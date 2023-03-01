Faces of West Michigan 2023 Special Section

ADHD ONLINE

625 KENMOOR AVE. SE, STE. 301, GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49546

888-493-ADHD (2343) | INFO@ADHDONLINE.COM | ADHDONLINE.COM

ADHD Online has built an industry-leading mental health assessment for diagnosing ADHD. Working with the best providers to break down barriers that stand in the way of better mental health, and employing virtual diagnostic assessments and multitiered therapies, ensures their patients have the support they need to thrive.

The ADHD Online team holds itself to rigorous clinical standards as they employ a proven model of separating assessment from treatment. With the thoughtful and intentional use of telehealth, their nationwide network of clinicians not only streamlines care but increases access to mental health services in communities across the country.

“ADHD online is raising the standard for telehealth care,” says Michelle Ripper Lewis, RN, BSN, and vice president of patient engagement. “Our commitment to our patients and their well-being will help people nationwide take control of their lives across a spectrum of mental health needs.”