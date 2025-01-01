Women Who Move West Michigan – 2025 – Special Section

JENNIFER GESIK

Owner, Broker, Realtor®

(616) 292-8793 | gesik@grar.com

HEATHER GARBATY

Partner, Realtor®

(616) 893-1159 | garbaty@grar.com

CROWN REAL ESTATE PARTNERS, INC.



crowngr.com

Crown Real Estate Partners is a distinguished boutique real estate firm renowned for its deep market knowledge and exceptional client service. Jennifer Gesik and Heather Garbaty each boast over 20 years of experience. They excel in navigating both thriving and challenging real estate markets.

Whether it’s guiding first-time homebuyers, assisting seasoned investors, or marketing and selling high-end luxury properties, Jen and Heather bring a wealth of expertise and a personalized approach to every transaction. Having weathered multiple market cycles, from the highs of economic booms to the downturns of recessions, the team’s collective resilience and strategic insight ensure clients receive unparalleled advice and support.

Known for their integrity, local expertise, and commitment to client satisfaction, Jen and Heather pride themselves on building relationships, not just completing transactions. Their unique blend of experience, market savvy, and personalized service makes them a trusted partner in West Michigan real estate.