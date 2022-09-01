Established in 2007, TruKitchens is a boutique kitchen and bath design studio specializing in custom kitchens, bathrooms, home remodeling, outdoor kitchens, and custom closets. They service clients across the entire state of Michigan and have completed projects throughout the United States.

TruKitchens’ design process allows them to work successfully with clients, builders, and interior designers to ensure projects are completed on time and on budget. Their top-of-the-line products and extensive industry knowledge translates into a depth of resources and custom solutions for any project.

The TruKitchens team is a unique blend of dreamers and kitchen design professionals who are passionate about excellence in design, and understand that the marriage of beauty and functionality equates to the highest-quality final product. With a full spectrum of design expertise, commitment to a seamless process, and a talented team of designers and installers, they’re certain that if you can dream it, TruKitchens can do it.