Twisthink is a professional services firm that partners with companies to develop innovative digital strategies and solutions. With skills in innovation and growth strategy, product strategy, user experience design, hardware and software development, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence, Twisthink can engage at the front end, helping organizations determine where to win and how to play — and then take them all the way to the full design and development of smart solutions.

Currently based in Holland, Twisthink recently announced they will be relocating this year to downtown Grand Rapids in the Grand Rapids Innovation Park. Accelerating the adoption

of digital transformation and elevating Grand Rapids as a technology hub are both driving forces in their choice to relocate. They’re excited to bring greater innovation, strategy, and tech capabilities to the region and create meaningful impact here, throughout the state, and globally.