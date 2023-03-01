Faces of West Michigan 2023 Special Section

With United Bank, you get a team that truly invests in you. They understand the unique challenges in West Michigan, and spend time getting to know you and your business. They’re partners who are willing to roll up their sleeves and work alongside you to find solutions to meet your goals.

Focused on local economic development, United Bank is an advocate for the diverse needs of a thriving business community. It serves a variety of needs including commercial real estate, lines of credit, equipment loans, and more. With flexible terms, competitive rates, local decision-makers, and a quick approval process, they’re dedicated to making West Michigan the best it can be. Member FDIC.

Team members include (seated, L-R): Tyler Burke, Joe Crittendon, Tim Tyler, Brian Klaver, and Andy Bassford; and (standing, L-R): Sue Rankin, Paul Kramer, Jason Smith, Brian Kelly, and Doris Drain. Not pictured: Cody Fontaine.