ANTITRUST LAW
Steven J. Morren
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6825
sjmorren@varnumlaw.com
varnumlaw.com/people-steven-j-morren
APPELLATE LAW
John J. Bursch
Bursch Law PLLC
Caledonia
William L. Henn
Henn Lesperance PLC
Grand Rapids
Daniel J. Broxup
Mika Meyers PLC
900 Monroe Ave. N.W.
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-632-8059
dbroxup@mikameyers.com
www.mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorneys/daniel-broxup
Greg Timmer
Rhoades McKee PC
55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-233-5132
gtimmer@rhoadesmckee.com
www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/greg-timmer/
D. Andrew Portinga
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Jeffrey O. Birkhold
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Grand Rapids
Gaëtan Gerville-Réache
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Grand Rapids
Matthew T. Nelson
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Grand Rapids
ARBITRATION
Frederick D. Dilley
Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC
Grand Rapids
Thomas F. Koernke
Koernke & Crampton PC
Grand Rapids
Jon G. March
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Jeffrey G. Muth
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
William W. Jack Jr.
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge
Grand Rapids
BANKING & FINANCIAL SERVICE LAW
Michael Campbell
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Suite 1000
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-742-3975
michael.campbell@btlaw.com
btlaw.com/people/michael-campbell
Dan M. Challa
Banking & Financial Service Law
McShane & Bowie, PLC
99 Monroe Ave. N.W., Suite 1100
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-732-5000
dmc@msblaw.com
msblaw.com/project/dan-m-challa/
Brian E. Kersey
Banking & Financial Service Law
McShane & Bowie, PLC
99 Monroe Ave. N.W., Suite 1100
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-732-5010
bek@msblaw.com
msblaw.com/project/brian-e-kersey/
Leslee M. Lewis
Dickinson Wright PLLC
Grand Rapids
Trent J. Taylor
Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, PLC
Grand Rapids
David Bevins
Rhoades McKee PC
55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-233-5130
debevins@rhoadesmckee.com
www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/david-bevins/
Peter J. Lozicki
Rhoades McKee PC
55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300
Grand Rapids,MI 49503
616-233-5113
lozicki@rhoadesmckee.com
www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/peter-lozicki/
Hal Nelson
Rhoades McKee PC
55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-233-5223
henelson@rhoadesmckee.com
www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/hal-nelson/
Kimberly A. Baber
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6851
kababer@varnumlaw.com
varnumlaw.com/people-kimberly-a-baber
Harvey Koning
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6588
hkoning@varnumlaw.com
varnumlaw.com/people-harvey-koning
Mary Kay Shaver
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6755
mkshaver@varnumlaw.com
varnumlaw.com/people-mary-kay-shaver
Alan C. Schwartz
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Gordon R. Lewis
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Grand Rapids
Rodney D. Martin
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Grand Rapids
Jeffrey A. Ott
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Grand Rapids
BANKRUPTCY AND CREDITOR/DEBTOR RIGHTS LAW
Steve Bylenga
Chase Bylenga Hulst, PLLC.
Grand Rapids
April Hulst
Chase Bylenga Hulst, PLLC.
Grand Rapids
Daniel F. Gosch
Dickinson Wright PLLC
Grand Rapids
Laura J. Genovich
Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC
Grand Rapids
Scott H. Hogan
Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC
Grand Rapids
A. Todd Almassian
Keller & Almassian PLC
Grand Rapids
Daniel R. Kubiak
Mika Meyers PLC
Grand Rapids
Rachel L. Hillegonds
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
John T. Piggins
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Hal Nelson
Rhoades McKee PC
Grand Rapids
Robert F. Wardrop II
Wardrop & Wardrop PC
Grand Rapids
Jeffrey O. Birkhold
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Grand Rapids
Stephen B. Grow
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Grand Rapids
Benjamin H. Hammond
Hilger Hammond PC
Grand Rapids
CONSTRUCTION LAW
Scott R. Murphy
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Suite 1000
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-742-3938
smurphy@btlaw.com
btlaw.com/en/people/scott-murphy
Stephen A. Hilger
Hilger Hammond PC
Grand Rapids
Aileen M. Leipprandt
Hilger Hammond PC
Grand Rapids
Bruce Courtade
Rhoades McKee PC
55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-233-5152
bcourtade@rhoadesmckee.com
www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/bruce-courtade/
Mark Smith
Rhoades McKee PC
55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-233-5216
mrsmith@rhoadesmckee.com
www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/mark-smith/
CORPORATE LAW
Michael Campbell
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
Grand Rapids
Robert R. Stead
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Suite 1000
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-742-3995
robert.stead@btlaw.com
www.btlaw.com
Jack A.Siebers
Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC
Grand Rapids
Paul D. Yared
Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC
Grand Rapids
David S. Lefere
Mika Meyers PLC
900 Monroe Ave. N.W.
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-632-8000
dlefere@mikameyers.com
www.mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorneys/david-s-lefere
Benjamin A. Zainea
Mika Meyers PLC
900 Monroe Ave. N.W.
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-632-8019
bzainea@mikameyers.com
www.mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorneys/benjamin-zainea
Jeffrey S. Ammon
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Dustin J. Daniels
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Kenneth G. Hofman
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Robert D. Wolford
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Tom Hogan
Rhoades McKee PC
55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-233-5215
tphogan@rhoadesmckee.com
www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/tom-hogan/
Peter J. Lozicki
Rhoades McKee PC
Grand Rapids
Tony Pearson
Rhoades McKee PC
55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300
Grand Rapids MI 49503
616-233-5180
apearson@rhoadesmckee.com
www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/tony-pearson/
Robert Shaver
Rhoades McKee PC
55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-233-5143
rcshaver@rhoadesmckee.com
www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/robert-shaver/
Jon Siebers
Rhoades McKee PC
55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-233-5226
jsiebers@rhoadesmckee.com
www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/jon-siebers/
Scott A. Huizenga
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6822
sahuizenga@varnumlaw.com
varnumlaw.com/people-scott-a-huizenga
Daniel C. Molhoek
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6908
dcmolhoek@varnumlaw.com
varnumlaw.com/people-daniel-c-molhoek
Peter G. Roth
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6429
pgroth@varnumlaw.com
varnumlaw.com/people-peter-g-roth
Robert C. Rutgers Jr.
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6813
rcrutgers@varnumlaw.com
varnumlaw.com/people-robert-c-rutgers-jr
Michael G. Wooldridge
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6903
mgwooldridge@varnumlaw.com
varnumlaw.com/people-michael-g-wooldridge
Kurt G. Yost
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6246
kgyost@varnumlaw.com
varnumlaw.com/people-kurt-g-yost
Jeffrey S. Battershall
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Grand Rapids
Cameron S. DeLong
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Grand Rapids
EMPLOYEE BENEFITS LAW
Troy W. Haney
Haney Law, PC
Grand Rapids
Mary V. Bauman
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Frank E. Berrodin
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
James C. Bruinsma
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Jeffrey T. Gray
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Tripp VanderWal
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
John D. Arendshorst
Varnum LLP
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6560
jdarendshorst@varnumlaw.com
varnumlaw.com/people-john-arendshorst
Jeffrey A. DeVree
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, M, 49504
616-336-6566
jadevree@varnumlaw.com
varnumlaw.com/people-jeffrey-a-devree
William R. Hineline
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6238
wrhineline@varnumlaw.com
varnumlaw.com/people-william-r-hineline
Katie K. Roskam
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6494
kkroskam@varnumlaw.com
varnumlaw.com/people-katie-k-roskam
Larry J. Titley
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6571
ljtitley@varnumlaw.com
varnumlaw.com/people-larry-j-titley
Anthony J. Kolenic Jr.
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Grand Rapids
Heidi A. Lyon
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Grand Rapids
ENERGY LAW
Joshua D. Beard
Mika Meyers PLC
900 Monroe Ave. N.W.
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-632-8043
jbeard@mikameyers.com
www.mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorneys/joshua-beard
Mark A. Van Allsburg
Mika Meyers PLC
900 Monroe Ave. N.W.
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-632-8039
mvanallsburg@mikameyers.com
www.mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorneys/mark-vanallsburg
Bruce Goodman
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6574
bgoodman@varnumlaw.com
varnumlaw.com/people-bruce-goodman
Timothy J. Lundgren
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6750
tjlundgren@varnumlaw.com
varnumlaw.com/people-timothy-j-lundgren
Dennis J. Donohue
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Grand Rapids
Eugene E. Smary
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Grand Rapids
ENVIRONMENTAL LAW
Charles M. Denton
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Suite 1000
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-742-3974
charles.denton@btlaw.com
btlaw.com/en/people/charles-denton
Tammy L. Helminski
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Suite 1000
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-742-3926
tammy.helminski@btlaw.com
btlaw.com/en/people/tammy-helminski
John A. Ferroli
Dykema Gossett PLLC
Grand Rapids
Douglas A. Donnell
Mika Meyers PLC
900 Monroe Ave. N.W.
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-632-8035
ddonnell@mikameyers.com
mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorneys/douglas-donnell
William A. Horn
Mika Meyers PLC
900 Monroe Ave. N.W.
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-632-8016
whorn@mikameyers.com
www.mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorneys/william-horn
Alan C. Schwartz
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Dustin P. Ordway
Ordway Law Firm, PLLC
Grand Rapids
Emily Green
Rhoades McKee PC
55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-233-5189
eagreen@rhoadesmckee.com
www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/emily-green/
Mary Jane Rhoades
Rhoades McKee PC
55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-233-5196
mjrhoades@rhoadesmckee.com
www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/mary-jane-rhoades/
Scott Steiner
Rhoades McKee PC
55 Campau Ave. N.W.,Suite 300
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-233-5206
sjsteiner@rhoadesmckee.com
www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/scott-steiner/
Matthew B. Eugster
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6821
mbeugster@varnumlaw.com
varnumlaw.com/people-matthew-b-eugster
Matthew D. Zimmerman
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6536
mdzimmerman@varnumlaw.com
varnumlaw.com/people-matthew-d-zimmerman
John V. Byl
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Grand Rapids
Dennis J. Donohue
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Grand Rapids
Eugene E. Smary
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Grand Rapids
FAMILY LAW
Michelle M. McLean
Family Law
Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean
3996 Chicago Dr. S.W.
Grandville, MI 49418
616-531-7711
michellem@bolhouselaw.com
bolhouselaw.com/michelle-m-mclean/
Chris A. Houghtaling
Houghtaling Wasiura, PLC
Muskegon
James W. Zerrenner
James W. Zerrenner, PLLC
Grand Rapids
Jennifer L. Johnsen
Johnsen Wikander PC
Grand Rapids
Erica L. Wikander
Johnsen Wikander PC
Grand Rapids
Mark F. Haslem
Mark F. Haslem PC
Grand Rapids
David C. Sarnacki
Sarnacki Law Firm
Grand Rapids
Jennie Boldish Bryan
Family Law
McShane & Bowie, PLC
99 Monroe Ave. N.W., Suite 1100
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-732-5000
jbryan@msblaw.com
msblaw.com/project/jennie-boldish-bryan/
Elizabeth K. Bransdorfer
Mika Meyers PLC
900 Monroe Ave. N.W.
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-632-8029
ebransdorfer@mikameyers.com
www.mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorneys/elizabeth-bransdorfer
Melissa L. Neckers
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Michael B. Quinn
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Stephanie S. Fekkes
Rhoades McKee PC
55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-233-5250
sfekkes@rhoadesmckee.com
www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorneys/
Tom Saxe
Rhoades McKee PC
55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-233-5219
tlsaxe@grlaw.com
rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/tom-saxe/
Suanne R. Watt Stay
Rhoades McKee PC
55 Campau Ave. NW, Suite 300
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-233-5176
swstay@rhoadesmckee.com
rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/suanne-watt-stay/
Nicholas B. Missad
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6242
nbmissad@varnumlaw.com
varnumlaw.com/people-nicholas-b-missad
Jude W. Pereira
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6610
jwpereira@varnumlaw.com
varnumlaw.com/people-jude-w-pereira
Connie Thacker
Thacker Sleight
Grand Rapids
Robert C. Rutgers Jr.
Varnum LLP
Grand Rapids
Randall L. Velzen
Velzen Law, PLLC
Grand Rapids
Richard A. Roane
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Grand Rapids
FOOD AND BEVERAGE LAW
Joseph M. Infante
Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, PLC
Grand Rapids
HEALTH CARE LAW
Brian S. Fleetham
Dickinson Wright PLLC
Grand Rapids
Kenneth G. Hofman
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Mark E. Rizik
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
John Lichtenberg
Rhoades McKee PC
55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-233-5163
jlichtenberg@rhoadesmckee.com
www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/john-lichtenberg/
Christopher R. Genther
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge
Grand Rapids
Brian J. Kilbane
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge
Grand Rapids
Scott D. Alfree
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6439
sdalfree@varnumlaw.com
varnumlaw.com/people-scott-d-alfree
Lawrence P. Burns
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6535
lpburns@varnumlaw.com
varnumlaw.com/people-lawrence-p-burns
Zachary J. Meyer
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6586
zjmeyer@varnumlaw.com
varnumlaw.com/people-zachary-j-meyer
IMMIGRATION LAW
Meghan E. Moore
Immigration Law
Avanti Law Group, PLLC.
600 28th St. S.W.
Wyoming, MI 49509
616-257-6807
mmoore@avantilaw.com
avantilaw.com
Susan S. Im
ImLaw PC
Grand Rapids
Nathaniel R. Wolf
Mika Meyers PLC
900 Monroe Ave. N.W.
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-632-8046
nwolf@mikameyers.com
www.mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorneys/nathaniel-wolf
Michael E. Stroster
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Kimberly A. Clarke
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6441
kaclarke@varnumlaw.com
varnumlaw.com/people-kimberly-a-clarke
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LAW
Jennifer A. Puplava
Mika Meyers PLC
900 Monroe Ave. N.W.
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-632-8050
jpuplava@mikameyers.com
www.mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorneys/jennifer-puplava
Hal Ostrow
Rhoades McKee PC
55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-233-5120
hostrow@rhoadesmckee.com
www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/hal-ostrow/
INSURANCE LAW
David J. Bloss
Bloss Betz
Grand Rapids
John A. Ferroli
Dykema Gossett PLLC
Grand Rapids
Lawrence Korolewicz
Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC
Grand Rapids
Thomas R. TerMaat
Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC
Grand Rapids
J. Paul Janes
Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC
99 Monroe Ave., Suite 800
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-235-5500
jpjanes@gmnp.com
www.gmnp.com/attorney-profiles/j-paul-janes
Stephen R. Ryan
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Drew W. Broaddus
Secrest Wardle
Grand Rapids
John R. Oostema
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge
Grand Rapids
Steven J. Vander Ark
Steven J. Vander Ark
Grand Rapids
Gary A. Maximiuk
Wheeler Upham, P.C.
250 Monroe Ave. N.W., Suite 100
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-459-7100
maximiuk@wuattorneys.com
www.wuattorneys.com/attorneys/gary-a-maximiuk
Phillip Yeager
Insurance Law
Yeager Davison & Day PC
4690 E. Fulton St., Suite 102
Ada, MI 49301
616-949-6252
ydd-law.com/
INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY AND PATENT LAW
Jeffrey A. Michael
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Suite 1000
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-742-3925
jeffrey.michael@btlaw.com
btlaw.com/en/people/jeffrey-michael
Frederick S. Burkhart
Gardner, Linn, Burkhart & Ondersma LLP
2900 Charlevoix Dr. S.E, Suite 300
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-975-5504
burkhart@gardner-linn.com
www.gardner-linn.com/attorneys/frederick-s-burkhart/
Matthew D. Kendall
Gardner, Linn, Burkhart & Ondersma LLP
2900 Charlevoix Dr. S.E., Suite 300
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-988-4123
kendall@gardner-linn.com
www.gardner-linn.com/attorneys/matthew-d-kendall/
Karl T. Ondersma
Gardner, Linn, Burkhart & Ondersma LLP
2900 Charlevoix Dr. S.E., Suite 300
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-988-4117
ondersma@gardner-linn.com
www.gardner-linn.com/attorneys/karl-t-ondersma/
Peter A. Cummings
Honigman
Grand Rapids
Richard A. Gaffin
Koernke & Crampton PC
Grand Rapids
David Oppenhuizen
Oppenhuizen Law PLC
Grand Rapids
Janet P. Knaus
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Grand Rapids
INTERNATIONAL TRADE LAW
Cameron S. DeLong
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Grand Rapids
Craig N. Meurlin
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Grand Rapids
LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT LAW
Keith J. Brodie
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Suite 1000
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-742-3958
www.btlaw.com
Brook J. Bisonet
Guinan Bisonet
Grand Haven
Nikole L. Canute
Mika Meyers PLC
900 Monroe Ave. N.W.
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-632-8049
ncanute@mikameyers.com
www.mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorneys/nikole-canute
Scott E. Dwyer
Mika Meyers PLC
900 Monroe Ave. N.W.
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-632-8033
sdwyer@mikameyers.com
www.mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorneys/scott-dwyer
Nathaniel R. Wolf
Mika Meyers PLC
Grand Rapids
Jeffrey J. Fraser
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Nathan D. Plantinga
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
John Lichtenberg
Rhoades McKee PC
Grand Rapids
Catherine Brainerd
Rhoades McKee PC
55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-233-5199
cabrainerd@rhoadesmckee.com
www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/catherine-brainerd/
Luis E. Avila
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6895
leavila@varnumlaw.com
www.varnumlaw.com/people-luis-e-avila
Elizabeth Wells Skaggs
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6620
ewskaggs@varnumlaw.com
varnumlaw.com/people-elizabeth-wells-skaggs
LAND USE & ZONING
Jeffrey Sluggett
Bloom Sluggett, PC
Timothy A. Stoepker
Dickinson Wright PLLC
Grand Rapids
David L. Smith
Land Use & Zoning
McShane & Bowie, PLC
99 Monroe Ave. N.W., Suite 1100
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-732-5000
dls@msblaw.com
msblaw.com/project/david-l-smith/
Ross A. Leisman
Mika Meyers PLC
900 Monroe Ave. N.W.
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-632-8017
rleisman@mikameyers.com
www.mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorneys/ross-leisman
Jeffrey S. Ammon
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Todd Hendricks
Rhoades McKee PC
55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-233-5128
thendricks@rhoadesmckee.com
www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/todd-hendricks/
Nyal D. Deems
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6712
nddeems@varnumlaw.com
varnumlaw.com/people-nyal-d-deems
Randall W. Kraker
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6510
rwkraker@varnumlaw.com
varnumlaw.com/people-randall-w-kraker
Scott A. Dienes
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Suite 1000
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-742-3917
sdienes@btlaw.com
www.btlaw.com
Patrick Drueke
Rhoades McKee PC
55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-233-5175
prdrueke@rhoadesmckee.com
www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/patrick-drueke/
Gary Schenk
Schenk Boncher & Rypma
Grand Rapids
Matthew D. Zimmerman
Varnum LLP
Grand Rapids
LEGAL MALPRACTICE LAW
John R. Oostema
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge
Grand Rapids
LITIGATION — BANKING AND FINANCE
Lisa A. Hall
Plunkett Cooney
Grand Rapids
Paul McCarthy
Rhoades McKee PC
55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-233-5133
mccarthy@rhoadesmckee.com
www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/paul-mccarthy/
Peter Rhoades
Rhoades McKee PC
55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-233-5237
pdrhoades@rhoadesmckee.com
www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/peter-rhoades/
Jon M. Bylsma
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6530
jmbylsma@varnumlaw.com
varnumlaw.com/people-jon-m-bylsma
LITIGATION — COMMERCIAL
Scott R. Murphy
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
Grand Rapids
John Inhulsen
Inhulsen Law PLC
3351 Claystone St. SE, Suite 104
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-747-0000
john@inhulsen.com
Thomas A. Kuiper
Kuiper Kraemer PC
Grand Rapids
David J. Gass
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Jeffrey G. Muth
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
D. Andrew Portinga
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Stephen Hulst
Rhoades McKee PC
55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-233-5155
sjhulst@rhoadesmckee.com
www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/stephen-hulst/
Paul McCarthy
Rhoades McKee PC
Grand Rapids
Greg Timmer
Rhoades McKee PC
Grand Rapids
Lee T. Silver
Silver & Van Essen P.C.
Grand Rapids
Jon M. Bylsma
Varnum LLP
Grand Rapids
Ronald G. DeWaard
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6480
rgdewaard@varnumlaw.com
varnumlaw.com/people-ronald-g-dewaard
Michael J. Roth
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6243
mjroth@varnumlaw.com
varnumlaw.com/people-michael-j-roth
Perrin Rynders
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6734
prynders@varnumlaw.com
varnumlaw.com/people-perrin-rynders
Andrea J. Bernard
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Grand Rapids
LITIGATION – CONSTRUCTION
Benjamin H. Hammond
Hilger Hammond PC
Grand Rapids
Stephen A. Hilger
Hilger Hammond PC
Grand Rapids
Bruce Courtade
Rhoades McKee PC
Grand Rapids
Mark Smith
Rhoades McKee PC
Grand Rapids
Charles F. Behler
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge
Grand Rapids
William E. Rohn
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6722
werohn@varnumlaw.com
varnumlaw.com/people-william-e-rohn
LITIGATION — INSURANCE
Mark S. Allard
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6562
msallard@varnumlaw.com
varnumlaw.com/people-mark-s-allard
Daniel J. James
Wheeler Upham PC
250 Monroe Ave. N.W., Suite 100
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616 459-7100
therman@garanlucow.com
wuattorneys.com/
LITIGATION — INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY
Terence J. Linn
Gardner, Linn, Burkhart & Ondersma LLP
2900 Charlevoix Dr. S.E., Suite 300
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-975-5503
linn@gardner-linn.com
www.gardner-linn.com/attorneys/terence-j-linn/
Stephen D. Turner
Clark Hill PLC
Grand Rapids
Richard A. Gaffin
Koernke & Crampton PC
Grand Rapids
James A. Mitchell
Mitchell Intellectual Property Law
Grand Rapids
Douglas A. Dozeman
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Grand Rapids
LITIGATION — LABOR EMPLOYMENT BENEFITS
Stephen D. Turner
Clark Hill PLC
Grand Rapids
Charles S. Mishkind
Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, PLC
Grand Rapids
Tony Comden
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
William H. Fallon
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Richard E. Hillary II
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Sarah Riley Howard
Pinsky, Smith, Fayette & Kennedy, LLP
Grand Rapids
Katherine Smith Kennedy
Pinsky, Smith, Fayette & Kennedy, LLP
Grand Rapids
Elizabeth Wells Skaggs
Varnum LLP
Grand Rapids
Larry Murphy
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6814
ljmurphy@varnumlaw.com
varnumlaw.com/people-lawrence-j-murphy
Joseph J. Vogan
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6666
jjvogan@varnumlaw.com
varnumlaw.com/people-joseph-j-vogan
Edward J. Bardelli
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Grand Rapids
Dean F. Pacific
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Grand Rapids
Bradley Glazier
Bos & Glazier, Trial Attorneys
Grand Rapids
LITIGATION — PATENTS
Karl T. Ondersma
Gardner, Linn, Burkhart & Ondersma LLP
Grand Rapids
LITIGATION — REAL ESTATE
Jason M. Rop
Blakeslee Rop, PLC
Rockford
Sara G. Lachman
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Patrick Drueke
Rhoades McKee PC
Grand Rapids
Jim Schipper
Rhoades McKee PC
55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-233-5220
skip@rhoadesmckee.com
www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/jim-schipper/
MEDIATION
Frederick D. Dilley
Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC
Grand Rapids
Thomas R. Behm
Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC
99 Monroe Ave., Suite 800
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-235-5500
trbehm@gmnp.com
www.gmnp.com/attorney-profiles/thomas-r-behm
Mary L. Benedict
Mary L. Benedict PC
Grand Rapids
Melanie S. DeStigter
Melanie S. DeStigter Attorney
Grand Rapids
Elizabeth K. Bransdorfer
Mika Meyers PLC
Grand Rapids
Jon G. March
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Bruce Neckers
Rhoades McKee PC
55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-233-5217
bwneckers@rhoadesmckee.com
rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/bruce-neckers/
Mark Smith
Rhoades McKee PC
Grand Rapids
Lee T. Silver
Silver & Van Essen P.C.
Grand Rapids
William W. Jack Jr.
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge
Grand Rapids
Connie Thacker
Thacker Sleight
Grand Rapids
Jennifer Van Horn-Pfeiffelmann
The Brown Law Firm
Belmont
John M. Roels
Wheeler Upham PC
250 Monroe Ave. N.W., Suite 100
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616 459-7100
roels@wuattorneys.com
www.wuattorneys.com
MEDICAL MALPRACTICE LAW
Robert J. Buchanan
Buchanan & Buchanan, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Thomas R. Behm
Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC
Grand Rapids
Scott R. Melton
Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC
99 Monroe Ave., Suite 800
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-235-5500
srmelton@gmnp.net
www.gmnp.net
William F. Mills
Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC
99 Monroe Ave., Suite 800
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-235-5500
wfmills@gmnp.com
www.gmnp.com/attorney-profiles/william-f-mills
Richard K. Grover
Hackney Grover
Grand Rapids
Kevin M. Lesperance
Henn Lesperance PLC
Grand Rapids
William J. Waddell
Law Offices of William J. Waddell
Grand Rapids
Gary J. McInerney
McInerney & Associates
Grand Rapidsl
Mark Fatum
Rhoades McKee PC
55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-233-5162
mefatum@rhoadesmckee.com
www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/mark-fatum/
Laurie Strong
Rhoades McKee PC
55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-233-5107
lmstrong@rhoadesmckee.com
www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/laurie-strong/
Douglas Vanden Berge
Rhoades McKee PC
55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-233-5127
dpvanden@rhoadesmckee.com
www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/douglas-vanden-berge/
Carol D. Carlson
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge
Grand Rapids
Brian J. Kilbane
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge
Grand Rapids
John C. O’Loughlin
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge
Grand Rapids
Paul M. Oleniczak
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge
Grand Rapids
L. R. “Bud” Roegge
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge
Grand Rapids
MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS LAW
Robert R. Stead
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
Grand Rapids
John T. Schuring
Dickinson Wright PLLC
Grand Rapids
Jeffrey G. York
Dickinson Wright PLLC
Grand Rapids
Tracy T. Larsen
Honigman
Grand Rapids
Maxwell N. Barnes
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Erik R. Daly
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Dustin J. Daniels
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Robert D. Wolford
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Thomas Flickinger
Rhoades McKee PC
55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-233-5135
tsf@rhoadesmckee.com
www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/thomas-flickinger/
Robert Shaver
Rhoades McKee PC
Grand Rapids
Jon Siebers
Rhoades McKee PC
Grand Rapids
Scott A. Huizenga
Varnum LLP
Grand Rapids
Daniel C. Molhoek
Varnum LLP
Grand Rapids
Peter G. Roth
Varnum LLP
Grand Rapids
Kurt G. Yost
Varnum LLP
Grand Rapids
Jeffrey S. Battershall
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Grand Rapids
Charles E. McCallum
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Grand Rapids
Stephen C. Waterbury
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Grand Rapids
MUNICIPAL LAW
Clifford H. Bloom
Bloom Sluggett, PC
Grand Rapids
Jeffrey Sluggett
Bloom Sluggett, PC
Grand Rapids
Allan C. Vander Laan
Cummings, McClorey, Davis & Acho, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Richard A. Wendt
Dickinson Wright PLLC
Grand Rapids
Craig R. Noland
McGraw Morris PC
Grand Rapids
James R. Brown
Mika Meyers PLC
900 Monroe Ave. N.W.
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-632-8031
jbrown@mikameyers.com
www.mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorney/james-brown
Ronald M. Redick
Mika Meyers PLC
900 Monroe Ave. N.W.
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-632-8053
rredick@mikameyers.com
www.mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorneys/ronald-redick
James F. Scales
Mika Meyers PLC
900 Monroe Ave. N.W.
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-632-8047
jscales@mikameyers.com
www.mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorneys/james-scales
Douglas W. Van Essen
Silver & Van Essen P.C.
Grand Rapids
Randall W. Kraker
Varnum LLP
Grand Rapids
Robert A. Buchanan
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6231
rabuchanan@varnumlaw.com
varnumlaw.com/people-robert-abuchanan
John M. Huff
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6239
jmhuff@varnumlaw.com
varnumlaw.com/people-john-m-huff
NON WHITE-COLLAR CRIMINAL DEFENSE
Matthew G. Borgula
Springstead Bartish Borgula & Lynch PLLC
Grand Rapids
Michael J. Boyle
Barone Defense Firm
Grand Rapids
Jerry Lykins
Lykins Law
Grand Rapids
James Champion
Non White-Collar Criminal Defense
Law Office of James K. Champion PLLC
312 E. Fulton St.
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-233-4757
championlawoffice@gmail.com
championlawoffice.com/Contact.shtml
Peter VanGelderen
Non White-Collar Criminal Defense
Willey & Chamberlain LLP
300 Ottawa Ave. N.W., Suite 810
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616 458-2212
pav@willeychamberlain.com
www.willeychamberlain.com
NONPROFIT/CHARITIES LAW
Jamie J. Vander Kolk
Bolhouse, Hofstee & McLean
Grandville
Wendy P. Holtvluwer
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Dale R. Rietberg
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6587
drrietberg@varnumlaw.com
www.varnumlaw.com/people-dale-rrietberg
Jeffrey B. Power
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Grand Rapids
W Michael Van Haren
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Grand Rapids
PERSONAL INJURY
Justin Maxim
Chase Bylenga Hulst, PLLC.
Grand Rapids
Thomas R. Behm
Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC
Grand Rapidsm
J. Paul Janes
Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC
Grand Rapids
Benjamin W. Mills
Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC
99 Monroe Ave., Suite 800
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-235-5500
bwmills@gmnp.com
www.gmnp.com/attorney-profiles/benjamin-w-mills
Norman H. Pylman
Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC
99 Monroe Ave., Suite 800
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-235-5500
www.gmnp.com/attorney-profiles/norman-h-pylman
William J. Waddell
Law Offices of William J. Waddell
Grand Rapids
William F. Mills
Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC
Grand Rapids
Benjamin C. Dilley
Mika Meyers PLC
900 Monroe Ave. N.W.
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-632-8014
bdilley@mikameyers.com
www.mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorney/benjamin-c-dilley
Brandon M. Hewitt
Michigan Auto Law
Grand Rapids
Stanley J. Stek
Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, PLC
Grand Rapidsk
Ross D. Plont
Newton Plont, PLLC
Grand Rapids
Stephen Hulst
Rhoades McKee PC
Grand Rapids
Thomas G. Sinas
Sinas Dramis Law Firm
310 Fulton St. E.
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-301-3333
sinasdramis.com/michigan-personal-injury-attorneys/grand-rapids/thomas-sinas
E. Thomas McCarthy Jr.
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge
Grand Rapids
Matthew L. Wikander
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge
Grand Rapids
Peter A. Smit
Personal Injury
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6508
pasmit@varnumlaw.com
varnumlaw.com/people-peter-a-smit
PRODUCT LIABILITY
William F. Mills
Gruel Mills Nims & Pylman PLLC
Grand Rapids
Mark H. Verwys
Law Office of Mark H. Verwys
Rockford
Douglas E. Wagner
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Grand Rapids
John M. Roels
Wheeler Upham PC
Grand Rapids
PROFESSIONAL MALPRACTICE LAW
Eugenie B. Eardley
Eardley Law
Rockford
E. Thomas McCarthy Jr.
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge
Grand Rapids
PUBLIC FINANCE LAW
Scott A. Dienes
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
Grand Rapids
Mark E. Nettleton
Mika Meyers PLC
900 Monroe Ave. N.W.
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-632-8048
mnettleton@mikameyers.com
www.mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorneys/mark-nettleton
Susan M. Wyngaarden
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6563
smwyngaarden@varnumlaw.com
www.varnumlaw.com/people-susan-mwyngaarden
REAL ESTATE LAW
Scott A. Dienes
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
Grand Rapids
David C. Hill
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Suite 1000
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-742-3992
dhill@btlaw.com
www.btlaw.com/en/people/david-hill
William B. Dunn
Clark Hill PLC
Grand Rapids
Ingrid A. Jensen
Clark Hill PLC
Grand Rapids
John G. Cameron Jr.
Dickinson Wright PLLC
Grand Rapids
Leslee M. Lewis
Dickinson Wright PLLC
Grand Rapids
Timothy A. Stoepker
Dickinson Wright PLLC
Grand Rapids
Brian J. Page
Dykema Gossett PLLC
Grand Rapids
Jack A. Siebers
Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC
Grand Rapids
Paul D. Yared
Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC
Grand Rapids
Aaron M. Smith
Real Estate Law
McShane & Bowie, PLC
99 Monroe Ave. N.W., Suite 1100
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-732-5000
ams@msblaw.com
msblaw.com/project/aaron-m-smith/
David L. Smith
McShane & Bowie, PLC
Grand Rapids
James R. Brown
Mika Meyers PLC
Grand Rapids
Fredric N. Goldberg
Mika Meyers PLC
900 Monroe Ave. N.W.
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-632-8101
fgoldberg@mikameyers.com
www.mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorneys/fredric-goldberg
Neil L. Kimball
Mika Meyers PLC
900 Monroe Ave. N.W.
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-632-8026
nkimball@mikameyers.com
www.mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorneys/neil-kimball
Daniel J. Parmeter Jr.
Mika Meyers PLC
900 Monroe Ave. N.W.
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-632-8020
dparmeter@mikameyers.com
www.mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorneys/daniel-parmeter
Jeffrey S. Ammon
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
James A. Ens
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Eric R. Starck
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Todd Hendricks
Rhoades McKee PC
Grand Rapids
Mary Jane Rhoades
Rhoades McKee PC
Grand Rapids
Jonathan W. Anderson
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6709
jwanderson@varnumlaw.com
www.varnumlaw.com/people-jonathanw-anderson
David T. Caldon
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6232
dtcaldon@varnumlaw.com
varnumlaw.com/people-david-t-caldon
Nyal D. Deems
Varnum LLP
Grand Rapids
Steven J. Morren
Varnum LLP
Grand Rapidsn
Melissa B. Papke
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6425
mbpapke@varnumlaw.com
www.varnumlaw.com/people-melissab-papke
Peter A. Schmidt
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6411
paschmidt@varnumlaw.com
www.varnumlaw.com/people-peter-aschmidt
Loren Andrulis
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Grand Rapids
Robert M. Davies
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Grand Rapids
Timothy Hillegonds
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Grand Rapids
SECURITIES LAW
Kimberly A. Baber
Varnum LLP
Grand Rapids
TAX LAW
Robert R. Stead
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
Grand Rapids
Jack L. Van Coevering
Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC
Grand Rapids
Robert D. Brower
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Raj A. Malviya
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Mark E. Rizik
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Michael J. Taylor
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Neil D. Williams
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Terry Zabel
Rhoades McKee PC
55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-233-5173
tlzabel@rhoadesmckee.com
www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/terry-zabel/
John R. Marquis
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge
Holland
Jeffrey A. DeVree
Varnum LLP
Grand Rapids
Kaplin S. Jones
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6820
ksjones@varnumlaw.com
www.varnumlaw.com/people-kaplins-jones
Wayne D. Roberts
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6892
wdroberts@varnumlaw.com
www.varnumlaw.com/people-wayned-roberts
Katie K. Roskam
Varnum LLP
Grand Rapids
Paul R. Jackson
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Muskegon
Stephen R. Kretschman
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Grand Rapids
TRUSTS AND ESTATES
David A. Malson
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
171 Monroe Ave. N.W., Suite 1000
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-742-3990
dmalson@btlaw.com
btlaw.com/en/people/david-malson
Neil P. Jansen
Mika Meyers PLC
900 Monroe Ave. N.W.
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-632-8052
njansen@mikameyers.com
www.mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorneys/neil-jansen
Lindsay M. Cummings
Bodman
Grand Rapids
Neil L. Kimball
Mika Meyers PLC
Grand Rapids
Christopher D. Matthysse
Mika Meyers PLC
900 Monroe Ave. N.W.
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-632-8042
cmatthysse@mikameyers.com
www.mikameyers.com/legal-team/attorneys/christopher-d-matthysse
Christopher L. Edgar
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Wendy P. Holtvluwer
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Raj A. Malviya
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Lauretta K. Murphy
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Pam Cross
Rhoades McKee PC
55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-233-5181
pjcross@rhoadesmckee.com
www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/pam-cross/
John Klees
Rhoades McKee PC
55 Campau Ave. N.W., Suite 300
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-233-5119
jtklees@rhoadesmckee.com
www.rhoadesmckee.com/attorney/john-klees/
Nicholas A. Reister
Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge
Grand Rapids
John M. Huff
Varnum LLP
Grand Rapids
Christopher J. Caldwell
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6951
cjcaldwell@varnumlaw.com
www.varnumlaw.com/peoplechristopher-j-caldwell
Linsey Gleason
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6528
lgleason@varnumlaw.com
www.varnumlaw.com/people-linsey-agleason
Thomas G. Kyros
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6809
tgkyros@varnumlaw.com
varnumlaw.com/people-thomas-g-kyros
Marilyn Lankfer
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6817
mlankfer@varnumlaw.com
varnumlaw.com/people-marilyn-lankfer
Laura E. Radle
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6415
leradle@varnumlaw.com
varnumlaw.com/people-laura-e-radle
Fredric A. Sytsma
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6808
fasytsma@varnumlaw.com
www.varnumlaw.com/people-fredrica-sytsma
Carl W. Dufendach
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Grand Rapids
Susan Gell Meyers
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Grand Rapids
James J. Steffel
Warner Norcross + Judd LLP
Muskegon
Michael J. TerBeek
Wheeler Upham PC
250 Monroe Ave. N.W., Suite 100
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616 459-7100
terbeek@wuattorneys.com
www.wuattorneys.com
WHITE-COLLAR CRIMINAL DEFENSE
John David Gardiner
Bodman
Grand Rapids
Jeffery S. Crampton
Koernke & Crampton PC
Grand Rapids
David A. Dodge
Dodge & Dodge PC
Grand Rapids
J. Terrance Dillon
White-Collar Criminal Defense
McShane & Bowie, PLC
99 Monroe Ave. N.W., Suite 1100
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-732-5000
jtd@msblaw.com
www.msblaw.com
Matthew L. Vicari
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Paul L. Mitchell
Paul L. Mitchell PLLC
Grand Rapids
Matthew G. Borgula
Springstead Bartish Borgula & Lynch PLLC
Grand Rapids
Frank Stanley
The Law Firm of Frank Stanley, PC
Grand Rapids
Ronald G. DeWaard
Varnum LLP
Grand Rapids
Charles E. Chamberlain Jr.
White-Collar Criminal Defense
Willey & Chamberlain LLP
300 Ottawa Ave. N.W., Suite 810
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616 458-2212
cec@willeychamberlain.com
www.willeychamberlain.com
Larry C. Willey
White-Collar Criminal Defense
Willey & Chamberlain LLP
300 Ottawa Ave. N.W., Suite 810
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616 458-2212
lcw@willeychamberlain.com
www.willeychamberlain.com
WORKERS COMPENSATION LAW
John A. Quinn
Bleakley, Cypher, Parent, Warren &
Quinn, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Leonard M. Hickey
Hickey Combs PLC
Grand Rapids
Marcus W. Campbell
Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Martha E. Reamon
Reamon Law PLC
Grand Rapids
Michael W. Podein
Ryan, Podein, Postema and Westgate, PC
Grand Rapids
Christopher Westgate
Ryan, Podein, Postema and Westgate, PC
Grand Rapids
Themis J. Fotieo
Themis J. Fotieo PLC
Grand Rapids
Richard R. Symons
Varnum LLP
333 Bridge St. N.W., Suite 1700
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
616-336-6617
rrsymons@varnumlaw.com
varnumlaw.com/people-richard-r-symons
