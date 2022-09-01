As managing partners and co-founders of Michigan Software Labs, Mark Johnson and Josh Hulst are key members of the leadership team. Their expertise lies in designing and developing custom software, and providing oversight of client projects. For more than 11 years, Michigan Software Labs has served clients by developing custom mobile, web, and Internet of Things software for clients ranging from locally-owned businesses to Fortune 500 companies.

With a thriving team culture, the company has received the Inc. Best Places to Work award and has been named among the 100 Best Workplaces by Fortune magazine. It was recently named one of Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies.

Whether you have a custom software project or need advice for growing your business using software, Michigan Software Labs can help. The company has specialized teams for software development, software UX design, and project management, and while it continues to expand nationwide, it remains committed to serving the local community.