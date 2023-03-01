Faces of West Michigan 2023 Special Section

CANCER & HEMATOLOGY CENTERS OF WESTERN MICHIGAN

GRAND RAPIDS, HOLLAND & MUSKEGON

800-411-7999 | CHCWM.COM

With more than four decades dedicated to caring, Cancer & Hematology Centers of Western Michigan has grown to include over two dozen oncologists, five centers, and regional practices. That makes CHCWM the most extensive physician-owned oncology practice in Michigan.

CHCWM’s malignant and benign hematology team offers comprehensive services among their many subspecialties. Physicians Brett Brinker, Erin Pettijohn, Colin Hardin, Andrew Sochacki, Latha Polavaram, Frances Wong, and Michael Zakem lead the hematology team, assisted by their crucial advanced practice providers.

“We’re incredibly proud to offer state-of-the-art care for patients with both benign and malignant hematologic conditions,” Dr. Erin Pettijohn says. “Our team provides the specialized knowledge required to properly diagnose and treat complex blood disorders by utilizing cutting-edge molecular and genetic testing, multidisciplinary tumor boards, and exciting new clinical trials. We believe every patient deserves to receive care that’s thoughtful, compassionate, and supportive at all stages of their journey.”