The research for the Top Lawyers list was created by PRS (Professional Research Services) and is based on an online peer-review survey sent out to certified lawyers within the Grand Rapids area. Many votes were cast honoring excellence in the legal field. Inclusion in Grand Rapids Magazine’s Top Lawyers list is based solely upon one’s standing within their peer group. Listings in Top Lawyers cannot be purchased.

2019 Top Lawyers Directory

ANTITRUST LAW | APPELLATE LAW | ARBITRATION | BANKING & FINANCIAL SERVICE LAW | BANKRUPTCY AND CREDITOR/DEBTOR RIGHTS LAW | CONSTRUCTION LAW | CORPORATE LAW | EMPLOYEE BENEFITS LAW | ENERGY LAW | ENVIRONMENTAL LAW | FAMILY LAW | FOOD AND BEVERAGE LAW | HEALTH CARE LAW | IMMIGRATION LAW | INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LAW | INSURANCE LAW | INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY AND PATENT LAW | INTERNATIONAL TRADE LAW | LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT LAW | LAND USE & ZONING | LEGAL MALPRACTICE LAW | LITIGATION — BANKING AND FINANCE | LITIGATION — COMMERCIAL | LITIGATION – CONSTRUCTION | LITIGATION — INSURANCE | LITIGATION — INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY | LITIGATION — LABOR EMPLOYMENT BENEFITS | LITIGATION — PATENTS | LITIGATION — REAL ESTATE | MEDIATION | MEDICAL MALPRACTICE LAW | MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS LAW | MUNICIPAL LAW | NON WHITE-COLLAR CRIMINAL DEFENSE | NONPROFIT/CHARITIES LAW | PERSONAL INJURY | PRODUCT LIABILITY | PROFESSIONAL MALPRACTICE LAW | PUBLIC FINANCE LAW | REAL ESTATE LAW | SECURITIES LAW | TAX LAW | TRUSTS AND ESTATES | WHITE-COLLAR CRIMINAL DEFENSE | WORKERS COMPENSATION LAW

ANTITRUST LAW

Steven J. Morren

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6825

sjmorren@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com/people-steven-j-morren

APPELLATE LAW

John J. Bursch

Bursch Law PLLC

Caledonia William L. Henn

Henn Lesperance PLC

Grand Rapids

Daniel J. Broxup

Mika Meyers PLC

900 Monroe Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-632-8059

dbroxup@mikameyers.com

www.mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorneys/daniel-broxup

Greg Timmer

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5132

gtimmer@rhoadesmckee.com

www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/greg-timmer/

D. Andrew Portinga

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Jeffrey O. Birkhold

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Grand Rapids Gaëtan Gerville-Réache

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Grand Rapids Matthew T. Nelson

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Grand Rapids

ARBITRATION

Frederick D. Dilley

Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC

Grand Rapids Thomas F. Koernke

Koernke & Crampton PC

Grand Rapids Jon G. March

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Jeffrey G. Muth

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids William W. Jack Jr.

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge

Grand Rapids

BANKING & FINANCIAL SERVICE LAW

Michael Campbell

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Suite 1000

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-742-3975

michael.campbell@btlaw.com

btlaw.com/people/michael-campbell

Dan M. Challa

Banking & Financial Service Law

McShane & Bowie, PLC

99 Monroe Ave. N.W., Suite 1100

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-732-5000

dmc@msblaw.com

msblaw.com/project/dan-m-challa/

Brian E. Kersey

Banking & Financial Service Law

McShane & Bowie, PLC

99 Monroe Ave. N.W., Suite 1100

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-732-5010

bek@msblaw.com

msblaw.com/project/brian-e-kersey/

Leslee M. Lewis

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Grand Rapids Trent J. Taylor

Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, PLC

Grand Rapids

David Bevins

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5130

debevins@rhoadesmckee.com

www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/david-bevins/

Peter J. Lozicki

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300

Grand Rapids,MI 49503

616-233-5113

lozicki@rhoadesmckee.com

www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/peter-lozicki/

Hal Nelson

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5223

henelson@rhoadesmckee.com

www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/hal-nelson/

Kimberly A. Baber

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6851

kababer@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com/people-kimberly-a-baber

Harvey Koning

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6588

hkoning@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com/people-harvey-koning

Mary Kay Shaver

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6755

mkshaver@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com/people-mary-kay-shaver

Alan C. Schwartz

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Gordon R. Lewis

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Grand Rapids Rodney D. Martin

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Grand Rapids Jeffrey A. Ott

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Grand Rapids

BANKRUPTCY AND CREDITOR/DEBTOR RIGHTS LAW

Steve Bylenga

Chase Bylenga Hulst, PLLC.

Grand Rapids April Hulst

Chase Bylenga Hulst, PLLC.

Grand Rapids Daniel F. Gosch

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Grand Rapids Laura J. Genovich

Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC

Grand Rapids Scott H. Hogan

Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC

Grand Rapids A. Todd Almassian

Keller & Almassian PLC

Grand Rapids Daniel R. Kubiak

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids Rachel L. Hillegonds

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids John T. Piggins

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Hal Nelson

Rhoades McKee PC

Grand Rapids Robert F. Wardrop II

Wardrop & Wardrop PC

Grand Rapids Jeffrey O. Birkhold

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Grand Rapids Stephen B. Grow

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Grand Rapids Benjamin H. Hammond

Hilger Hammond PC

Grand Rapids

CONSTRUCTION LAW

Scott R. Murphy

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Suite 1000

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-742-3938

smurphy@btlaw.com

btlaw.com/en/people/scott-murphy

Stephen A. Hilger

Hilger Hammond PC

Grand Rapids Aileen M. Leipprandt

Hilger Hammond PC

Grand Rapids

Bruce Courtade

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5152

bcourtade@rhoadesmckee.com

www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/bruce-courtade/

Mark Smith

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5216

mrsmith@rhoadesmckee.com

www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/mark-smith/

CORPORATE LAW

Michael Campbell

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Grand Rapids

Robert R. Stead

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Suite 1000

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-742-3995

robert.stead@btlaw.com

www.btlaw.com

Jack A.Siebers

Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC

Grand Rapids Paul D. Yared

Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC

Grand Rapids

David S. Lefere

Mika Meyers PLC

900 Monroe Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-632-8000

dlefere@mikameyers.com

www.mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorneys/david-s-lefere

Benjamin A. Zainea

Mika Meyers PLC

900 Monroe Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-632-8019

bzainea@mikameyers.com

www.mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorneys/benjamin-zainea

Jeffrey S. Ammon

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Dustin J. Daniels

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Kenneth G. Hofman

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Robert D. Wolford

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids

Tom Hogan

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5215

tphogan@rhoadesmckee.com

www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/tom-hogan/

Peter J. Lozicki

Rhoades McKee PC

Grand Rapids

Tony Pearson

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300

Grand Rapids MI 49503

616-233-5180

apearson@rhoadesmckee.com

www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/tony-pearson/

Robert Shaver

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5143

rcshaver@rhoadesmckee.com

www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/robert-shaver/

Jon Siebers

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5226

jsiebers@rhoadesmckee.com

www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/jon-siebers/

Scott A. Huizenga

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6822

sahuizenga@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com/people-scott-a-huizenga

Daniel C. Molhoek

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6908

dcmolhoek@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com/people-daniel-c-molhoek

Peter G. Roth

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6429

pgroth@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com/people-peter-g-roth

Robert C. Rutgers Jr.

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6813

rcrutgers@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com/people-robert-c-rutgers-jr

Michael G. Wooldridge

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6903

mgwooldridge@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com/people-michael-g-wooldridge

Kurt G. Yost

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6246

kgyost@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com/people-kurt-g-yost

Jeffrey S. Battershall

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Grand Rapids Cameron S. DeLong

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Grand Rapids

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS LAW

Troy W. Haney

Haney Law, PC

Grand Rapids Mary V. Bauman

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Frank E. Berrodin

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids James C. Bruinsma

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Jeffrey T. Gray

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Tripp VanderWal

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids

John D. Arendshorst

Varnum LLP

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6560

jdarendshorst@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com/people-john-arendshorst

Jeffrey A. DeVree

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, M, 49504

616-336-6566

jadevree@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com/people-jeffrey-a-devree

William R. Hineline

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6238

wrhineline@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com/people-william-r-hineline

Katie K. Roskam

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6494

kkroskam@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com/people-katie-k-roskam

Larry J. Titley

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6571

ljtitley@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com/people-larry-j-titley

Anthony J. Kolenic Jr.

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Grand Rapids Heidi A. Lyon

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Grand Rapids

ENERGY LAW

Joshua D. Beard

Mika Meyers PLC

900 Monroe Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-632-8043

jbeard@mikameyers.com

www.mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorneys/joshua-beard

Mark A. Van Allsburg

Mika Meyers PLC

900 Monroe Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-632-8039

mvanallsburg@mikameyers.com

www.mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorneys/mark-vanallsburg

Bruce Goodman

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6574

bgoodman@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com/people-bruce-goodman

Timothy J. Lundgren

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6750

tjlundgren@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com/people-timothy-j-lundgren

Dennis J. Donohue

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Grand Rapids Eugene E. Smary

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Grand Rapids

ENVIRONMENTAL LAW

Charles M. Denton

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Suite 1000

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-742-3974

charles.denton@btlaw.com

btlaw.com/en/people/charles-denton

Tammy L. Helminski

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Suite 1000

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-742-3926

tammy.helminski@btlaw.com

btlaw.com/en/people/tammy-helminski

John A. Ferroli

Dykema Gossett PLLC

Grand Rapids

Douglas A. Donnell

Mika Meyers PLC

900 Monroe Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-632-8035

ddonnell@mikameyers.com

mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorneys/douglas-donnell

William A. Horn

Mika Meyers PLC

900 Monroe Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-632-8016

whorn@mikameyers.com

www.mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorneys/william-horn

Alan C. Schwartz

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Dustin P. Ordway

Ordway Law Firm, PLLC

Grand Rapids

Emily Green

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5189

eagreen@rhoadesmckee.com

www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/emily-green/

Mary Jane Rhoades

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5196

mjrhoades@rhoadesmckee.com

www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/mary-jane-rhoades/

Scott Steiner

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W.,Suite 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5206

sjsteiner@rhoadesmckee.com

www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/scott-steiner/

Matthew B. Eugster

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6821

mbeugster@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com/people-matthew-b-eugster

Matthew D. Zimmerman

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6536

mdzimmerman@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com/people-matthew-d-zimmerman

John V. Byl

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Grand Rapids Dennis J. Donohue

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Grand Rapids Eugene E. Smary

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Grand Rapids

FAMILY LAW

Michelle M. McLean

Family Law

Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean

3996 Chicago Dr. S.W.

Grandville, MI 49418

616-531-7711

michellem@bolhouselaw.com

bolhouselaw.com/michelle-m-mclean/

Chris A. Houghtaling

Houghtaling Wasiura, PLC

Muskegon James W. Zerrenner

James W. Zerrenner, PLLC

Grand Rapids Jennifer L. Johnsen

Johnsen Wikander PC

Grand Rapids Erica L. Wikander

Johnsen Wikander PC

Grand Rapids Mark F. Haslem

Mark F. Haslem PC

Grand Rapids David C. Sarnacki

Sarnacki Law Firm

Grand Rapids

Jennie Boldish Bryan

Family Law

McShane & Bowie, PLC

99 Monroe Ave. N.W., Suite 1100

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-732-5000

jbryan@msblaw.com

msblaw.com/project/jennie-boldish-bryan/

Elizabeth K. Bransdorfer

Mika Meyers PLC

900 Monroe Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-632-8029

ebransdorfer@mikameyers.com

www.mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorneys/elizabeth-bransdorfer

Melissa L. Neckers

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Michael B. Quinn

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids

Stephanie S. Fekkes

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5250

sfekkes@rhoadesmckee.com

www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorneys/

Tom Saxe

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5219

tlsaxe@grlaw.com

rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/tom-saxe/

Suanne R. Watt Stay

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. NW, Suite 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5176

swstay@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/suanne-watt-stay/

Nicholas B. Missad

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6242

nbmissad@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com/people-nicholas-b-missad

Jude W. Pereira

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6610

jwpereira@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com/people-jude-w-pereira

Connie Thacker

Thacker Sleight

Grand Rapids Robert C. Rutgers Jr.

Varnum LLP

Grand Rapids Randall L. Velzen

Velzen Law, PLLC

Grand Rapids Richard A. Roane

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Grand Rapids

FOOD AND BEVERAGE LAW

Joseph M. Infante

Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, PLC

Grand Rapids

HEALTH CARE LAW

Brian S. Fleetham

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Grand Rapids Kenneth G. Hofman

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Mark E. Rizik

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids

John Lichtenberg

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5163

jlichtenberg@rhoadesmckee.com

www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/john-lichtenberg/

Christopher R. Genther

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge

Grand Rapids Brian J. Kilbane

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge

Grand Rapids

Scott D. Alfree

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6439

sdalfree@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com/people-scott-d-alfree

Lawrence P. Burns

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6535

lpburns@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com/people-lawrence-p-burns

Zachary J. Meyer

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6586

zjmeyer@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com/people-zachary-j-meyer

IMMIGRATION LAW

Meghan E. Moore

Immigration Law

Avanti Law Group, PLLC.

600 28th St. S.W.

Wyoming, MI 49509

616-257-6807

mmoore@avantilaw.com

avantilaw.com

Susan S. Im

ImLaw PC

Grand Rapids

Nathaniel R. Wolf

Mika Meyers PLC

900 Monroe Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-632-8046

nwolf@mikameyers.com

www.mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorneys/nathaniel-wolf

Michael E. Stroster

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids

Kimberly A. Clarke

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6441

kaclarke@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com/people-kimberly-a-clarke

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LAW

Jennifer A. Puplava

Mika Meyers PLC

900 Monroe Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-632-8050

jpuplava@mikameyers.com

www.mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorneys/jennifer-puplava

Hal Ostrow

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5120

hostrow@rhoadesmckee.com

www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/hal-ostrow/

INSURANCE LAW

David J. Bloss

Bloss Betz

Grand Rapids John A. Ferroli

Dykema Gossett PLLC

Grand Rapids Lawrence Korolewicz

Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC

Grand Rapids Thomas R. TerMaat

Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC

Grand Rapids

J. Paul Janes

Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC

99 Monroe Ave., Suite 800

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-235-5500

jpjanes@gmnp.com

www.gmnp.com/attorney-profiles/j-paul-janes

Stephen R. Ryan

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Drew W. Broaddus

Secrest Wardle

Grand Rapids John R. Oostema

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge

Grand Rapids Steven J. Vander Ark

Steven J. Vander Ark

Grand Rapids

Gary A. Maximiuk

Wheeler Upham, P.C.

250 Monroe Ave. N.W., Suite 100

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-459-7100

maximiuk@wuattorneys.com

www.wuattorneys.com/attorneys/gary-a-maximiuk

Phillip Yeager

Insurance Law

Yeager Davison & Day PC

4690 E. Fulton St., Suite 102

Ada, MI 49301

616-949-6252

ydd-law.com/

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY AND PATENT LAW

Jeffrey A. Michael

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Suite 1000

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-742-3925

jeffrey.michael@btlaw.com

btlaw.com/en/people/jeffrey-michael

Frederick S. Burkhart

Gardner, Linn, Burkhart & Ondersma LLP

2900 Charlevoix Dr. S.E, Suite 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-975-5504

burkhart@gardner-linn.com

www.gardner-linn.com/attorneys/frederick-s-burkhart/

Matthew D. Kendall

Gardner, Linn, Burkhart & Ondersma LLP

2900 Charlevoix Dr. S.E., Suite 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-988-4123

kendall@gardner-linn.com

www.gardner-linn.com/attorneys/matthew-d-kendall/

Karl T. Ondersma

Gardner, Linn, Burkhart & Ondersma LLP

2900 Charlevoix Dr. S.E., Suite 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-988-4117

ondersma@gardner-linn.com

www.gardner-linn.com/attorneys/karl-t-ondersma/

Peter A. Cummings

Honigman

Grand Rapids Richard A. Gaffin

Koernke & Crampton PC

Grand Rapids David Oppenhuizen

Oppenhuizen Law PLC

Grand Rapids Janet P. Knaus

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Grand Rapids

INTERNATIONAL TRADE LAW

Cameron S. DeLong

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Grand Rapids Craig N. Meurlin

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Grand Rapids

LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT LAW

Keith J. Brodie

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Suite 1000

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-742-3958

www.btlaw.com

Brook J. Bisonet

Guinan Bisonet

Grand Haven

Nikole L. Canute

Mika Meyers PLC

900 Monroe Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-632-8049

ncanute@mikameyers.com

www.mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorneys/nikole-canute

Scott E. Dwyer

Mika Meyers PLC

900 Monroe Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-632-8033

sdwyer@mikameyers.com

www.mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorneys/scott-dwyer

Nathaniel R. Wolf

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids Jeffrey J. Fraser

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Nathan D. Plantinga

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids John Lichtenberg

Rhoades McKee PC

Grand Rapids

Catherine Brainerd

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5199

cabrainerd@rhoadesmckee.com

www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/catherine-brainerd/

Luis E. Avila

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6895

leavila@varnumlaw.com

www.varnumlaw.com/people-luis-e-avila

Elizabeth Wells Skaggs

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6620

ewskaggs@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com/people-elizabeth-wells-skaggs

LAND USE & ZONING

Jeffrey Sluggett

Bloom Sluggett, PC Timothy A. Stoepker

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Grand Rapids

David L. Smith

Land Use & Zoning

McShane & Bowie, PLC

99 Monroe Ave. N.W., Suite 1100

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-732-5000

dls@msblaw.com

msblaw.com/project/david-l-smith/

Ross A. Leisman

Mika Meyers PLC

900 Monroe Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-632-8017

rleisman@mikameyers.com

www.mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorneys/ross-leisman

Jeffrey S. Ammon

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids

Todd Hendricks

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5128

thendricks@rhoadesmckee.com

www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/todd-hendricks/

Nyal D. Deems

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6712

nddeems@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com/people-nyal-d-deems

Randall W. Kraker

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6510

rwkraker@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com/people-randall-w-kraker

Scott A. Dienes

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Suite 1000

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-742-3917

sdienes@btlaw.com

www.btlaw.com

Patrick Drueke

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5175

prdrueke@rhoadesmckee.com

www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/patrick-drueke/

Gary Schenk

Schenk Boncher & Rypma

Grand Rapids Matthew D. Zimmerman

Varnum LLP

Grand Rapids

LEGAL MALPRACTICE LAW

John R. Oostema

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge

Grand Rapids

LITIGATION — BANKING AND FINANCE

Lisa A. Hall

Plunkett Cooney

Grand Rapids

Paul McCarthy

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5133

mccarthy@rhoadesmckee.com

www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/paul-mccarthy/

Peter Rhoades

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5237

pdrhoades@rhoadesmckee.com

www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/peter-rhoades/

Jon M. Bylsma

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6530

jmbylsma@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com/people-jon-m-bylsma

LITIGATION — COMMERCIAL

Scott R. Murphy

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Grand Rapids

John Inhulsen

Inhulsen Law PLC

3351 Claystone St. SE, Suite 104

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-747-0000

john@inhulsen.com

Thomas A. Kuiper

Kuiper Kraemer PC

Grand Rapids David J. Gass

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Jeffrey G. Muth

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids D. Andrew Portinga

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids

Stephen Hulst

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5155

sjhulst@rhoadesmckee.com

www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/stephen-hulst/

Paul McCarthy

Rhoades McKee PC

Grand Rapids Greg Timmer

Rhoades McKee PC

Grand Rapids Lee T. Silver

Silver & Van Essen P.C.

Grand Rapids Jon M. Bylsma

Varnum LLP

Grand Rapids

Ronald G. DeWaard

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6480

rgdewaard@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com/people-ronald-g-dewaard

Michael J. Roth

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6243

mjroth@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com/people-michael-j-roth

Perrin Rynders

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6734

prynders@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com/people-perrin-rynders

Andrea J. Bernard

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Grand Rapids

LITIGATION – CONSTRUCTION

Benjamin H. Hammond

Hilger Hammond PC

Grand Rapids Stephen A. Hilger

Hilger Hammond PC

Grand Rapids Bruce Courtade

Rhoades McKee PC

Grand Rapids Mark Smith

Rhoades McKee PC

Grand Rapids Charles F. Behler

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge

Grand Rapids

William E. Rohn

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6722

werohn@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com/people-william-e-rohn

LITIGATION — INSURANCE

Mark S. Allard

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6562

msallard@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com/people-mark-s-allard

Daniel J. James

Wheeler Upham PC

250 Monroe Ave. N.W., Suite 100

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616 459-7100

therman@garanlucow.com

wuattorneys.com/

LITIGATION — INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

Terence J. Linn

Gardner, Linn, Burkhart & Ondersma LLP

2900 Charlevoix Dr. S.E., Suite 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-975-5503

linn@gardner-linn.com

www.gardner-linn.com/attorneys/terence-j-linn/

Stephen D. Turner

Clark Hill PLC

Grand Rapids Richard A. Gaffin

Koernke & Crampton PC

Grand Rapids James A. Mitchell

Mitchell Intellectual Property Law

Grand Rapids Douglas A. Dozeman

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Grand Rapids

LITIGATION — LABOR EMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

Stephen D. Turner

Clark Hill PLC

Grand Rapids Charles S. Mishkind

Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, PLC

Grand Rapids Tony Comden

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids William H. Fallon

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Richard E. Hillary II

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Sarah Riley Howard

Pinsky, Smith, Fayette & Kennedy, LLP

Grand Rapids Katherine Smith Kennedy

Pinsky, Smith, Fayette & Kennedy, LLP

Grand Rapids Elizabeth Wells Skaggs

Varnum LLP

Grand Rapids

Larry Murphy

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6814

ljmurphy@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com/people-lawrence-j-murphy

Joseph J. Vogan

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6666

jjvogan@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com/people-joseph-j-vogan

Edward J. Bardelli

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Grand Rapids Dean F. Pacific

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Grand Rapids Bradley Glazier

Bos & Glazier, Trial Attorneys

Grand Rapids

LITIGATION — PATENTS

Karl T. Ondersma

Gardner, Linn, Burkhart & Ondersma LLP

Grand Rapids

LITIGATION — REAL ESTATE

Jason M. Rop

Blakeslee Rop, PLC

Rockford Sara G. Lachman

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Patrick Drueke

Rhoades McKee PC

Grand Rapids

Jim Schipper

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5220

skip@rhoadesmckee.com

www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/jim-schipper/

MEDIATION

Frederick D. Dilley

Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC

Grand Rapids

Thomas R. Behm

Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC

99 Monroe Ave., Suite 800

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-235-5500

trbehm@gmnp.com

www.gmnp.com/attorney-profiles/thomas-r-behm

Mary L. Benedict

Mary L. Benedict PC

Grand Rapids Melanie S. DeStigter

Melanie S. DeStigter Attorney

Grand Rapids Elizabeth K. Bransdorfer

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids Jon G. March

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids

Bruce Neckers

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5217

bwneckers@rhoadesmckee.com

rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/bruce-neckers/

Mark Smith

Rhoades McKee PC

Grand Rapids Lee T. Silver

Silver & Van Essen P.C.

Grand Rapids William W. Jack Jr.

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge

Grand Rapids Connie Thacker

Thacker Sleight

Grand Rapids Jennifer Van Horn-Pfeiffelmann

The Brown Law Firm

Belmont

John M. Roels

Wheeler Upham PC

250 Monroe Ave. N.W., Suite 100

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616 459-7100

roels@wuattorneys.com

www.wuattorneys.com

MEDICAL MALPRACTICE LAW

Robert J. Buchanan

Buchanan & Buchanan, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Thomas R. Behm

Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC

Grand Rapids

Scott R. Melton

Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC

99 Monroe Ave., Suite 800

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-235-5500

srmelton@gmnp.net

www.gmnp.net

William F. Mills

Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC

99 Monroe Ave., Suite 800

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-235-5500

wfmills@gmnp.com

www.gmnp.com/attorney-profiles/william-f-mills

Richard K. Grover

Hackney Grover

Grand Rapids Kevin M. Lesperance

Henn Lesperance PLC

Grand Rapids William J. Waddell

Law Offices of William J. Waddell

Grand Rapids Gary J. McInerney

McInerney & Associates

Grand Rapidsl

Mark Fatum

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5162

mefatum@rhoadesmckee.com

www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/mark-fatum/

Laurie Strong

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5107

lmstrong@rhoadesmckee.com

www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/laurie-strong/

Douglas Vanden Berge

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5127

dpvanden@rhoadesmckee.com

www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/douglas-vanden-berge/

Carol D. Carlson

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge

Grand Rapids Brian J. Kilbane

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge

Grand Rapids John C. O’Loughlin

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge

Grand Rapids Paul M. Oleniczak

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge

Grand Rapids L. R. “Bud” Roegge

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge

Grand Rapids

MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS LAW

Robert R. Stead

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Grand Rapids John T. Schuring

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Grand Rapids Jeffrey G. York

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Grand Rapids Tracy T. Larsen

Honigman

Grand Rapids Maxwell N. Barnes

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Erik R. Daly

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Dustin J. Daniels

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Robert D. Wolford

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids

Thomas Flickinger

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5135

tsf@rhoadesmckee.com

www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/thomas-flickinger/

Robert Shaver

Rhoades McKee PC

Grand Rapids Jon Siebers

Rhoades McKee PC

Grand Rapids Scott A. Huizenga

Varnum LLP

Grand Rapids Daniel C. Molhoek

Varnum LLP

Grand Rapids Peter G. Roth

Varnum LLP

Grand Rapids Kurt G. Yost

Varnum LLP

Grand Rapids Jeffrey S. Battershall

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Grand Rapids Charles E. McCallum

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Grand Rapids Stephen C. Waterbury

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Grand Rapids

MUNICIPAL LAW

Clifford H. Bloom

Bloom Sluggett, PC

Grand Rapids Jeffrey Sluggett

Bloom Sluggett, PC

Grand Rapids Allan C. Vander Laan

Cummings, McClorey, Davis & Acho, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Richard A. Wendt

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Grand Rapids Craig R. Noland

McGraw Morris PC

Grand Rapids

James R. Brown

Mika Meyers PLC

900 Monroe Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-632-8031

jbrown@mikameyers.com

www.mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorney/james-brown

Ronald M. Redick

Mika Meyers PLC

900 Monroe Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-632-8053

rredick@mikameyers.com

www.mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorneys/ronald-redick

James F. Scales

Mika Meyers PLC

900 Monroe Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-632-8047

jscales@mikameyers.com

www.mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorneys/james-scales

Douglas W. Van Essen

Silver & Van Essen P.C.

Grand Rapids Randall W. Kraker

Varnum LLP

Grand Rapids

Robert A. Buchanan

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6231

rabuchanan@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com/people-robert-abuchanan

John M. Huff

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6239

jmhuff@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com/people-john-m-huff

NON WHITE-COLLAR CRIMINAL DEFENSE

Matthew G. Borgula

Springstead Bartish Borgula & Lynch PLLC

Grand Rapids Michael J. Boyle

Barone Defense Firm

Grand Rapids Jerry Lykins

Lykins Law

Grand Rapids

James Champion

Non White-Collar Criminal Defense

Law Office of James K. Champion PLLC

312 E. Fulton St.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-4757

championlawoffice@gmail.com

championlawoffice.com/Contact.shtml

Peter VanGelderen

Non White-Collar Criminal Defense

Willey & Chamberlain LLP

300 Ottawa Ave. N.W., Suite 810

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616 458-2212

pav@willeychamberlain.com

www.willeychamberlain.com

NONPROFIT/CHARITIES LAW

Jamie J. Vander Kolk

Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean

Grandville Wendy P. Holtvluwer

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids

Dale R. Rietberg

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6587

drrietberg@varnumlaw.com

www.varnumlaw.com/people-dale-rrietberg

Jeffrey B. Power

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Grand Rapids W Michael Van Haren

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Grand Rapids

PERSONAL INJURY

Justin Maxim

Chase Bylenga Hulst, PLLC.

Grand Rapids Thomas R. Behm

Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC

Grand Rapidsm J. Paul Janes

Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC

Grand Rapids

Benjamin W. Mills

Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC

99 Monroe Ave., Suite 800

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-235-5500

bwmills@gmnp.com

www.gmnp.com/attorney-profiles/benjamin-w-mills

Norman H. Pylman

Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC

99 Monroe Ave., Suite 800

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-235-5500

www.gmnp.com/attorney-profiles/norman-h-pylman

William J. Waddell

Law Offices of William J. Waddell

Grand Rapids William F. Mills

Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC

Grand Rapids

Benjamin C. Dilley

Mika Meyers PLC

900 Monroe Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-632-8014

bdilley@mikameyers.com

www.mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorney/benjamin-c-dilley

Brandon M. Hewitt

Michigan Auto Law

Grand Rapids Stanley J. Stek

Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, PLC

Grand Rapidsk Ross D. Plont

Newton Plont, PLLC

Grand Rapids Stephen Hulst

Rhoades McKee PC

Grand Rapids

Thomas G. Sinas

Sinas Dramis Law Firm

310 Fulton St. E.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-301-3333

sinasdramis.com/michigan-personal-injury-attorneys/grand-rapids/thomas-sinas

E. Thomas McCarthy Jr.

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge

Grand Rapids Matthew L. Wikander

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge

Grand Rapids

Peter A. Smit

Personal Injury

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6508

pasmit@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com/people-peter-a-smit

PRODUCT LIABILITY

William F. Mills

Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC

Grand Rapids Mark H. Verwys

Law Office of Mark H. Verwys

Rockford Douglas E. Wagner

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Grand Rapids John M. Roels

Wheeler Upham PC

Grand Rapids

PROFESSIONAL MALPRACTICE LAW

Eugenie B. Eardley

Eardley Law

Rockford E. Thomas McCarthy Jr.

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge

Grand Rapids

PUBLIC FINANCE LAW

Scott A. Dienes

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Grand Rapids

Mark E. Nettleton

Mika Meyers PLC

900 Monroe Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-632-8048

mnettleton@mikameyers.com

www.mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorneys/mark-nettleton

Susan M. Wyngaarden

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6563

smwyngaarden@varnumlaw.com

www.varnumlaw.com/people-susan-mwyngaarden

REAL ESTATE LAW

Scott A. Dienes

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Grand Rapids

David C. Hill

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Suite 1000

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-742-3992

dhill@btlaw.com

www.btlaw.com/en/people/david-hill

William B. Dunn

Clark Hill PLC

Grand Rapids Ingrid A. Jensen

Clark Hill PLC

Grand Rapids John G. Cameron Jr.

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Grand Rapids Leslee M. Lewis

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Grand Rapids Timothy A. Stoepker

Dickinson Wright PLLC

Grand Rapids Brian J. Page

Dykema Gossett PLLC

Grand Rapids Jack A. Siebers

Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC

Grand Rapids Paul D. Yared

Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC

Grand Rapids

Aaron M. Smith

Real Estate Law

McShane & Bowie, PLC

99 Monroe Ave. N.W., Suite 1100

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-732-5000

ams@msblaw.com

msblaw.com/project/aaron-m-smith/

David L. Smith

McShane & Bowie, PLC

Grand Rapids James R. Brown

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids

Fredric N. Goldberg

Mika Meyers PLC

900 Monroe Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-632-8101

fgoldberg@mikameyers.com

www.mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorneys/fredric-goldberg

Neil L. Kimball

Mika Meyers PLC

900 Monroe Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-632-8026

nkimball@mikameyers.com

www.mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorneys/neil-kimball

Daniel J. Parmeter Jr.

Mika Meyers PLC

900 Monroe Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-632-8020

dparmeter@mikameyers.com

www.mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorneys/daniel-parmeter

Jeffrey S. Ammon

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids James A. Ens

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Eric R. Starck

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Todd Hendricks

Rhoades McKee PC

Grand Rapids Mary Jane Rhoades

Rhoades McKee PC

Grand Rapids

Jonathan W. Anderson

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6709

jwanderson@varnumlaw.com

www.varnumlaw.com/people-jonathanw-anderson

David T. Caldon

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6232

dtcaldon@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com/people-david-t-caldon

Nyal D. Deems

Varnum LLP

Grand Rapids Steven J. Morren

Varnum LLP

Grand Rapidsn

Melissa B. Papke

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6425

mbpapke@varnumlaw.com

www.varnumlaw.com/people-melissab-papke

Peter A. Schmidt

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6411

paschmidt@varnumlaw.com

www.varnumlaw.com/people-peter-aschmidt

Loren Andrulis

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Grand Rapids Robert M. Davies

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Grand Rapids Timothy Hillegonds

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Grand Rapids

SECURITIES LAW

Kimberly A. Baber

Varnum LLP

Grand Rapids

TAX LAW

Robert R. Stead

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Grand Rapids Jack L. Van Coevering

Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC

Grand Rapids Robert D. Brower

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Raj A. Malviya

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Mark E. Rizik

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Michael J. Taylor

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Neil D. Williams

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids

Terry Zabel

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5173

tlzabel@rhoadesmckee.com

www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/terry-zabel/

John R. Marquis

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge

Holland Jeffrey A. DeVree

Varnum LLP

Grand Rapids

Kaplin S. Jones

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6820

ksjones@varnumlaw.com

www.varnumlaw.com/people-kaplins-jones

Wayne D. Roberts

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6892

wdroberts@varnumlaw.com

www.varnumlaw.com/people-wayned-roberts

Katie K. Roskam

Varnum LLP

Grand Rapids Paul R. Jackson

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Muskegon Stephen R. Kretschman

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Grand Rapids

TRUSTS AND ESTATES

David A. Malson

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Suite 1000

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-742-3990

dmalson@btlaw.com

btlaw.com/en/people/david-malson

Neil P. Jansen

Mika Meyers PLC

900 Monroe Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-632-8052

njansen@mikameyers.com

www.mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorneys/neil-jansen

Lindsay M. Cummings

Bodman

Grand Rapids Neil L. Kimball

Mika Meyers PLC

Grand Rapids

Christopher D. Matthysse

Mika Meyers PLC

900 Monroe Ave. N.W.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-632-8042

cmatthysse@mikameyers.com

www.mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorneys/christopher-d-matthysse

Christopher L. Edgar

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Wendy P. Holtvluwer

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Raj A. Malviya

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Lauretta K. Murphy

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids

Pam Cross

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5181

pjcross@rhoadesmckee.com

www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/pam-cross/

John Klees

Rhoades McKee PC

55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-233-5119

jtklees@rhoadesmckee.com

www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/john-klees/

Nicholas A. Reister

Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge

Grand Rapids John M. Huff

Varnum LLP

Grand Rapids

Christopher J. Caldwell

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6951

cjcaldwell@varnumlaw.com

www.varnumlaw.com/peoplechristopher-j-caldwell

Linsey Gleason

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6528

lgleason@varnumlaw.com

www.varnumlaw.com/people-linsey-agleason

Thomas G. Kyros

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6809

tgkyros@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com/people-thomas-g-kyros

Marilyn Lankfer

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6817

mlankfer@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com/people-marilyn-lankfer

Laura E. Radle

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6415

leradle@varnumlaw.com

varnumlaw.com/people-laura-e-radle

Fredric A. Sytsma

Varnum LLP

333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

616-336-6808

fasytsma@varnumlaw.com

www.varnumlaw.com/people-fredrica-sytsma

Carl W. Dufendach

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Grand Rapids Susan Gell Meyers

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Grand Rapids James J. Steffel

Warner Norcross + Judd LLP

Muskegon

Michael J. TerBeek

Wheeler Upham PC

250 Monroe Ave. N.W., Suite 100

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616 459-7100

terbeek@wuattorneys.com

www.wuattorneys.com

WHITE-COLLAR CRIMINAL DEFENSE

John David Gardiner

Bodman

Grand Rapids Jeffery S. Crampton

Koernke & Crampton PC

Grand Rapids David A. Dodge

Dodge & Dodge PC

Grand Rapids

J. Terrance Dillon

White-Collar Criminal Defense

McShane & Bowie, PLC

99 Monroe Ave. N.W., Suite 1100

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-732-5000

jtd@msblaw.com

www.msblaw.com

Matthew L. Vicari

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Paul L. Mitchell

Paul L. Mitchell PLLC

Grand Rapids Matthew G. Borgula

Springstead Bartish Borgula & Lynch PLLC

Grand Rapids Frank Stanley

The Law Firm of Frank Stanley, PC

Grand Rapids Ronald G. DeWaard

Varnum LLP

Grand Rapids

Charles E. Chamberlain Jr.

White-Collar Criminal Defense

Willey & Chamberlain LLP

300 Ottawa Ave. N.W., Suite 810

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616 458-2212

cec@willeychamberlain.com

www.willeychamberlain.com

Larry C. Willey

White-Collar Criminal Defense

Willey & Chamberlain LLP

300 Ottawa Ave. N.W., Suite 810

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616 458-2212

lcw@willeychamberlain.com

www.willeychamberlain.com

WORKERS COMPENSATION LAW

John A. Quinn

Bleakley, Cypher, Parent, Warren &

Quinn, P.C.

Grand Rapids Leonard M. Hickey

Hickey Combs PLC

Grand Rapids Marcus W. Campbell

Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Martha E. Reamon

Reamon Law PLC

Grand Rapids Michael W. Podein

Ryan, Podein, Postema and Westgate, PC

Grand Rapids Christopher Westgate

Ryan, Podein, Postema and Westgate, PC

Grand Rapids Themis J. Fotieo

Themis J. Fotieo PLC

Grand Rapids