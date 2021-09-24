Faces of West Michigan 2021 Special Section

MARK JOHNSON AND JOSH HULST

7471 RIVER ST., ADA, MI 49301 | 616-594-0269 | MICHIGANLABS.COM

As managing partners and co-founders at Michigan Software Labs, Josh Hulst and Mark Johnson are key members of the leadership team, with expertise in designing and developing custom software, and oversight of client projects. For more than 11 years, Michigan Software Labs has served clients by developing custom mobile, web, and Internet of Things software for clients ranging from locally owned businesses to Fortune 500 companies.

With a thriving team culture, the company has received both the Inc. Best Places to Work Award and 100 Best Workplaces by Fortune magazine. It was recently named one of Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies.

Whether you have a custom software project or need advice for growing your business using software, Michigan Software Labs can help. The company has specialized teams for software development, software UX design, and project management, and while it continues to expand nationwide, it remains committed to serving the local community.