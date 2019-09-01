Mercantile Bank gets it. There are plenty of mortgage options out there, but chances are there’s only one that’s just right for you.

Mercantile Bank mortgage lenders work hard to help you find the perfect mortgage for your life and your future. With no gimmicks and no games, they offer solid mortgage options with competitive rates designed around your needs. What makes Mercantile different? Their lenders get to know your name before your budget. They know you’re making an important investment, which is why they invest personally in your experience. They do things locally, loyally, and without any surprises. That means they make their decisions in Michigan and use local partners to help make your home mortgage process as streamlined as possible.

Connect with a Mercantile mortgage lender in person or via their app, and you’ll experience the personalized service that’s made them a premier choice for home loans in West Michigan.