Faces of West Michigan 2024 Special Section

CALDER CAPITAL, LLC

25 DIVISION AVE. S, SUITE 225, GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49503 | 616-965-2771 | CALDERGR.COM

Founded in 2013, Calder Capital is a lower-middle-market investment bank serving business owners, entrepreneurs, family offices, and private equity firms across the United States. Its team of professionals offer extensive industrial, distribution, construction, and business services industry experience, technological innovation, negotiation savvy, and key relationships to benefit their clients. Calder’s services include buy- and sell-side mergers and acquisitions, and advisory and business valuations.

Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Calder has grown to include nine locations nationwide. The firm closed 48 deals in 2023 and has grown 65.5 percent CAGR over the past five years.

With Calder’s combination of knowledge and expertise, it isn’t hard to see why the team has been widely recognized for its efforts. Calder Capital has been recognized as a BBB Torch Award for Ethics winner, a multiyear Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company recipient, and a National Best and Brightest Company to Work For winner.