LAUREN DAVIS

President, West Michigan Region

BETH STEWART

Senior Market Director, Southwest Michigan

MEGAN BOUWMAN

Regional Banking Sales & Service Leader

JILL VANWYK

Private Bank Market Director

KRISTA PAULIN-KARK

Vice President, Marketing & Community Affairs

Huntington Bank is proud to celebrate its leaders who have earned the Women Who Move West Michigan designation. These individuals set a high standard in both their professional and personal lives, encouraging others to reach their potential and championing a supportive, growth-oriented culture.

The organization believes that having strong female leaders is essential to bringing balance, innovation, and varied insights—inside its walls, as well as in the communities it serves. “It’s important that women feel represented and encouraged to bring their whole selves to work,” says Lauren Davis, president of the West Michigan region. “This inclusivity strengthens not only the team but also the services we provide.” Having diverse perspectives in decision-making also creates a solid foundation for women to advance and lead within the bank.