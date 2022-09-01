Over the last 100 years, people who care about the future of Kent County have built the Grand Rapids Community Foundation to improve the region. The Community Foundation helps its partners use the tools of philanthropy to respond to community needs by providing grants to nonprofits, scholarships to local students, and other forms of support to communities experiencing inequities.

Because of the time, financial resources, and thought partnership of countless West Michigan philanthropists, the Community Foundation has awarded more than $260 million in grants and scholarships since its inception.

“We’re grateful for all the individuals, families, nonprofits, community leaders, and more who have kept coming together to commit their resources, skills, networks, influence, and dollars to create a better community,” says Diana Sieger, Community Foundation president. “Our community benefits from the passion and commitment of these philanthropists, who represent many backgrounds and traditions of giving.”

As the Community Foundation kicks off a new century of service and impact, it’s working toward a renewed West Michigan: One with a deeper, more sustainable commitment to racial, social, and economic justice; One where everyone has equitable access to opportunity, prosperity, and belonging; One with a more inclusive philanthropic culture and practice.