Faces of West Michigan 2021 Special Section

MARY FRANCES CLINE AND TOM SHRADER – THE EXERCISE COACH GRAND RAPIDS

820 FOREST HILL AVE. SE, STE. A, GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49546 | 616-600-4572 | EXERCISECOACH.COM

The Exercise Coach is a safe, effective, efficient, full-body strength training studio for people of all ages and fitness levels.

The heart of the studio is the Exerbotics machines. The equipment is data-driven and uses artificial intelligence to respond to your strengths and weaknesses. They provide constant feedback during the entire range of motion; as a result, the machines are very efficient. Additionally, Exerbotics are designed on hydraulics, creating a safe and joint-friendly workout. Clients receive one-on-one coaching, so everything is individualized to help meet your specific goals.

All workouts are designed to be done twice a week, to fit into busy schedules and still leave room for everything else you love to do — whether it’s golfing, tennis, hiking, biking, or boating. The Exercise Coach has clients as young as 15 and as old as 83.

To experience this workout for yourself, visit exercisecoach.com to sign up for two free sessions.