keller & Almassian

Grand Rapids

David Bevins

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5130

debevins@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5130

Hal Nelson

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5223

henelson@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5223

Peter Rhoades

Rhoades McKee PC

11377 James St.

Holland, MI 49424

616-233-5237

pdrhoades@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC11377 James St.Holland, MI 49424616-233-5237

Robert F. Wardrop II

Wardrop & Wardrop, P.C.

Grand Rapids

Circuit Court Judges

Christina M. Elmore

61st District Court

Grand Rapids Terence J. Ackert

Kent County 17th Circuit Court

Grand Rapids Curt A. Benson

Kent County 17th Circuit Court

Grand Rapids Paul J. Denenfeld

Kent County 17th Circuit Court

Grand Rapids Kathleen A. Feeney

Kent County 17th Circuit Court

Grand Rapids Patricia D. Gardner

Kent County 17th Circuit Court

Grand Rapids Deborah L. McNabb

Kent County 17th Circuit Court

Grand Rapids George J. Quist

Kent County 17th Circuit Court

Grand Rapids J. Joseph Rossi

Kent County 17th Circuit Court

Grand Rapids Paul J. Sullivan

Kent County 17th Circuit Court

Grand Rapids Mark A. Trusock

Kent County 17th Circuit Court

Grand Rapids Christopher P. Yates

Kent County 17th Circuit Court

Grand Rapids Daniel V. Zemaitis

Kent County 17th Circuit Court

Grand Rapids Jon A. Van Allsburg

Ottawa County 20th Circuit Court

Grand Haven

Commercial Law

Stephen Hulst

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5155

sjhulst@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5155

Construction Law

John G. Cameron Jr.

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Grand Rapids Benjamin H. Hammond

Hilger Hammond

Grand Rapids Stephen A. Hilger

Hilger Hammond

Grand Rapids Aileen M. Leipprandt

Hilger Hammond

Grand Rapids

Mark A. Rysberg

Hilger Hammond

Grand Rapids

Bruce Courtade

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5152

bcourtade@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5152

Mark Smith

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5216

mrsmith@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5216

Melissa Collar

Rockford Construction

601 First St. NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-432-6551

mcollar@rockfordconstruction.com

rockfordconstruction.com Rockford Construction601 First St. NWGrand Rapids, MI 49504616-432-6551

Copyright Law

Jennifer A. Puplava

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids

Corporate Law

Robert R. Stead

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Ste. 1000

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-742-3995

robert.stead@btlaw.com

btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Ste. 1000Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-742-3995

John T. Schuring

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Grand Rapids Jeffrey G. York

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Grand Rapids

Jack Siebers

Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC

151 Central Ave., Ste. 260

Holland, MI 49423

616-796-2501

jsiebers@fosterswift.com

fosterswift.com Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC151 Central Ave., Ste. 260Holland, MI 49423616-796-2501

Michael J. Huff

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids Benjamin A. Zainea

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids Robert D. Wolford

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids

Jacob Dunlop

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5117

jsdunlop@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5117

Thomas Hogan

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5215

tphogan@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5215

Peter Lozicki

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5113

lozicki@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5113

Anthony Pearson

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5180

apearson@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5180

Robert Shaver

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5143

rcshaver@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5143

Jonathan Siebers

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5226

jsiebers@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5226

Robert Rutgers

Rutgers Law

Grand Rapids Andrew L. Rassi

Schnelker, Rassi & McConnell PLC

Grand Rapids Jason S. Schnelker

Schnelker, Rassi & McConnell PLC

Grand Rapids

Kimberly A. Baber

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6851

kababer@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6851

Scott A. Huizenga

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6822

sahuizenga@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6822

Eric R. Post

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6569

erpost@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6569

Peter G. Roth

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6429

pgroth@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6429

Michael G. Wooldridge

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6903

mgwooldridge@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6903

Kurt G. Yost

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6246

kgyost@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6246

Jeffrey S. Battershall

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-752-2169

jbattershall@wnj.com

wnj.com Warner Norcross + Judd LLP150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-752-2169

Matthew D. Johnson

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-752-2529

mjohnson@wnj.com

wnj.com Warner Norcross + Judd LLP150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-752-2529

Employee Benefits Law

Troy W. Haney

Haney Law, PC

Grand Rapids Mary V. Bauman

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Frank E. Berrodin

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids James C. Bruinsma

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids

John Lichtenberg

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5163

jmlichtenberg@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5163

Ian Northon

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5125

inorthon@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5125

John D. Arendshorst

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6560

jdarendshorst@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6560

Jeffrey A. DeVree

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6566

jadevree@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6566

Heidi A. Lyon

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-752-2496

hlyon@wnj.com

wnj.com Warner Norcross + Judd LLP150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-752-2496

Energy Law

Ryan C. Mitchell

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Grand Rapids Timothy A. Stoepker

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Grand Rapids David R. Whitfield

Honigman LLP

Grand Rapids Nikole L. Canute

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids John DeVries

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids William A. Horn

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids Mark A. Van Allsburg

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids

Timothy J. Lundgren

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6750

tjlundgren@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6750

Environmental Law

Charles M. Denton

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Ste. 1000

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-742-3974

charles.denton@btlaw.com

btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Ste. 1000Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-742-3974

Tammy L. Helminski

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Ste. 1000

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-742-3926

tammy.helminski@btlaw.com

btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Ste. 1000Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-742-3926

John A. Ferroli

Dykema Gossett PLLC

Grand Rapids Douglas A. Donnell

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids

William A. Horn

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids

Emily Green

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5189

eagreen@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5189

Mary Jane Rhoades

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5196

mjrhoades@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5196

Scott Steiner

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5206

sjsteiner@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5206

Matthew B. Eugster

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6821

mbeugster@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6821

Matthew D. Zimmerman

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6536

mdzimmerman@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6536

Jonathan V. Byl

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-752-2149

jbyl@wnj.com

wnj.com Warner Norcross + Judd LLP150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-752-2149

Dennis J. Donohue

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-752-2192

ddonohue@wnj.com

wnj.com Warner Norcross + Judd LLP150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-752-2192

Eugene E. Smary

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-752-2129

esmary@wnj.com

wnj.com Warner Norcross + Judd LLP150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-752-2129

Family Law

Michelle M. McLean

Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean

3996 Chicago Dr. S.W.

Grandville, MI 49418

616-531-7711

michellem@bolhouselaw.com

bolhouselaw.com Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean3996 Chicago Dr. S.W.Grandville, MI 49418616-531-7711

Jennifer Van Horn-Pfeiffelmann

Brown Law Firm

Belmont Emily A. Rysberg

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Grand Rapids Jennifer L. Johnsen

Johnsen Wikander, P.C.

Grand Rapids Erica L. Wikander

Johnsen Wikander, P.C.

Grand Rapids Jennie Boldish Bryan

McShane & Bowie, PLC

Grand Rapids Elizabeth K. Bransdorfer

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids

Kimberly M. Large

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids

Courtney L. Quist

Quist Law Firm, PLLC.

4760 E. Fulton St., Ste. 102

Grand Rapids, MI 49301

616-454-9008

courtneyquist@quistlawfirm.com

quistlawfirm.com Quist Law Firm, PLLC.4760 E. Fulton St., Ste. 102Grand Rapids, MI 49301616-454-9008

Thomas Saxe

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5219

tlsaxe@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5219

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5176

swstay@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com 55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5176

Robert Rutgers

Rutgers Law

Grand Rapids Shon Anne Cook

Shon Cook Law, PC

Whitehall

Connie Thacker

Thacker Sleight

445 Cherry St. SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-888-3810

hello@thackersleight.com

thackersleight.com Thacker Sleight445 Cherry St. SEGrand Rapids, MI 49503616-888-3810

David C. Sarnacki

The Sarnacki Law Firm PLC

Grand Rapids

Nicholas B. Missad

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6242

nbmissad@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6242

Randall L. Velzen

Velzen Law Office, PLLC

Grand Rapids

Richard A. Roane

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-752-2367

rroane@wnj.com

wnj.com Warner Norcross + Judd LLP150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-752-2367

Franchise Law

Benjamin A. Zainea

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids Andrew L. Rassi

Schnelker, Rassi & McConnell PLC

Grand Rapids

Health Care Law

Brian S. Fleetham

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Grand Rapids Billee Lightvoet Ward

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Grand Rapids

Jennifer Van Regenmorter

Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC

151 Central Ave., Ste. 260

Holland, MI 49423

616-796-2502

jvanregenmorter@fosterswift.com

fosterswift.com Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC151 Central Ave., Ste. 260Holland, MI 49423616-796-2502

Mark E. Rizik

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids

John Lichtenberg

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5163

jmlichtenberg@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5163

Brian J. Kilbane

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge

100 Monroe Center St. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-458-0296

bkilbane@shrr.com

shrr.com Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge100 Monroe Center St. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-458-0296

John R. Marquis

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge

85 E. 8th St., Ste. 310

Holland, MI 49423

616-499-6362

jmarquis@shrr.com

shrr.com Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge85 E. 8th St., Ste. 310Holland, MI 49423616-499-6362

Scott D. Alfree

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6439

sdalfree@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6439

Lawrence P. Burns

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6535

lpburns@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6535

Zachary J. Meyer

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6586

zjmeyer@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6586

Immigration Law

Meghan E. Moore

Avanti Law Group, PLLC

Wyoming Susan S. Im

ImLaw PC

Grand Rapids

Nathaniel R. Wolf

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids

Kimberly A. Clarke

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6441

kaclarke@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6441

Information Technology Law

Jennifer A. Puplava

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids

Hal Ostrow

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5120

hostrow@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5120

Insurance Law

Lawrence Korolewicz

Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC

1700 E. Beltline Ave. NE, Ste. 200

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-726-2203

lkorolewicz@fosterswift.com

fosterswift.com Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC1700 E. Beltline Ave. NE, Ste. 200Grand Rapids, MI 49525616-726-2203

Thomas TerMaat

Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC

1700 E. Beltline Ave. NE, Ste. 200

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-726-2251

ttermaat@fosterswift.com

fosterswift.com Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC1700 E. Beltline Ave. NE, Ste. 200Grand Rapids, MI 49525616-726-2251

David A. Couch

Garan Lucow Miller PC

Grand Rapids

J. Paul Janes

Gruel Mills

99 Monroe Ave., Ste. 800

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-235-5500

jpjanes@gmnp.com

gmnp.com Gruel Mills99 Monroe Ave., Ste. 800Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-235-5500

Michael D. Almassian

Keller & Almassian

Grand Rapids Brandon M. Hewitt

Michigan Auto Law

Grand Rapids D. Andrew Portinga

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Stephen R. Ryan

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids

Greg Timmer

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5132

gtimmer@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5132

Drew W. Broaddus

Secrest Wardle

Grand Rapids Gary A. Maximiuk

Wheeler Upham, P.C.

Grand Rapids Phillip Yeager

Yeager Davison & Day PC

Ada

Intellectual Property and Patent Law

Jeffrey A. Michael

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Ste. 1000

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-742-3925

jeffrey.michael@btlaw.com

btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Ste. 1000Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-742-3925

Christopher A. Mitchell

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Grand Rapids Peter A. Cummings

Honigman LLP

Grand Rapids

Richard A. Gaffin

Koernke & Crampton PC

Grand Rapids

Patricia H. Jander

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge

85 E. 8th St., Ste. 310

Holland, MI 49423

616-335-6811

pjander@shrr.com

shrr.com Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge85 E. 8th St., Ste. 310Holland, MI 49423616-335-6811

Labor and Employment Law

Keith J. Brodie

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Ste. 1000

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-742-3958

btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Ste. 1000Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-742-3958

Donald P. Lawless

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Ste. 1000

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-742-3994

dlawless@btlaw.com

btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Ste. 1000Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-742-3994

Robert W. Sikkel

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Ste. 1000

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-742-3978

rsikkel@btlaw.com

btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Ste. 1000Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-742-3978

Jennifer J. Stocker

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Ste. 1000

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-742-3932

jennifer.stocker@btlaw.com

btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Ste. 1000Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-742-3932

Timothy J. Ryan

Jackson Lewis P.C.

Grand Rapids Nikole L. Canute

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids Scott E. Dwyer

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids David R. Fernstrum

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids Kimberly M. Large

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids Nathaniel R. Wolf

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids William H. Fallon

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Jeffrey J. Fraser

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Nathan D. Plantinga

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Mary L. Tabin

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Katherine Smith Kennedy

Pinsky, Smith, Fayette & Kennedy, LLP

Grand Rapids

Catherine Brainerd

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5199

cabrainerd@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5199

John Lichtenberg

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5163

jmlichtenberg@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5163

Ian Northon

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5125

inorthon@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5125

Mark Smith

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5216

mrsmith@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5216

Luis E. Avila

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6895

leavila@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6895

David E. Khorey

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6618

dekhorey@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6618

Elizabeth Wells Skaggs

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6620

ewskaggs@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6620

John Patrick White

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6615

jpwhite@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6615

Jonathan P. Kok

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-752-2487

jkok@wnj.com

wnj.com Warner Norcross + Judd LLP150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-752-2487

Land Use & Zoning

Timothy A. Stoepker

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Grand Rapids David L. Smith

McShane & Bowie, PLC

Grand Rapids Bradley A. Fowler

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids Ross A. Leisman

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids Ronald M. Redick

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids James F. Scales

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids

Patrick Drueke

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5175

prdrueke@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5175

Todd Hendricks

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5128

thendricks@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5128

Scott Steiner

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5206

sjsteiner@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5206

Randall W. Kraker

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6510

rwkraker@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6510

Matthew D. Zimmerman

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6536

mdzimmerman@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6536

Legal Malpractice Law

Douglas Vanden Berge

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5127

dpvanden@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5127

E. Thomas McCarthy Jr.

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge

100 Monroe Center St. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-458-9224

tmccarthy@shrr.com

shrr.com Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge100 Monroe Center St. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-458-9224

John R. Oostema

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge

100 Monroe Center St. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-458-0495

joostema@shrr.com

shrr.com Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge100 Monroe Center St. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-458-0495

Stephen L. Grimm

Stephen L. Grimm PC

Grand Rapids

Litigation – Commercial

Scott R. Murphy

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Ste. 1000

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-742-3938

smurphy@btlaw.com

btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Ste. 1000Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-742-3938

Anthony Norman

Gravis Law, PLLC

5659 N. Kraft Lake Dr. S.E., Ste. 3

Caledonia, MI 49316

616-202-5852

info@gravislaw.com

gravislaw.com Gravis Law, PLLC5659 N. Kraft Lake Dr. S.E., Ste. 3Caledonia, MI 49316616-202-5852

Benjamin C. Dilley

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids Douglas A. Donnell

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids Ross A. Leisman

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids

Bruce Courtade

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5152

bcourtade@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5152

Stephen Hulst

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5155

sjhulst@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5155

Paul McCarthy

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5133

mccarthy@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5133

Lee T. Silver

Silver & Van Essen P.C.

Grand Rapids

Jon M. Bylsma

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6530

jmbylsma@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6530

Ronald G. DeWaard

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6480

rgdewaard@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6480

Brion B. Doyle

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6479

bbdoyle@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6479

Kyle P. Konwinski

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6894

kpkonwinski@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6894

Timothy P. Monsma

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6830

tpmonsma@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6830

Aaron M. Phelps

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6257

amphelps@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6257

John J. Rolecki

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6398

jjrolecki@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6398

Litigation – Construction

Scott R. Murphy

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Ste. 1000

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-742-3938

smurphy@btlaw.com

btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Ste. 1000Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-742-3938

Benjamin H. Hammond

Hilger Hammond

Grand Rapids Stephen A. Hilger

Hilger Hammond

Grand Rapids Aileen M. Leipprandt

Hilger Hammond

Grand Rapids Mark A. Rysberg

Hilger Hammond

Grand Rapids

Bruce Courtade

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5152

bcourtade@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5152

Mark Smith

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5216

mrsmith@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5216

Charles F. Behler

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge

100 Monroe Center St. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-458-6245

cbehler@shrr.com

shrr.com Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge100 Monroe Center St. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-458-6245

Andrea J. Bernard

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-752-2199

abernard@wnj.com

wnj.com Warner Norcross + Judd LLP150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-752-2199

Litigation – Insurance

Lawrence Korolewicz

Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC

1700 E. Beltline Ave. NE, Ste. 200

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-726-2203

lkorolewicz@fosterswift.com

fosterswift.com Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC1700 E. Beltline Ave. NE, Ste. 200Grand Rapids, MI 49525616-726-2203

Mark S. Allard

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6562

msallard@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6562

Daniel J. James

Wheeler Upham, P.C.

Grand Rapids

Litigation – Intellectual Property

Stephen D. Turner

Clark Hill PLC

Grand Rapids

Terence J. Linn

Gardner, Linn, Burkhart & Ondersma LLP

2900 Charlevoix Dr. S.E., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-975-5503

linn@gardner-linn.com

gardner-linn.com Gardner, Linn, Burkhart & Ondersma LLP2900 Charlevoix Dr. S.E., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49546616-975-5503

Richard A. Gaffin

Koernke & Crampton PC

Grand Rapids James A. Mitchell

Mitchell Intellectual Property Law

Grand Rapids

Douglas A. Dozeman

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-752-2148

ddozeman@wnj.com

wnj.com Warner Norcross + Judd LLP150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-752-2148

Litigation – Labor Employee Benefits

Jennifer J. Stocker

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Ste. 1000

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-742-3932

jennifer.stocker@btlaw.com

btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Ste. 1000Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-742-3932

Bradley Glazier

Bos & Glazier, Trial Attorneys

Grand Rapids Stephen D. Turner

Clark Hill PLC

Grand Rapids Charles S. Mishkind

Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Tony Comden

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids William H. Fallon

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Jon G. March

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids James R. Peterson

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Katherine Smith Kennedy

Pinsky, Smith, Fayette & Kennedy, LLP

Grand Rapids

Larry Murphy

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6814

ljmurphy@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6814

William E. Rohn

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6722

werohn@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6722

Elizabeth Wells Skaggs

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6620

ewskaggs@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6620

Edward J. Bardelli

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-752-2165

ebardelli@wnj.com

wnj.com Warner Norcross + Judd LLP150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-752-2165

Andrea J. Bernard

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-752-2199

abernard@wnj.com

wnj.com Warner Norcross + Judd LLP150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-752-2199

Litigation – Patents

Terence J. Linn

Gardner, Linn, Burkhart & Ondersma LLP

2900 Charlevoix Dr. S.E., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-975-5503

linn@gardner-linn.com

gardner-linn.com Gardner, Linn, Burkhart & Ondersma LLP2900 Charlevoix Dr. S.E., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49546616-975-5503

Karl T. Ondersma

Gardner, Linn, Burkhart & Ondersma LLP

2900 Charlevoix Dr. S.E., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-988-4117

ondersma@gardner-linn.com

gardner-linn.com Gardner, Linn, Burkhart & Ondersma LLP2900 Charlevoix Dr. S.E., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49546616-988-4117

Litigation – Real Estate

Ruth A. Skidmore

McShane & Bowie, PLC

Grand Rapids Sara G. Lachman

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Robert W. O’Brien

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids

Patrick Drueke

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5175

prdrueke@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5175

Jim Schipper

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5220

skip@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5220

Christian E. Meyer

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-752-2423

cmeyer@wnj.com

wnj.com Warner Norcross + Judd LLP150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-752-2423

Mediation

Jennifer Van Horn-Pfeiffelmann

Brown Law Firm

Belmont James H. Fisher

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Grand Rapids

Frederick Dilley

Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC

1700 E. Beltline Ave. NE, Ste. 200

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-726-2247

fdilley@fosterswift.com

fosterswift.com Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC1700 E. Beltline Ave. NE, Ste. 200Grand Rapids, MI 49525616-726-2247

Mary L. Benedict

Mary L. Benedict, P.C.

Grand Rapids Elizabeth K. Bransdorfer

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids Jon G. March

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids

Bruce Neckers

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5217

bwneckers@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5217

Lee T. Silver

Silver & Van Essen P.C.

Grand Rapids

William W. Jack Jr.

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge

100 Monroe Center St. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-458-6243

wjack@shrr.com

shrr.com Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge100 Monroe Center St. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-458-6243

Medical Malpractice Law

Thomas R. Behm

Gruel Mills

99 Monroe Ave., Ste. 800

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-235-5500

trbehm@gmnp.com

gmnp.com Gruel Mills99 Monroe Ave., Ste. 800Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-235-5500

Scott R. Melton

Gruel Mills

99 Monroe Ave., Ste. 800

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-235-5500

srmelton@gmnp.net

gmnp.net Gruel Mills99 Monroe Ave., Ste. 800Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-235-5500

William F. Mills

Gruel Mills

99 Monroe Ave., Ste. 800

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-235-5500

wfmills@gmnp.com

gmnp.com Gruel Mills99 Monroe Ave., Ste. 800Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-235-5500

Norman H. Pylman

Gruel Mills

99 Monroe Ave., Ste. 800

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-235-5500

gmnp.com Gruel Mills99 Monroe Ave., Ste. 800Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-235-5500

Richard K. Grover Jr.

Hackney Grover

Grand Rapids Kevin M. Lesperance

Henn Lesperance PLC

Grand Rapids William J. Waddell

Law Offices of William J. Waddell

Grand Rapids

Patrick Ellis

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5208

pbellis@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5208

Mark Fatum

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5162

mefatum@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5162

J.R. Poll

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5235

jrpoll@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5235

Laurie Strong

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5107

lmstrong@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5107

Douglas Vanden Berge

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5127

dpvanden@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5127

Carol D. Carlson

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge

100 Monroe Center St. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-458-9289

ccarlson@shrr.com

shrr.com Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge100 Monroe Center St. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-458-9289

Christopher R. Genther

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge

100 Monroe Center St. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-458-0222

cgenther@shrr.com

shrr.com Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge100 Monroe Center St. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-458-0222

Brian J. Kilbane

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge

100 Monroe Center St. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-458-0296

bkilbane@shrr.com

shrr.com Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge100 Monroe Center St. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-458-0296

John C. O’Loughlin

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge

100 Monroe Center St. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-458-9370

joloughlin@shrr.com

shrr.com Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge100 Monroe Center St. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-458-9370

Paul M. Oleniczak

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge

100 Monroe Center St. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-458-5461

poleniczak@shrr.com

shrr.com Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge100 Monroe Center St. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-458-5461

Jason R. Sebolt

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge

100 Monroe Center St. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-458-3628

jsebolt@shrr.com

shrr.com Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge100 Monroe Center St. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-458-3628

Robert J. Buchanan

The Buchanan Firm

Grand Rapids

Mergers & Acquisitions Law

Robert R. Stead

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Ste. 1000

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-742-3995

robert.stead@btlaw.com

btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Ste. 1000Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-742-3995

John T. Schuring

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Grand Rapids Jeffrey G. York

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Grand Rapids Tracy T. Larsen

Honigman LLP

Grand Rapids Michael J. Huff

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids Benjamin A. Zainea

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids Erik R. Daly

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Dustin J. Daniels

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Robert D. Wolford

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids

Jacob Dunlop

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5117

jsdunlop@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5117

Robert Shaver

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5143

rcshaver@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5143

Jonathan Siebers

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5226

jsiebers@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5226

Seth W. Ashby

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6726

swashby@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6726

Peter G. Roth

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6429

pgroth@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6429

Kurt G. Yost

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6246

kgyost@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6246

Municipal Law

Clifford H. Bloom

Bloom Sluggett, PC

Grand Rapids Jeffrey Sluggett

Bloom Sluggett, PC

Grand Rapids Ronald A. Bultje

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Grand Rapids Richard A. Wendt

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Grand Rapids William L. Henn

Henn Lesperance PLC

Grand Rapids Craig R. Noland

McGraw Morris P.C.

Grand Rapids James R. Brown

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids Bradley A. Fowler

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids Mark E. Nettleton

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids James F. Scales

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids John C. Schrier

Parmenter Law

Muskegon Douglas W. Van Essen

Silver & Van Essen P.C.

Grand Rapids

Randall W. Kraker

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6510

rwkraker@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6510

Susan M. Wyngaarden

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6563

smwyngaarden@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6563

Non White-Collar Criminal Defense

Mark D. Dodge

Dodge & Dodge, P.C.

Grand Rapids Jeffery S. Crampton

Koernke & Crampton PC

Grand Rapids James K. Champion

Law Office of James K. Champion PLLC

Grand Rapids Paul L. Mitchell

Paul L. Mitchell PLLC

Grand Rapids Michael R. Bartish

Springstead Bartish Borgula & Lynch PLLC

Grand Rapids Matthew G. Borgula

Springstead Bartish Borgula & Lynch PLLC

Grand Rapids Mark P. Hunting

West Michigan Defense Team

Grand Rapids

Charles Chamberlain

Willey & Chamberlain LLP

300 Ottawa Ave. N.W., Ste. 810

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-458-2212

cec@willeychamberlain.com

willeychamberlain.com Willey & Chamberlain LLP300 Ottawa Ave. N.W., Ste. 810Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-458-2212

Britt Cobb

Willey & Chamberlain LLP

300 Ottawa Ave. N.W., Ste. 810

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-458-2212

bmc@willeychamberlain.com

willeychamberlain.com Willey & Chamberlain LLP300 Ottawa Ave. N.W., Ste. 810Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-458-2212

Peter VanGelderen

Willey & Chamberlain LLP

300 Ottawa Ave. N.W., Ste. 810

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-458-2212

pav@willeychamberlain.com

willeychamberlain.com Willey & Chamberlain LLP300 Ottawa Ave. N.W., Ste. 810Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-458-2212

Larry Willey

Willey & Chamberlain LLP

300 Ottawa Ave. N.W., Ste. 810

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-458-2212

lcw@willeychamberlain.com

willeychamberlain.com Willey & Chamberlain LLP300 Ottawa Ave. N.W., Ste. 810Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-458-2212

Nonprofit/Charities Law

Jamie J. Vander Kolk

Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean

3996 Chicago Dr. S.W.

Grandville, MI 49418

616-531-7711

jamievk@bolhouselaw.com

bolhouselaw.com Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean3996 Chicago Dr. S.W.Grandville, MI 49418616-531-7711

Wendy Holtvluwer

Holtvluwer Law

Grand Rapids

Dale R. Rietberg

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6587

drrietberg@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6587

Jeffrey B. Power

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-752-2156

jpower@wnj.com

wnj.com Warner Norcross + Judd LLP150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-752-2156

W. Michael Van Haren

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-752-2125

mvanharen@wnj.com

wnj.com Warner Norcross + Judd LLP150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-752-2125

Personal Injury

Justin Maxim

Chase Bylenga Hulst, PLLC

Grand Rapids Stephen R. Drew

Drew Cooper & Anding

Grand Rapids Adam C. Sturdivant

Drew Cooper & Anding

Grand Rapids Bill Failey

Failey Law PLC

Grand Rapids

Thomas R. Behm

Gruel Mills

99 Monroe Ave., Ste. 800

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-235-5500

trbehm@gmnp.com

gmnp.com Gruel Mills99 Monroe Ave., Ste. 800Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-235-5500

J. Paul Janes

Gruel Mills

99 Monroe Ave., Ste. 800

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-235-5500

jpjanes@gmnp.com

gmnp.com Gruel Mills99 Monroe Ave., Ste. 800Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-235-5500

William F. Mills

Gruel Mills

99 Monroe Ave., Ste. 800

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-235-5500

wfmills@gmnp.com

gmnp.com Gruel Mills99 Monroe Ave., Ste. 800Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-235-5500

Benjamin W. Mills

Gruel Mills

99 Monroe Ave., Ste. 800

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-235-5500

bwmills@gmnp.com

gmnp.com Gruel Mills99 Monroe Ave., Ste. 800Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-235-5500

Norman H. Pylman

Gruel Mills

99 Monroe Ave., Ste. 800

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-235-5500

gmnp.com Gruel Mills99 Monroe Ave., Ste. 800Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-235-5500

William J. Waddell

Law Offices of William J. Waddell

Grand Rapids Brandon M. Hewitt

Michigan Auto Law

Grand Rapids Rick J. Houghton

Michigan Auto Law

Grand Rapids Benjamin C. Dilley

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids Stanley J. Stek

Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids

Stephen Hulst

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5155

sjhulst@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5155

Thomas G. Sinas

Sinas Dramis Law Firm

310 Fulton St. E.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-301-3333

tomsinas@sinasdramis.com

sinasdramis.com Sinas Dramis Law Firm310 Fulton St. E.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-301-3333

E. Thomas McCarthy Jr.

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge

100 Monroe Center St. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-458-9224

tmccarthy@shrr.com

shrr.com Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge100 Monroe Center St. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-458-9224

Matthew L. Wikander

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge

100 Monroe Center St. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-458-8605

mwikander@shrr.com

shrr.com Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge100 Monroe Center St. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-458-8605

Robert J. Buchanan

The Buchanan Firm

Grand Rapids Brian Molde

The Molde Law Firm

Rockford

F. William McKee

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-752-2146

fmckee@wnj.com

wnj.com Warner Norcross + Judd LLP150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-752-2146

Product Liability

Scott R. Melton

Gruel Mills

99 Monroe Ave., Ste. 800

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-235-5500

srmelton@gmnp.net

gmnp.com Gruel Mills99 Monroe Ave., Ste. 800Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-235-5500

William F. Mills

Gruel Mills

99 Monroe Ave., Ste. 800

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-235-5500

wfmills@gmnp.com

gmnp.com Gruel Mills99 Monroe Ave., Ste. 800Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-235-5500

Mark H. Verwys

Law Office of Mark H. Verwys, PLLC

Rockford

Douglas E. Wagner

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-752-2130

dwagner@wnj.com

wnj.com Warner Norcross + Judd LLP150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-752-2130

John M. Roels

Wheeler Upham, P.C.

Grand Rapids

Public Finance Law

Roger A. Swets

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Grand Rapids Richard A. Wendt

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Grand Rapids Mark E. Nettleton

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids

Susan M. Wyngaarden

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6563

smwyngaarden@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6563

Real Estate Law

David C. Hill

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Ste. 1000

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-742-3992

dhill@btlaw.com

btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Ste. 1000Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-742-3992

William B. Dunn

Clark Hill PLC

Grand Rapids John G. Cameron Jr.

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Grand Rapids Leslee M. Lewis

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Grand Rapids Timothy A. Stoepker

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Grand Rapids Brian J. Page

Dykema Gossett PLLC

Grand Rapids

Paul Yared

Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC

1700 E. Beltline Ave. NE, Ste. 200

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-726-2250

pyared@fosterswift.com

fosterswift.com Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC1700 E. Beltline Ave. NE, Ste. 200Grand Rapids, MI 49525616-726-2250

J. Scott Timmer

Gielow Groom Terpstra & McEvoy

Norton Shores David L. Smith

McShane & Bowie, PLC

Grand Rapids Aaron M. Smith

McShane & Bowie, PLC

Grand Rapids Neil L. Kimball

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids Daniel J. Parmeter Jr.

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids Jeffrey S. Ammon

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Karen J. Custer

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids James A. Ens

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Eric R. Starck

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids

Todd Hendricks

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5128

thendricks@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5128

Mary Jane Rhoades

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5196

mjrhoades@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5196

Jonathan Siebers

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5226

jsiebers@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5226

Melissa Collar

Rockford Construction

601 First St. NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-432-6551

mcollar@rockfordconstruction.com

rockfordconstruction.com Rockford Construction601 First St. NWGrand Rapids, MI 49504616-432-6551

David A. Edsenga

Schnelker, Rassi & McConnell PLC

Grand Rapids

Jonathan W. Anderson

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6709

jwanderson@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6709

David T. Caldon

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6232

dtcaldon@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6232

Nyal D. Deems

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6712

nddeems@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6712

Steven J. Morren

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6825

sjmorren@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6825

Melissa B. Papke

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6425

mbpapke@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6425

Peter A. Schmidt

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6411

paschmidt@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6411

Loren Andrulis

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-752-2182

landrulis@wnj.com

wnj.com Warner Norcross + Judd LLP150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-752-2182

Rob M. Davies

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-752-2133

rdavies@wnj.com

wnj.com Warner Norcross + Judd LLP150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-752-2133

William W. Hall

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-752-2143

whall@wnj.com

wnj.com Warner Norcross + Judd LLP150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-752-2143

Christian E. Meyer

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-752-2423

cmeyer@wnj.com

wnj.com Warner Norcross + Judd LLP150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-752-2423

James J. Rabaut

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-752-2178

jrabaut@wnj.com

wnj.com Warner Norcross + Judd LLP150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-752-2178

Securities Law

Paul Yared

Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC

1700 E. Beltline Ave. NE, Ste. 200

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-726-2250

pyared@fosterswift.com

fosterswift.com Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC1700 E. Beltline Ave. NE, Ste. 200Grand Rapids, MI 49525616-726-2250

Daniel J. Broxup

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids

Loren Andrulis

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-752-2182

landrulis@wnj.com

wnj.com Warner Norcross + Judd LLP150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-752-2182

Shane B. Hansen

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-752-2145

shansen@wnj.com

wnj.com Warner Norcross + Judd LLP150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-752-2145

Gordon R. Lewis

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-752-2752

glewis@wnj.com

wnj.com Warner Norcross + Judd LLP150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-752-2752

Stephen C. Waterbury

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-752-2137

swaterbury@wnj.com

wnj.com Warner Norcross + Judd LLP150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-752-2137

Tax Law

Robert R. Stead

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Ste. 1000

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-742-3995

robert.stead@btlaw.com

btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Ste. 1000Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-742-3995

Mike Hanrahan

Chase Bylenga Hulst, PLLC

Grand Rapids

Todd Hoppe

Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC

1700 E. Beltline Ave. NE, Ste. 200

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-726-2246

thoppe@fosterswift.com

fosterswift.com Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC1700 E. Beltline Ave. NE, Ste. 200Grand Rapids, MI 49525616-726-2246

Jack Van Coevering

Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC

1700 E. Beltline Ave. NE, Ste. 200

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-726-2221

jvancoevering@fosterswift.com

fosterswift.com Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC1700 E. Beltline Ave. NE, Ste. 200Grand Rapids, MI 49525616-726-2221

Andrea D. Crumback

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids Robert D. Brower

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Raj A. Malviya

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Mark E. Rizik

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids

Edward Goodrich

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5213

ebgoodri@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5213

Terry Zabel

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5173

tlzabel@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5173

John R. Marquis

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge

85 E. 8th St., Ste. 310

Holland, MI 49423

616-499-6362

jmarquis@shrr.com

shrr.com Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge85 E. 8th St., Ste. 310Holland, MI 49423616-499-6362

Jeffrey A. DeVree

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6566

jadevree@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6566

Kaplin S. Jones

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6820

ksjones@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6820

Katie K. Roskam

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6494

kkroskam@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6494

Paul R. Jackson

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

700 Terrace Point Rd., Ste. 350

Muskegon, MI 49443

231-727-2621

pjackson@wnj.com

wnj.com Warner Norcross + Judd LLP700 Terrace Point Rd., Ste. 350Muskegon, MI 49443231-727-2621

Stephen R. Kretschman

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-752-2124

skretschman@wnj.com

wnj.com Warner Norcross + Judd LLP150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-752-2124

Trade Secrets

James R. Peterson

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids David A. Edsenga

Schnelker, Rassi & McConnell PLC

Grand Rapids

Timothy P. Monsma

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6830

tpmonsma@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6830

Trust and Estates

David A. Malson

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Ste. 1000

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-742-3990

dmalson@btlaw.com

btlaw.com Barnes & Thornburg LLP171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Ste. 1000Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-742-3990

Lindsay M. Cummings

Bodman PLC

Grand Rapids Chris Brown

Brown Law Firm

Belmont John T. Klees

Clark Hill PLC

Grand Rapids Wendy Holtvluwer

Holtvluwer Law

Grand Rapids Neil P. Jansen

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids Neil L. Kimball

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids Christopher D. Matthysse

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids Robert D. Brower

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Christopher L. Edgar

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Raj A. Malviya

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Lauretta K. Murphy

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids

Pam Cross

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5181

pjcross@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com Rhoades McKee PC55 Campau Ave. N.W., Ste. 300Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-233-5181

Jay C. Kakaty

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge

100 Monroe Center St. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-458-3631

jkakaty@shrr.com

shrr.com Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge100 Monroe Center St. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-458-3631

Jeffrey W. Beswick

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-846-9936

jwbeswick@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-846-9936

Christopher J. Caldwell

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6951

cjcaldwell@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6951

Linsey Gleason

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6528

lgleason@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6528

Dirk Hoffius

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6807

dchoffius@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6807

John M. Huff

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6239

jmhuff@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6239

Thomas G. Kyros

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6809

tgkyros@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6809

Marilyn Lankfer

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6817

mlankfer@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6817

Laura E. Radle

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6415

leradle@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6415

Fredric A. Sytsma

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6808

fasytsma@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6808

Carl W. Dufendach

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-752-2136

cdufendach@wnj.com

wnj.com Warner Norcross + Judd LLP150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-752-2136

Mark K. Harder

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

99 E. 8th St., Ste. 200

Holland, MI 49423

616-396-3225

mharder@wnj.com

wnj.com Warner Norcross + Judd LLP99 E. 8th St., Ste. 200Holland, MI 49423616-396-3225

Susan Gell Meyers

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-752-2184

smeyers@wnj.com

wnj.com Warner Norcross + Judd LLP150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-752-2184

Jeffrey B. Power

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-752-2156

jpower@wnj.com

wnj.com Warner Norcross + Judd LLP150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-752-2156

Jennifer L. Remondino

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

99 E. 8th St., Ste. 200

Holland, MI 49423

616-396-3243

jremondino@wnj.com

wnj.com Warner Norcross + Judd LLP99 E. 8th St., Ste. 200Holland, MI 49423616-396-3243

David L.J.M. Skidmore

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-752-2491

dskidmore@wnj.com

wnj.com Warner Norcross + Judd LLP150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-752-2491

James J. Steffel

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

700 Terrace Point Rd., Ste. 350

Muskegon, MI 49443

231-727-2621

jsteffel@wnj.com

wnj.com Warner Norcross + Judd LLP700 Terrace Point Rd., Ste. 350Muskegon, MI 49443231-727-2621

W. Michael Van Haren

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-752-2125

mvanharen@wnj.com

wnj.com Warner Norcross + Judd LLP150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-752-2125

White-Collar Criminal Defense

David A. Dodge

Dodge & Dodge, P.C.

Grand Rapids Jeffery S. Crampton

Koernke & Crampton PC

Grand Rapids J. Terrance Dillon

McShane & Bowie, PLC

Grand Rapids Matthew L. Vicari

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Paul L. Mitchell

Paul L. Mitchell PLLC

Grand Rapids Michael R. Bartish

Springstead Bartish Borgula & Lynch PLLC

Grand Rapids Matthew G. Borgula

Springstead Bartish Borgula & Lynch PLLC

Grand Rapids Frank Stanley

The Law Firm of Frank Stanley, PC

Grand Rapids

Ronald G. DeWaard

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6480

rgdewaard@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6480

Gary J. Mouw

Varnum LLP.

333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6424

gjmouw@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com Varnum LLP.333 Bridge St. N.W., Ste. 1700Grand Rapids, MI 49504616-336-6424

Brian P. Lennon

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-752-2089

blennon@wnj.com

wnj.com Warner Norcross + Judd LLP150 Ottawa Ave. N.W.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-752-2089

Charles Chamberlain

Willey & Chamberlain LLP

300 Ottawa Ave. N.W., Ste. 810

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-458-2212

cec@willeychamberlain.com

willeychamberlain.com Willey & Chamberlain LLP300 Ottawa Ave. N.W., Ste. 810Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-458-2212

Britt Cobb

Willey & Chamberlain LLP

300 Ottawa Ave. N.W., Ste. 810

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-458-2212

bmc@willeychamberlain.com

willeychamberlain.com Willey & Chamberlain LLP300 Ottawa Ave. N.W., Ste. 810Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-458-2212

Larry Willey

Willey & Chamberlain LLP

300 Ottawa Ave. N.W., Ste. 810

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-458-2212

lcw@willeychamberlain.com

willeychamberlain.com Willey & Chamberlain LLP300 Ottawa Ave. N.W., Ste. 810Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-458-2212

Workers Compensation Law

Leonard M. Hickey

Hickey Combs PLC

Grand Rapids Martha E. Reamon

Reamon Law PLC

Grand Rapids Michael W. Podein

Ryan, Podein, Postema and Westgate, P.C.

Grand Rapids Themis J. Fotieo

Themis J. Fotieo PLC

Grand Rapids