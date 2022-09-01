Rehmann is a professional advisory firm that provides accounting and assurance, business solutions and outsourcing, specialized consulting, and wealth management services. Rehmann’s business solutions address essential areas of your organization – technology, human resources, accounting, and financial planning – and ultimately deliver valuable insight and guidance to your team, and improved efficiencies and a better bottom line for your operations, among other benefits. Rehmann helps small- to mid-size businesses as well as larger organizations and corporations.

For 80 years, Rehmann has provided forward-thinking solutions to clients. Rehmann is the momentum behind what’s possible, focusing on the business of business – allowing companies and individuals to focus on what makes them extraordinary.

Pictured left to right: Jim Bruxvoort; Derrek Klimek, CFP®, CPA*; Elizabeth Williams, SPHR, SHRM-SCP; Mark Taylor, CPA; and Matthew Barczak, MBA, CPA.

*Derrek Klimek offers securities through Rehmann Financial Network, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Rehmann Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor.