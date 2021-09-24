Faces of West Michigan 2021 Special Section

CANCER & HEMATOLOGY CENTERS OF WEST MICHIGAN/START MIDWEST

5800 FOREMOST DR. SE, STE. 300, GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49546 | 616-389-1712

Since its inception in 1979, Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan (CHCWM) has striven to provide advanced, compassionate care to patients battling cancer. That’s why, in 2016, they partnered with START’s global network of Phase I clinical research sites to create START Midwest.

START Midwest, located in Grand Rapids’ Cascade Township, offers CHCWM patients first-ever access to experimental treatments and therapies. Since opening, START’s team of 30 research professionals has served nearly 800 patients and participated in 95 Phase I clinical trials. Doctors Nehal Lakhani, Manish Sharma, and Sreenivasa Chandana lead the charge, giving West Michigan cancer patients hope right in their backyard.

“Clinical trials should be considered at every step along the way in terms of cancer treatment, because there’s always room for improvement,” Dr. Lakhani says.

Improvements in cancer treatment are being made every day in Grand Rapids, thanks to START Midwest.