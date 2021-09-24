Faces of West Michigan 2021 Special Section

DK SECURITY

5160 FALCON VIEW AVE SE, GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49512 | 616-656-0123 | DKSECURITY.COM

DK Security was founded in 1995 by two highly credentialed leaders in federal law enforcement: Bob DuHadway and John Kendall. Since its founding, it has grown to include more than 2,000 employees. DK is the largest locally owned security company in Michigan and among the top 50 security companies in the United States.

“We’re proud to call West Michigan our home, and we’re honored to have so many long-standing partnerships within the West Michigan business community,” says DK’s recently appointed CEO, Sindia Narber.

Grand Rapids-based DK Security provides unarmed and armed security officers, event security, investigations, executive protection, audits, training, background screening, fingerprinting, and loss prevention, and has an anonymous tip line. The company has branch offices in Lansing, Flint, and Detroit. Woman-owned and woman-led, DK Security proudly follows a philosophy of “hospitality security” backed by responsive management and a commitment to the highest standards of client service .