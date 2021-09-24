Faces of West Michigan 2021 Special Section

REHMANN

2330 E. PARIS AVE. SE, GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49546 | 616-975-4100 | REHMANN.COM

Rehmann is a fully integrated financial services and business advisory firm. The team believes they’re better at helping clients because they take a collaborative, personalized approach and build a customized cohort of specialists to help each client achieve their objectives. Rehmann focuses on the business of business, allowing people to focus on what makes them extraordinary.

The firm started as a CPA firm 80 years ago. Today it’s a multifaceted advisory firm that helps businesses and high-net-worth families maximize their potential. Clients who work with Rehmann want the firm to be more than a vendor. They want collaboration, innovation, and continuous improvement.

During these changing economic times, as we all experience a business-not-as-usual landscape, the Rehmann team is helping clients adjust, adapt, focus, plan, and take the long view in achieving personal and professional goals. They help empower clients so they can pursue their purpose.

Pictured left to right: John Pridnia, CPA, CGMA; Chip Hoebeke, CPA, CIRA; Lisa Pohl, JD; Ronald Knipping, CFP; and Erik Schumacher, CPA.