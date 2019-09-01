The Faces of Philanthropy – Grand Rapids Community Foundation

Known for their giving spirit, West Michigan philanthropists have many faces. As Kent County’s philanthropic leader, Grand Rapids Community Foundation has the privilege of partnering with a diverse group of individuals, families, and organizations with a shared interest in seeing their community thrive.

The Community Foundation helps people come to- gether to express their love, passion, and generosity for the place they call home, during their lifetime and beyond. As communities evolve, so do the issues and opportunities they face. Since 1922, the Community Foundation has partnered with donors, volunteers, nonprofits, businesses, and community members to stay in front of the ever-changing issues impacting West Michigan.