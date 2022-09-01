For 35 years, Rockford Property Management has been serving commercial markets throughout Michigan. Offering construction management, development, and property management services, Rockford brings a holistic perspective as owners, builders, and operators, providing greater value to clients.

Rockford specializes in asset management, facilities management, and property management, and has more than 3 million square feet of managed space. With recent market trends showing a growing need for these services, Rockford is well-equipped to meet the need through its leadership team, which includes Monica Steimle-App, executive vice president of property management; Bob Van Rees, director of facilities management; Elizabeth Sinclair, director of property management; and Mike Bellovich, controller.

Rockford’s hospitality-centered approach ensures an understanding that property management isn’t just about physical space, but also the people who interact with it. Ultimately, Rockford Property Management connects businesses and tenants with community resources, creating strong companies and better communities.