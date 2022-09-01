Faces of West Michigan 2022 Special Section
RYAN AND EMILY LEESTMA — LEESTMA MANAGEMENT, ADELAIDE POINTE, ADELAIDE ENERGY, AND IBEX HOSPITALITY
Ryan and Emily Leestma have emerged as one of the new power business couples in the West Michigan market. Together they own and operate more than $60 million of real estate and operating entity assets in the commercial real estate, real estate development, hospitality, and renewable energy sectors under the brands of Leestma Management, Adelaide Pointe, Adelaide Energy, and Ibex Hospitality.