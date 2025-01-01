Women Who Move West Michigan – 2025 – Special Section

Sabrina Wadood Lesneski, DDS

Fulton Family Dentistry

853 Fulton St. East| Grand Rapids, MI 49503 | 616-458-1977 | fultonfamilydds.com

Dr. Sabrina Wadood Lesneski is the proud owner of Fulton Family Dentistry, a local dental office that is run by an all-female staff. She has worked hard to update the practice with new technology and philosophies and has brought to light her vision to create a fun, safe, and family-friendly dental community that prioritizes patient health and comfort.

Dr. Wadood Lesneski loves to network and serve the community, and she strives to enrich the neighborhood by participating in and sponsoring local events for schools, area businesses, and other organizations. Additionally, she is involved with the West Michigan District Dental Society as co-chair of the New Dentist Forum, sits on the Dental Advisory Board of Grand Rapids Community College, and is a member of the Grand Rapids Chamber.