Real Estate All Stars 2019

Buying a house is one of the most important decisions you’ll make in your life, and whom you choose to help you make that purchase is just as important.
By
-
22
SPECIAL ADVERTISING SECTION

Real Estate All Stars 20192019 Real Estate All Stars

Roger Ackerman
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids

Tyler Addington
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Peter Albertini
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids

Mirzet Alic
Century21
Affiliated Grandville

Kevin Allen
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Dustin Amerson
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Wyoming

Donna AndersDonna Anders
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Michigan Real Estate, Andres Team
3000 E Beltline Ave NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-447-7029
donnaanders@bhhsmi.com
www.teamanders.com

Robert AntoniniRobert Antonini
Coldwell Banker Schmidt
Family of Companies
2301 East Paris Ave SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-974-2000
robert.antonini@cbgreatlakes.com
www.thewestmichiganlife.com

Ryan Arnt
Keller Williams Realty Southwest Michigan
St. Joseph

Lisa Baars
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids

Ross Bacon
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Brad Baker
Greenridge East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Jesse Baragar
Baragar Realty
Grand Rapids

Brian Bartholomew
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Ginger Baxter
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids

Elly Beal
Greenridge Cascade
Grand Rapids

Sandra Beelen
RE/MAX Lakeshore
Holland

Dwight Berens
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Judith Bibbings
Keller Williams Realty Southwest Michigan
St. Joseph

Mark Blashkiw
Blueprint Properties
Grand Rapids

James Blehm
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids

Brandi Block
Greenridge East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

John Bodien
Greenridge Summit
Grand Rapids

Blake Boehm
Greenridge East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

John Boggiano
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids

Mary Boll
Greenridge Cascade
Grand Rapids

Brice Bossardet
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids

Mark BraceMark Brace
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Michigan Real Estate, Brace Homes
3000 E. Beltline N.E.
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-447-7025
markbrace@bhhsmi.com
www.bracehomes.com

Scott Bradford
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Daniel Bradley
Yoder Real Estate
Grand Rapids

Kristine Brady
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids

Timothy Brasseur
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Sheree Broussard
Greenridge Summit
Grand Rapids

Tammy Budzynski
Keller Williams Rivertown
Grandville

Juanita Buskard
Buskard Group Real Estate
Grandville

Todd Buskard
Buskard Group Real Estate
Grandville

Michelle Bussey
Keller Williams Realty Southwest Michigan
St. Joseph

Lisa Campa
ART Realty LLC
Zeeland

Micah Childress
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville

Laura Cole
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Karol Cooley
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Patricia Cornelius
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Tanya Craig
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids

Andrea Crossman
Beacon Sotheby’s International Realty
Holland

Elizabeth D’Alexander
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Heather Davis
Century 21 Affiliated
Holland

David Debruyn
Greenridge Kentwood
Kentwood

Mark Deering
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Kathleen Dennison
Lighthouse Property Management
Grand Rapids

Thomas Deur
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Angela Devereaux
Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel Hoppough
Greenville

John DeVries
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Wyoming

Ashley Dietch
Hello Homes GR
Grand Rapids

Brad Ditmar
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Mark Dubridge
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids

Veronica Duffield
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids

David Dusenberry
Coldwell Banker Schmidt Family of Companies
Whitehall

Bridget Eklund
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Darin Elliott
Greenridge Ionia
Ionia

Laura Ensley
Five Star Real Estate
Cedar Springs

Paige Etheridge
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids

Patrick Fase
Greenridge Summit
Grand Rapids

Laura Featherston
Greenridge Summit
Grand Rapids

Gerald Feenstra
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Todd Fencil
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Wyoming

Erin Fester
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Willie Friend Ii
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Bradley Fuzak
Keller Williams Realty Lakeshore
Holland

Chuck Gallagher
Greenridge Downtown
Grand Rapids

Tom Garbow
Eastbrook Homes
Grand Rapids

Trevor Garbow
Eastbrook HomesGrand Rapids

James Garrison
Keller Williams Realty Southwest Michigan
St. Joseph

Michelle Gaudreau
Greenridge Caledonia
Caledonia

Kyle Geenen
Coldwell Banker
Holland

Sandi Gentry
RE/MAX Lakeshore
Grand Haven

Jennifer Gesik
Sheldon Property Group
West Olive

Barbara Glashouwer
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Michelle Gordon
JH Realty Partners
Ada

Cheryl Grant
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids

Andrew Grashuis
Greenridge East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Kendall Grashuis
Greenridge East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Amanda Green
Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel Hoppough
Greenville

Nancy Gregus
Greenridge East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Loraine Griffin
Keller Williams Realty Lakeshore
Holland

Diane Griffin
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids

Hugh Griffith
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Jean Groenhof
Keller Williams Realty Lakeshore
Holland

Michele Hanmer
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Caledonia

Edward Hansen
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids

Michelle Harmon
Key Realty|West Michigan
Grand Rapids

Brandi Harr
Reeds Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids

Nathan Harr
Reeds Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids

Brenda Harris
Five Star Real Estate
Norton Shores

Gayle HarveyGayle Harvey
ARG REALTY
2103 Plymouth Ave.
Grand Rapids, MI 49506
616-477-3563
gayleharvey@gmail.com
gayleharveyhomes.com

 

Laura Hayden
Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel Hoppough
Ionia

Marilyn Hazard
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids

Summer Heeringa
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids

Kimberly Hensley
RE/MAX United
Rockford

Ryan Hesche
Greenridge Lowell
Lowell

Joshua Heyboer
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

John Holkeboer
Greenridge East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Wendy Holstege
Keller Williams Realty Lakeshore
Holland

Scott Holwerda
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids

Cathleen Hoppough
Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel Hoppough
Ionia

Mark Hoskins
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Rockford

Josh Howard
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Lucas Howard
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids

Tim Hullinger
Midwest Properties of Michigan
Belmont

Stephanie Hurwitz
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Christian HuygeChristian Huyge
Polaris Real Estate
660 Cascade W. Pkwy. S.E., Suite 120
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-889-8800
christian@polarisns.com
www.polarisrealestate.com

 

Benjamin Iwema
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

David Jablonski
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids

Tyler Jackson
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Kamie Jakeway
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Rockford

Sandra Johnson
Greenridge Caledonia
Caledonia

Katie KarczewskiKatie Karczewski
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
3237 Platinum St. NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-291-3552
Katie@katie-k.com
www.katie-k.com

 

Michael Karel
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Wyoming

Timothy Katerberg
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Susan Kazma
Real Estate One Success
Grand Rapids

Tammy Kerr
Century 21 Affiliated
Douglas

Joseph Kilner
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids

Don King
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids

Keith King
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids

Bob Kirchgessner
Greenridge East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

David Kirchgessner
Greenridge East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Douglas Klaasen
Keller Williams Realty Lakeshore
Holland

Liz Klinzing
Greenridge East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Allison Koetsier
Compass Realty Services
Wyoming

Hope Kolker
Greenridge East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Chris Konyndyk
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Michael Kooistra
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Scott Koop
Greenridge East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Patty Koval
Greenridge Wayland
Wayland

Jason Lash
The Lash Group
Wyoming

Jennifer Lavallee
Midwest Properties of Michigan
Belmont

Paul Leason
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids

Corey Lee
Greenridge Lowell
Lowell

Kevin Lee
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Anthony Lewis
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Jacob Lietaert
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids

Christopher Linda
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Rachel Major
Keller Williams Rivertown
Grandville

Beth Mans
Greenridge Cascade
Grand Rapids

Jeffrey Marion
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

David Martin
Greenridge East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Larry Martin
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids

Wyatt Martin
Greenridge East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Joshua May
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Kevin McCarty
Greenridge East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Joshua McCracken
Greenridge Lowell
Lowell

Travis Moelker
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Alan Moore
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids

Cheryl Morehouse
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids

Dan Morissette
Keller Williams Realty Southwest Michigan
St. Joseph

Mara Musser
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Caledonia

Amy Nagel
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Ingrid Nelson
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Jerry Nienhuis
Keller Williams Realty Lakeshore
Holland

Lisa Novosad
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Ryan OgleBlu
House Properties
Grand Rapids

Michael Oostendorp
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Amie Oren
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Linda OtisLinda Otis
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids East
1555 Arboretum Dr. S.E., Suite 101
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-450-3193
lotis@kw.com
www.lotis.kw.com

 

Beau Otis
Greenridge Cascade
Grand Rapids

Kim Paavola
Greenridge Caledonia
Caledonia

Richard Page
Keller Williams Realty Lakeshore
Holland

Eldon Palmer
Midwest Properties of Michigan
Belmont

Linda PellLinda S. Pell
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
1555 Arboretum Dr. S.E., Suite 101
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-813-1436
lindapell@kw.com
grandrapidsliving.com

 

Linda Perez
Keller Williams Realty Lakeshore
Holland

Mary Perham-Nelson
Greenridge Grandville
Grandville

Scott Perschbacher
Greenridge East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Jacob Peterson
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Steven Pettit
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Jeff Platko
Greenridge East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Randy Poll
Greenridge Summit
Grand Rapids

John Pols
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Wyoming

John Postma
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Tanya Powell-MayKeller
Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids

Brenda Pratt
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids

Lisa Quist
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids

Kelley Rahilly
Greenridge Cascade
Grand Rapids

Peter Rahm
Keller Williams Realty Southwest Michigan
St. Joseph

Randy Reeds
Reeds Realty, Inc.
Grand Rapids

Phil Ribbens
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Wyoming

John Rice
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Caledonia

Richard Rico
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Stephen Robrahn
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Jamie Rodriguez
Windpoint Realty
Grand Rapids

Janet RomanowskiJanet Romanowski
GreenRidge Realty, Romanowski Homes Inc.
2213 Wealthy Street SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-318-0065
janet@romanhousekey.com
www.romanhousekey.com

 

Julie Rossio
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids

Trish Round
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids

Kersh Ruhl
Coldwell Banker Schmidt, Realtors
Holland

Mike Rundhaug
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids

Lindsey Schab
Coldwell Banker Weir Manuel Hoppough
Greenville

Tony Scholten
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Wyoming

Tammy Schuiling
Greenridge Summit
Grand Rapids

Ryan Servatius
Century 21 Affiliated
South Haven

Adam Sims
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Brooke Sines
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Brooke SlocumBrooke Krebill-Slocum
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids East
1555 Arboretum Dr. S.E., Suite 101
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-881-6327
brooke@brookemariecollective.com
www.brookemariecollective.com

 

Mike Smallegan
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Jodi Smith
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Frederick Smith
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Andy Smith
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville

Carol Sneller
Sneller Real Estate
Allegan

Brandon Snellink
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Katie Southwell
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

 

Thomas SprichThomas Sprich
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids East
1555 Arboretum Dr. S.E., Suite 101
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-485-0952
tomsprich@grar.com
www.grar.com

 

Henry Steffes
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids

Katie Stein
Greenridge East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Dale Stuckey
Greenridge Summit
Grand Rapids

Stephen Stuckey
Greenridge Summit
Grand Rapids

Marcy Swanson
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids

Chad Sytsma
Greenridge East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Laurie Tamburrino
Coldwell Banker Schmidt, Realtors
Grand Rapids

Emmett Terbeek
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Doug Todd
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids

Mark Troy
Compass Property Management
Wyoming

Jessica Tucker
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Heather Vanderveen
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Michael Vanderwoude
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids

David Vanderwoude
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Wyoming

Ashleigh Vanduinen-Leistra
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Lindsay Vanduinen-Scully
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Dave Vankeulen
Greenridge Lowell
Lowell

Brad Vanoostenbrugge
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Ty Vanwingen
Greenridge East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Rachael Veldkamp
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Bradley Veneklase
Urban Soil Realty
Grand Rapids

Emily Verwys
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids

Kyle Visser
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Amy Vissman
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Steven Volkers
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids

Marilyn Wagner
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Amy Weller
Keller Williams Rivertown
Grandville

Zach Wendt
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids

Mike Werkema
Century 21 Affiliated
South Haven

 

Scott WestScott West
GreenSquare Properties
2618 E Paris Ave SE, Suite A
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-550-4016
swest@GreenSquareGR.com
www.GreenSquareGR.com

 

Arija WilcoxArija Wilcox
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
1555 Arboretum Dr. S.E., Suite 101
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-293-9261
wilcox@grar.com
www.wilcoxgrproperties.com

 

Greg Williamson
Greenridge Cascade
Grand Rapids

Madeline Witt
Greenridge East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Kevin Yoder
Yoder Real Estate
Grand Rapids

Robert Young
Midwest Properties of Michigan
Belmont

M. Zawacki
Greenridge East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Meagan Zerfas
Keller Williams Realty Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

2019 Real Estate All Stars — Mortgage Brokers

Chris Alicki
Heartland Home Mortgage LLC
Grand Rapids

Jonathan Arnold
Inlanta Mortgage
Ada

Steve Axdorff
Mercantile Bank of Michigan
Grand Rapids

Seth Bellas
Churchill Mortgage
Grand Rapids

Becky Bosch
Union Home Mortgage
Holland

Bob Brill
Independent Bank
Comstock Park

Brendon Chapin
Huntington Bank
Grand Rapids

Brad Cook
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Grand Rapids

Darcy Critchel
Huntington Bank
Grand Rapids

Chris DeRuischer
Churchill Mortgage
Grand Rapids

James Eerdmans
American Realty Property Mgmt
Grand Rapids

Travis Gregg
Huntington Bank
Grand Rapids

Dale Hamill
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Grand Rapids

Pete Humphreys
Independent Bank
Rockford

Martha Ibarra
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Holland

Jason Jenkins
Union Home Mortgage
Grand Rapids

Marcia Karas
MiMutual Mortgage
Grand Rapids

Pamala Kemp
Consumers Credit Union
Grand Rapids

Stephen Kik
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Grand Rapids

Carolyn Kruithoff
Treadstone Mortgage
Grand Rapids

Ben Langenau
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Grand Rapids

Jennifer Leavenworth
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Grand Rapids

Dave Lehner
Michigan Mortgage
Muskegon

Marisol Linstrom
Northpointe Bank
Grand Haven

Jason Lovell
Union Home Mortgage
Holland

Tim McAleece
Mercantile Bank of Michigan
Grand Rapids

Tim Meduna
Treadstone Mortgage
Grand Rapids

Angela Milanowski
Independent Bank
Sparta

Wade Monsma
Treadstone Mortgage
Grand Rapids

Dan Moralez
Northpointe Bank
Holland

Louis Moratti
Northern Mortgage
Grandville

Marlo Morgan
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Grand Haven

Mike Morozowich
Apollo Home Mortgage
Greenville

Rick Murray
Old National Bank
Grand Rapids

Josh Nawrot
Northern Mortgage
Grandville

Almin Nuhagic
Flagstar Bank
Grand Rapids

Brendan O’Driscoll
Treadstone Mortgage
Grand Rapids

Tamara Pearson
Independent Bank
Grand Rapids

Melinda Pettinga
Chemical Bank
Holland

Kevin Polakovich
Treadstone Mortgage
Grand Rapids

Tim Richie
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Kalamazoo

Melissa Rincones
Towne Mortgage Company
Grand Rapids

Josiah Samy
Mercantile Bank of Michigan
Holland

Neil Siebert
Prime Lending
Grand Rapids

Chris Slating
Mortgage 1, Inc.
Grand Rapids

Julie Smith
Treadstone Mortgage
Grand Rapids

Bob Smith
Chemical Bank
Grand Rapids

Dave Stellin
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Grand Rapids

Jamie Stocks
Union Home Mortgage
Grand Rapids

Michael Strohauer
Huntington Bank
Kalamazoo

Mallory Strotheide
Treadstone Mortgage
Grand Rapids

Zachary Tebos
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Grand Rapids

Gregg Teegardin
Dart Bank
Grand Rapids

Wendi Traxler
Prime Lending
Portage

Luther Trook
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Grand Rapids

Jenna VanderMolen
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Wyoming

Seth Vanderwey
Churchill Mortgage
Grand Rapids

Rick Veldman
Benchmark Mortgage
Grand Rapids

Scot Veneklase
Treadstone Mortgage
Grand Rapids

Jennifer Verlin
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Comstock Park

Jodi White
Mercantile Bank of Michigan
Holland

Jake Williams
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Wyoming

Facebook Comments