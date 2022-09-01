Exalta Health is a faith-based nonprofit clinic that serves people who are uninsured, underinsured, and refugees through an integrated health model. An integrated model provides medical primary care, dental primary and preventive care, behavioral health care, vision care, and spiritual support. Exalta Health has provided this service for more than 25 years in the Burton Heights area of Grand Rapids.

Dr. Laura VanderMolen has been involved as medical director for 21 years, and has been an integral part of what Exalta Health is and does. She’s board-certified in internal medicine and, after receiving her medical degree from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine, she completed her residency at Spectrum in Grand Rapids. Other Exalta Health team members include Doyle Hayes, chairman of the board, and Ed Postma, president of Exalta Health.

Please help Dr. VanderMolen and the rest of the staff continue to help the community by supporting Exalta Health through prayer, volunteerism, and donations.