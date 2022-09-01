Whitney Mooney, owner of The Goddard School – Knapp’s Corner, along with directors Heather Phelps and Alexandra Mooney, know the importance of early childhood education.

At the Goddard School, Whitney Mooney and her team of highly educated and innovative teachers create individualized opportunities for exposure to new ideas and materials that are specifically designed so your child can embrace authentic learning in its most natural way: through play and exploration.

From engaging with science, technology, engineering, art, and math concepts to growing socially and emotionally, Goddard’s safe, flexible, and caring environment gives your child the space to take chances, make connections, and experience authentic learning so they can become school-ready, career- ready, and life-ready.

“We’re a family owned business that’s focused on giving back to the community we love by educating its future leaders,” Whitney Mooney says. “We’re arming (our students) with the tools they need to be successful throughout their schooling and life.”