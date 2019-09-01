The Faces of Philanthropy – Grand Rapids Community Foundation

Faces of West Michigan 2019 Special Section
THE FACE OF PHILANTHROPY – GRAND RAPIDS COMMUNITY FOUNDATION
185 OAKES ST. SW, GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49503 | 616-454-1751 | GRFOUNDATION.ORG
Known for their giving spirit, West Michigan philanthropists have many faces. As Kent County’s philanthropic leader, Grand Rapids Community Foundation has the privilege of partnering with a diverse group of individuals, families, and organizations with a shared interest in seeing their community thrive.
The Community Foundation helps people come to- gether to express their love, passion, and generosity for the place they call home, during their lifetime and beyond. As communities evolve, so do the issues and opportunities they face. Since 1922, the Community Foundation has partnered with donors, volunteers, nonprofits, businesses, and community members to stay in front of the ever-changing issues impacting West Michigan.
“Local philanthropists trust our staff to steward the as- sets they have worked a lifetime to earn and to connect them with causes that matter most to them,” says Diana Sieger, Community Foundation president. “We help our do- nor, nonprofit, and community partners who give of their time, talents, and treasures maximize their impact.”
While it has distributed more than $200 million in grants and scholarships in its nearly 100-year history, today the Community Foundation is so much more than a grant-maker. It serves as a bridge, intermediary, facilitator, convener, ally, and champion for everyone who calls West Michigan home.
“Grand Rapids Community Foundation believes West Michigan has the resources, knowledge, and energy to create prosperity for all,” Sieger says. “We’re committed to continuing our leadership role in bringing people together to address the inequities in Kent County by building and sustaining an inclusive economy and thriving community.”
